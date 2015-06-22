“The Fosters” has found its new Jesus.
After actor Jake T. Austin, who plays Jesus Adams Foster on the family drama, announced his departure this past March, ABC Family revealed the new star to step into the role: Noah Centineo.
Centineo, best known for his part in Disney Channel’s original movie “How to Build a Better Boy” and series “Austin & Ally,” will make his debut as a series regular when the show returns with the second half of its third season in 2016. Season three is currently under way, airing Monday nights at 8 p.m.
Austin confirmed his departure on Twitter, following the season-two finale in March, which had his character involved in a car accident. This month’s premiere revealed that Jesus didn’t die in the cliffhanger but went off to boarding school.
I’m honored to have been a part of such a groundbreaking series, but I personally want to let you know that my time on the show….
— Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) March 24, 2015
has come to an end. Thank you for letting me be a part of your family, it’s been a pleasure. -JTA
— Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) March 24, 2015
Horrible choice this sucks they messed everything up for me man
Oh no…..the “new” Jesus really throws off the entire show. He doesn’t even come close to being like Jesus. Poor choice!!!
i´m sad too. I really ♥ him and the charakter which he has. And thats true that he was like the hotest guy on the show. I´m gonna cry.
It’s so sad…😭 Jesus (Jake T. Austin) was like the hotest guy on the show. And his character was really good… I mean there is no way this new guy can replace him. But the tv show is really good, and I seriously became obsessed with it. So it is sad that Jake is gone but i can’t stop watching it is too good. And in season 3 gets really good. So it is a shame, but those who say that there are going to stop watching it because Jake is gone. Listen my advice do not STOP watching it you are going to regret it. 😊
I know! I still can’t believe Conor and Jude broke up. 😭 But I literally love this show! 😂😂
I know right the hotest guy😻
This is sad, I’m about to finish season 1 and I’m growing fond of the old Jesus and found out that the cast had 2 jesus and didn’t want to believe it, i’d be fine replacing mariana or jude, but don’t mess with jesus, Brandon, callie or the moms, i’ll stop watching the series the minute I see the new jesus I already saw a preview and i’m not impressed, what a shame.
This was a horrible mistake. I dont like the new jesus or his chemistry with the cast. Somethings should not be bothered with
I agree 110% with you. I was wondering where Jake T. Austin went when this guy showed up as his character. I was hoping he was a temporary replacement, but I guess he is here to stay. I don’t think he comes close to filling the shoes left behind by J.T. Austin.
Personally, I don’t like the new Jesus. Nothing against the actor, but he’s just not Jesus. Only Jake can be Jesus. I sadly think it would have been better if Jesus died in the car accident. It would have been devastating but atleast the ways his character was wouldn’t change.
The first t.v series that I thought would have all the same actors!! I guess I was wrong,I was so into the show that now it’s shatter my interest! Everybody in the cast are amazing,don’t think I’m taking credit from them but “Jesus” was the heartthrob of the show! And now his replacement is just meh…doesn’t really fit in.its like he’s forced to be “Jesus”…I don’t know I guess I might be over reacting but it’s just my opinion..for once can we have a show that doesn’t replace their cast!! *Sigh*
Why did you leave??? You were great as Jesus. The other guy is not good at all
i agree with hannah on this. he looks nothing like jake.
The new Jesus doesn’t even look similar to Jake
I am in no way cool with this. They should have just killed off the charater when they had the chance.
the new Jesus is nothing like the old one
I agree with you, they should have kill him in the car accident instead of replacing him… For me, the new Jesus is not Jesus, it doesn’t belong to the Foster Family…
I am still going to watch this tho but when I saw this I was so mad that I broke my TV on that fake jeseus and I am so mad that should have just killed him in the car wreck so this horrible actor can not be in the show he is ugly and I hate him he looks nothing like jeseus and I’m just so freaking mad
I’m so done with this show. I’m not watching this guy and his bad acting, He is literally trying to act out Jesus the way JTA did. An actor is suppose to portray a character in their own way that stays true to how the writers wrote the role. Like Hell NO!!!! I’m done with the fosters.
If he was leaving, or they wanted to replace him then why didn’t they just kill his character off in the car wreck? Would have been the perfect way to do it rather then changing the actor to Some one who looks, and sounds nothing like Jake.
