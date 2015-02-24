Zendaya Gains Support Following Giuliana Rancic’s Racial Slur on ‘Fashion Police’

UPDATE, 2/25: Zendaya responded to Giuliana Rancic’s apology on “E! News” with an Instagram post, saying, “Giuliana, I appreciate your apology and I’m glad it was a learning experience for you and the network.” Read the full response below.
UPDATE 2/24: On Tuesday’s episode of “E! News,” Giuliana Rancic made a public apology, taking some time out of the broadcast to address the controversy.
“I want to apologize for a comment I made on last night’s ‘Fashion Police’ about Zendaya’s hair,” she said. “As you know, ‘Fashion Police’ is a show that pokes fun at celebrities in good spirit, but I do understand that something I said last night did cross the line. I just want everyone to know, I didn’t intend to hurt anybody. But I’ve learned it’s not my intent that matters, it’s the result, and the result is that people are offended, including Zendaya, and that is not okay. Therefore, I want to say to Zendaya, and anyone else out there that I have hurt, that I am so, so sincerely sorry. This really has been a learning experience for me.”
PREVIOUS: The E! show “Fashion Police” is notoriously irreverent, harsh, even mean — those words are practically in the show’s mission statement. But when Giuliana Rancic said 18-year-old actress-singer Zendaya‘s dreadlocked hair probably “smells like patchouli oil” or “weed,” many people felt the comment went too far.
Zendaya reacted to the comments by taking to Twitter and Instagram.
“To say that an 18 year old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive,” she wrote.
“There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who chose to judge others based on the curl of their hair,” reads part of the Disney star’s post.
Since then, Zendaya has changed her main Twitter picture to herself at the Oscars, rocking the locs, plus uploaded a cover photo of fans who’ve posted social-media selfies of their same hairdo, in support of the “K.C. Undercover” actress.
Celebrities including “Selma” director Ava DuVernay and “Scandal” actress Kerry Washington responded to Zendaya, praising her reaction.
“You’re beautiful, Queen. We bless the ignorant and wish them well. Onward. xo,” reads DuVernay’s tweet.
Actress Chloë Grace Moretz tweeted “… people need to grow up, realize it’s 2015, and act like it. Beautifully written.”
Rancic apologized on Twitter, saying “I’m sorry I offended you and others. I was referring to a bohemian chic look. Had NOTHING to do with race and NEVER would!!!”
Despite Rancic’s apology, many still feel it wasn’t enough. Tuesday morning on “The View,” Rosie Perez said the apology doubled down on the insult. “Everyone who’s bohemian chic looks like they smoke weed and smells like patchouli?” she asked.
Whoopi Goldberg also weighed in on the subject, reminding Rancic of her own hairstyle, and adding that the only person who can pull off such caustic remarks is “Fashion Police’s” former host Joan Rivers.
“If you ain’t Joan Rivers, back up, Giuliana,” she added.
Even fellow “Fashion Police” co-host Kelly Osbourne has voiced concern over the comment, tweeting that she is “seriously questioning staying on the show” as a result of the incident.
Dear Seth Kelley, Even I agree with her statement about Fashion Police. Not all celebs like can apologize for their mistake. She deserves each penny of $4 million net worth. Zendaya coleman is down to earth celebrity which are rare to find. Good post
Then it appeared everyone was out for themselves.
I see two sides to this unfortunate scenario. I believe Giuliana Rancic's hair comment was a failed attempt at trying to be "outrageously" funny. I watch Fashion Police regularly and I've noticed that even before Ms. Rivers passed Rancic had tried to adopt Joan's type of comedy, she didn't quite have the acid tongue but she was definitely influenced by Joan's humor. Whenever Joan made an outrageous or controversial remark, no one was shocked because we expected it of her. That was her style. That in itself explains Whoopi Goldberg's remark on the view ("If you ain't Joan Rivers, back up Giuliana") Rancic should have thought carefully before she decided to make that comment, we live in times were issues with race persist and she should've known how her comment on Zendaya Coleman's hair would be perceived by people in the wider community. Her comment was insensitive and wrong and hopefully she doesn't repeat this mistake. I'm sure the E network doesn't want to relive this PR nightmare. On a positive note, I'm proud of Zendaya's statement on social media. Her response was mature, eloquent and had clarity. There is no doubt in my mind that Zendaya has and will continue to inspire many people to embrace their own hair and take pride in everything that makes them beautiful and unique. Thank you Zendaya.
Zendya Coleman looked totally gorgeos and her locs where beautiful.
