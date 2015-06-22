“The Fosters” has found its new Jesus.

After actor Jake T. Austin, who plays Jesus Adams Foster on the family drama, announced his departure this past March, ABC Family revealed the new star to step into the role: Noah Centineo.

Centineo, best known for his part in Disney Channel’s original movie “How to Build a Better Boy” and series “Austin & Ally,” will make his debut as a series regular when the show returns with the second half of its third season in 2016. Season three is currently under way, airing Monday nights at 8 p.m.

Austin confirmed his departure on Twitter, following the season-two finale in March, which had his character involved in a car accident. This month’s premiere revealed that Jesus didn’t die in the cliffhanger but went off to boarding school.

I’m honored to have been a part of such a groundbreaking series, but I personally want to let you know that my time on the show…. — Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) March 24, 2015