Omg why did Jesus (Jake T. austin) leave the show?? The show is not going to be the same without him. Also the new “Jesus” does not look like he could be related or Marianas twin. But I’m sure as the show goes on we will see he’s a great actor. #ForeverGoingToMissJake.T.Austin #MissingOriginalJesus
nooooo !! i want Jake back!! i like jake t. austin waaay better !! we’ll miss you Jake, the fosters just won’t be the same without you :( . Me and my friends have agreed to stop watching because they changed your role :(
Why the when i saw u were not on the dosters i was so mad i wanted to break my tv
Why would you leave u were such an amazing talented actor for the role please come back😳😔😒😞😢😓😩😖
I hate this. I hate this. I hate this. I just got done watching the 10th episode of season 3, I am going to die. I am going to be dead. JTA WAS AMAZING. I am so disappointed. I totally wish they would’ve just killed him instead of recasting a new character. And JTA is hot, if they were going to get a replacement they could’ve at least got a hot guy like JTA. I suppose I shouldn’t be too quick to judge and I should just sit back and watch and see how I like this new Jesus. But really this character does not give the same feel to the show as JTA did. My heart is destroyed. But I guess we can all give this new Jesus guy a chance. When I first saw the new Jesus I was like WHAT THE HELL IS THIS, I thought he all grew up or something I Was so confused for a split second, but no. It was this new pile of crap Jesus. Not that the actor himself is a pile of crap, just that the old Jesus cannot be replaced.
get rid of the replacement i want JTA back
I think that the show will not be the same without jake t Austin because we are so used to him.
I think since they have such a diverse cast, they should have more people of Asian descent or something like that. Even more diverse religious views too. To show that the controversial stereotypes portrayed in media isn’t the right thing. Especially about maybe Satanists, Jewish people, or even Muslims. We are all people, and I think that’s a strong moral to this series. That’s why I love watching it so much.
When i first saw the new character on episode 10 i was devastated that is wasnt the real Jesus. I was mainly afraid that something had happened to JTA. Then I was like oh well there’s nothing I can do now. So I’m excited to see season 4 and what Noah will be like and how well he portrays the real Jesus!
Omg i cried when i saw Noah instead of Jake… I LOVE JAKE! WHY WOULD YOU REPLACE HIM HE SHOULD OF DIED IN THE ACCIDENT INSTEAD!!!!!!!!!!
@ abc family: u tried
Lol I couldn’t stop laughing when the moms car home and said “hey Jesus ”
Lol I was just like that’s not him 😂
and me i was like who the hell is that guy? confused.com lol
they should have killed him off. it never works to change an actor for the same character unless its cartoon or regenerations are involved. the new guy doesnt even look or sound like jake t austin. oh well, I have nothing against this actor, just against actors for a particular character changing.
I’m very sad to see Jake T. Austin go. I liked him very much as Jesus and didn’t realize he had left the show until I saw episode 10 of season 3. But I am going to give Noah a chance and see how he does as Jesus. I hope to see the show keep growing as it has, even with this actor change.
Why the hell would you get off the fosters that makes nobody want to watch the fosters any more. You were the main reason we watch the fosters. I refuse to watch the fosters because you are not in it any more I refuse to watch it tell you get back on I will not watch the fosters any more. Who is with me? DON’T WATCH THE FOSTERS TELL JAKE T. AUSTIN GETS BACK ON!!!!! 😔😒😤
I thought the reason t watch the fosters was about the storyline of the show and how controversial it is, not the actors or actresses on the show. Get over it. He’s not the biggest role on the show.
i agree
When I saw episode 10 I was shocked, I don’t know if the replacement can pull the role as Jesus. The natural charisma is not the same. But hey, lets see what happens.
Wow, I’ve never seen so many judgemental and entitled people in the same place! You seriously have the time to be so angry over a casting change that effects THEIR lives and has absolutely nothing to do with your aside from weekly entertainment. Maybe the “real” Jesus wanted to get help or wanted to take a break to better himself, who knows? Not you! Not me! And the “new” Jesus has only been in one episode for all of a minute, and you’re all still so quick to judge. If I had enough time and energy to worry about the stuff you guys do and was delusional enough to think that one person commenting that they’ll stopping watching the show because of the casting change…actually matters, my life would be unicorns, puffy pillows, butlers, and pancakes! Get over yourselves!
