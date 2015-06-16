Debbie Matenopoulos has been named host of “The Insider,” replacing Thea Andrews.

Matenopoulos will begin in her new role on July 6, serving as host, alongside Louis Aguirre. Michael Yo and Keltie Knight remain correspondents.

“Our audience really connects with Debbie, and she has great chemistry with Louis and the team,” exec producer Brad Bessey announced Tuesday. “She’s down-to-earth, plugged into celebrity news and pop culture, has a vibrant personality and is a true industry insider. In many ways she is the personification of ‘The Insider’ brand.”

Matenopoulos joined the entertainment newsmagazine as a special correspondent this past May for for exclusive sit-down interviews with Sally Jessy Raphael, Martha Stewart, Joy Behar and Kathie Lee Gifford, among others. She first joined “The Insider” in January 2012, as a correspondent.

Previously, she worked as a host for “The View,” TV Guide Channel, E! and, most recently, Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” where she will continue to contribute as a regular cast member and lifestyle expert.

“The Insider” is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Bessey and Monique Chenault are exec producers.