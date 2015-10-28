Chris Hardwick will host and exec produce “The Wall,” a new game show on NBC, the network announced Wednesday.

The 10-episode competition series gives two-person teams the chance to win life-changing amounts of cash if they answer trivia questions correctly — while also bouncing a ball into the correct slot, which is marked with monetary values. If questions are answered correctly, the ball turns green and the team will win cash; if answered incorrectly, the ball turns read, and the players will lose cash.

“The Wall” hails from LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment banner. Glassman Media developed the series with CORE Media.

“I’m excited about this series because it’s different than anything on TV right now,” NBA star James said. “It’s got everything — excitement, drama, and action — and it’s something the entire family can watch and root for together. I believe Chris Hardwick brings all of that together in a really entertaining way that people will enjoy. For SpringHill Entertainment, it’s about creating quality and innovative content for all types of audiences, and I’m proud of the exciting projects we continue to be a part of.”

“‘The Wall’ is a bit like life, it rewards people who are both smart and lucky,” said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and late night programming for NBC Entertainment. “It’s a game that’s had us on the edge of our seats, and Chris Hardwick is a brilliantly witty and warm host.”

Hardwick commented: “I love game shows, and partnering with LeBron James and NBC to potentially give away millions of dollars to people who deserve it is an incredible opportunity. (I’m sorry, NBC, I’m hoping to give away a lot of your money.)”

Hardwick is host of AMC’s wildly successful “Walking Dead” after-show “Talking Dead,” which is currently in its fifth season. He also hosts Comedy Central’s late-night series “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick,” and the popular Nerdist Podcast, as founder and CEO of Nerdist Industries. The standup comedian also lends his voice to Nickelodeon’s animated series “Sanjay and Craig.”

Hardwick will serve as an exec producer on “The Wall,” along with James, Carter and Glassman Media’s Andrew Glassman.