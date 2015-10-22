“The Whispers” will not be returning for a second season, as ABC has cancelled the show after its freshman run, Variety has learned.

The sci-fi summer series from exec producer Steven Spielberg was created by Soo Hugh. It follows children who all communicate with the same invisible friend who gives them instructions, resulting in dangerous situations.

Wrapping it’s 13-episode run on Aug. 31, “The Whispers” had one of the strongest premieres of summer in adults 18-49 with a 1.5 same-night rating, but faded in subsequent episodes. Its finale did a 0.7 in the demo and 2.75 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

“It’s not a show that we’re going to try to drag out and make people be frustrated at the end of the season,” cast member Barry Sloane told Variety at the time of the show’s premiere. “It’s a wonderful story that unravels week to week and you’re rewarded with something each episode.”

Sloane starred alongside an ensemble that included “American Horror Story’s” Lily Rabe, Milo Ventimiglia, Derek Webster, Kristen Connolly, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Harrison Breitkopf.

Spielberg exec produced by way of his Amblin TV banner with Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Zack Estrin, Mark Romanek and Dawn Olmstead. Clickety-Clack and ABC Studios also produced.

This development season, Amblin TV is back in business with ABC as the production company recently sold a soapy drama script “The Will,” penned by “Mistresses” creator K.J. Steinberg, to the network with a significant commitment. At CBS, Amblin’s “American Gothic” received a straight-to-series order and will premiere next summer.