SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 2 finale of “The Knick,” which aired Friday, Dec. 18.
“The Knick” ended its second season with a shocker: Clive Owen’s Dr. Thackery seemingly died on the table, after a botched attempt to perform surgery on himself. When asked if the character is dead, Owen told Variety, “It certainly looks that way.”
So, does Dr. Thackery’s apparent death mean the same for the series, too?
While a decision for a renewal is still undetermined, a third season of “The Knick” is under consideration and negotiations are underway. Insiders close to the show tell Variety that a script for the season premiere has been ordered, in addition to a season outline. Series creators Michael Begler and Jack Amiel are both set to return as exec producers and writers, should Cinemax order up season 3. Cinemax declined to comment.
“Cinemax has been in conversations with Steven Soderbergh on how we might continue with ‘The Knick,'” Cinemax says in a statement. “When first conceived, the series was always meant to be presented in a two-year story arc, and Steven has been meeting with the writers to discuss how to proceed.”
With the script and season outline ordered, it appears Cinemax is exploring ideas for the series’ future, deciding if continuing the story is feasible with major plot changes — such as, perhaps, a major character’s absence.
Owen told Variety he always intended to do just two seasons, which is the amount of time he signed on for. Sources say no decisions have been made regarding returning talent for another season.
Regardless of “The Knick’s” future, Soderbergh is still in business with the HBO family, as he’s set up a mystery project at HBO, titled “Mosaic,” starring Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund. The project is described as a highly interactive “choose your own adventure,” in which viewers have the option of seeing the story play out in different ways. His jam-packed TV slate also includes Starz’s upcoming adaptation of “The Girlfriend Experience.”
