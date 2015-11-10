Lionsgate Extends Wendy Williams’ Contract to 2022

Lionsgate has extended the contract of daytime talk show host Wendy Williams by seven years to 2022.

CEO John Feltheimer made the announcement Tuesday during the studio’s earnings call with analysts but gave no further details. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury operation has syndicated “The Wendy Williams Show” since 2009.

The talk show is taped live in New York. Williams was nominated this year for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement:

“Wendy has become a major force in daytime talk and we are thrilled to know she will be dishing out her daily dose of hot topics and entertaining conversations on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ for many years to come. She is an amazing, one-of-a-kind talent who accomplishes the impossible by never missing work and single handily engaging audiences live each day with her insights into today’s pop culture and celebrity interviews. The incredibly strong ratings she has built over the past six years are a lasting testament to her abilities and staying power in an incredibly competitive environment.”