Ashley- I think the majority of the show’s audience are young. Jake Austin is what is considered to be a heart-throb for them. I think that if they would have killed off Jesus in the accident scene it would have been devastating, but more believable. Another choice they could have thought about would have been to leave Jesus absent by keeping him away at boarding school.
The producer, Jennifer Lopez, chose to cast a different actor as Jesus and took a big risk in doing so. I’m sure people will stay tuned in because we all love the rest of the actors & actresses as well. Right now people, again mostly the young people, are just angry with the fact that their hottie is gone. :)
I was disappointed not to see Jake T Austin return as Jesus. The least they could have done was get someone who looked a little more like him.
I have no idea about the new actor replacing Jesus but JTA’s acting was CRAP. If you think otherwise, then you’re drinking it up with JTA OR we haven’t been watching the same actor.
I honestly love the old jesus’s acting way more than the new one but he had a couple DUIs and I feel bad saying this but Im happy he left because he doesn’t deserve to be in the show if he keeps showing on the set drunk.
Holly- Do you have any links proving that he was showing up to work drunk? After I read your comment I was doing some Googling and couldn’t come up with anything. Thanks in advance.
It is true and I think it is ironic that his last scene of the show was a hit and run and he was involved in a hit and run because he was drunk.
I cannot believe they gave the role to Noah Centineo!!! He looks/sounds NOTHING like Jake T. Austin— Frankly, I will most likely stop watching the series because of this change. Way to go ABC Family, you should’ve just let him stay at that boarding school or killed his character off.
well i do not like the new Jesus,his acting is so annoying and fake….I miss you old aJesus.
They should have just killed off his character.
Should of killed Jesus off the show since of noah taking over. His acting is awful and sorry to say seem gay. Definitely ruined the show!
yes I agree. His acting did give off a gay vibe in his first couple of scenes. You can see he tried to act out Jesus the way JTA did but because he isn’t JTA it came off as un-natural. They should have just killed him
(This is another part of my first comment because Variety doesn’t have an edit/delete button)
Or better yet…why are you even watching the show if you have something against gay people???
Shanda- ►…sorry to say seem gay.◄
By making this statement you are basically being prejudice as well as belittling a lot of the actor’s roles!! The mothers are gay the son is gay, the assistant principal is gay, there are other gay characters. So why would you say such a ridiculous thing?
What’s really bothering me is that no one is telling us WHY he left the show! I’m watching the show, I can see he’s not on there, but can someone please tell us WHY???
agreed! what the hell!?
Stupid choice put jake t Austin back as jesus
xavier-They can’t “put back” an actor who wanted to leave the show.
I boldly predict that, five years from now, Jake T. Austin will be tattooing “Hayley” on his ribcage to remind casting directors who he was.
T E- then you will probably be bowing your head down. He has been on a lot of other TV series and movies and is very good and a well known actor. Have you ever watched Wizard of Waverly Place? That series was on for years.
He also is a five-time Young Artist Award nominee, best known for his role as Max Russo, the youngest of three wizards on the Disney Channel original series Wizards of Waverly Place, and as the voice of Diego, the 8-year-old animal rescuer on the Nickelodeon animated series Go, Diego, Go!.
Do some research. He is only 20 years old and I’m sure will not be forgotten!
I wonder why he wanted off the show.
In real life this young man has been in the news off and on for a few years with some of the Disney child star curse drama. I believe he had a few underage DUIs, a hit & run and some personality clashes. It’s sad when these kids have been given amazing opportunities and either lack the ethics and morals to do their job or they don’t have the coping skills and foundation to live this life. Outside of that he wasn’t a very good actor:(
DAF-►Outside of that he wasn’t a very good actor◄
In your opinion.
Beginning a career as a child actor at the age of seven, Austin is a five-time Young Artist Award nominee, best known for his role as Max Russo, the youngest of three wizards on the Disney Channel original series Wizards of Waverly Place, and as the voice of Diego, the 8-year-old animal rescuer on the Nickelodeon animated series Go, Diego, Go!. He has been in many other TV shows and Disney movies. He is only 20 years old.
After the crash Jesus’ face was really bloodied. They’ll probably cover up the different looking face by saying that he had to have plastic surgery.
Nahh, his mum totally covered the story of the change in his looks by saying “”WHAT have they been feeding you!?” 😂