Fox has cancelled once-hot thriller “The Following,” after three seasons, and Rainn Wilson’s freshman crime comedy-drama “Backstrom.”
“The Following” brought Bacon to network TV in a gory thriller that had a strong first season that was limited to 15 episodes by design, per Bacon’s wishes.
The show about a serial killer who taunts an FBI detective faded in its second season and struggled even more this season, averaging a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers overall this season, according to Nielsen’s “most current” estimates.
“Backstrom,” starring “The Office” alum, premiered in January this year and spanned 13 episodes. “Bones” showrunner Hart Hanson developed the show, based off a Swedish book series. (Fox renewed “Bones” for Season 11 earlier today.)
“Backstrom” never did much in the ratings on Thursday in a tough hour opposite “Scandal” and “The Blacklist.” It has averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers overall, according to Nielsen’s “most current” ratings.
Rick Kissell contributed to this report.
The Following was an excellent series. Very interesting. The character profiles were all strong. I did take a week break after the first series, went back to second series and found it similarly interesting. Kevin Bacon and the actor playing Joe and the resurrection of his wife was genious. The scenes changing his Cult following was an exceptional twist in direction. I would really like to see the rest of the series. The scenes thought they were graphic, the actors and original story was what I thought was compelling. PLEASE PUT THE REST OF THE SERIES BACK ON……. WE WOULD LIKE TO FINISH IT.
We absolutely loved Backstrom! It is so dissapointing to know it’s cancelled! Darn you for that. Such great character balance and great writing too! Bummer… Heavy sigh!!! Thanks for the terrific fun ride!!
I just found out Backstrom is not returning. Hate it when get interested in a show and then cancelled. Think maybe should wIt until second season to start watching g new shows.
Backstrom keep me wanting more … I’m so mad they cancelled … I hope they change their mind and give us a season 2#bringbackbackstrom
This makes me so mad! Backs trim was one of my favorite shows!!!!
Please bring Backstrom. I really enjoy the show.
I think they need to cancel the Nielson report or ratings or fire who ever makes the report. The following was just as strong as the beginning and was getting stronger!!! I dropped everything to watch this. These networks are complete retards!!!!!!! They keep cancelling shows and trying new ones when they already have successful shows they are just listening to the wrong reports. Time to start firing the retards making these calls to cancel if they want to make money.
Please!!!! Bring back The Following & Stalker!!!!!
With Fox cancelling the “Following”, just means that they are going to be losing a following. We loved that show.
“Backstrom” sucked. The character was not likable in the least and the stories were boring. Fox should bring back “The Good Guys,” which was irreverant, but funny and well written.
Mark you suck! Backstrom was awesome and you just have a lame life. Get over yourself!
Maybe those cavernous nostrils of Bacon’s could get their own spin-off. The Blowing?
Fox keeps canceling all the good shows I feel like boycotting fox
well no reason to tune into Fox anymore, certainly dont watch for the news, i think almost everyone loved the Following, Backsrom.. huge mistake FOX tv
Fox did the following a favor by putting it out of its misery. That show was getting unwatchable.
The Following got really silly. Too bad. First two seasons strong. This season really stupid.
I look forward to “The Following” and “Backstrom”! Fox also canceled “The Finder” a couple of years ago. Any program that is original and requires one to think is cancelled, but uninspired shows such as “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?” is renewed. Whoever makes decisions regarding programming at Fox needs to be ‘cancelled’ and replaced with someone who sees the value in true acting and good writing.
By cancelling “The Following”, Fox is cancelling the best show they have. The writing is excellent, the acting is fantastic, and the story line is the most ingenious and compelling one on television. This is a major mistake. Fox is cancelling the highest quality show they have. Whoever made this decision is clearly lacking in taste and intelligence. Fox-reverse this error. Get rid of several other patently dumb shows you have and keep this fascinating program on your schedule.
It is also a mistake to cancel Backstrom. Another show which is well written and interesting. However, if given the choice, I would definitely keep The Following on the air.
Backstrom couldn’t hold a candle to the blacklist, hence its cancellation
Ever hear of DVR or watching shows online. Nowadays you can watch both the Blacklist AND Backstrom. Novel idea, huh? That is why the Nielson’s are outdated and they need to figure out a different marker for success. Who is still slave to their TV set these days? I have more time on the weekend to catch up on all my shows than during the week, so I hardly ever tune in at the normal run times.
That’s NOT him…..
Fox dug backstrom’s grave putting it opposite the blacklist. Spader is a titan.
The Following was the only series I’ve actually looked forward to. It has the best cast in any series.
BACKSTROM was terrific……..very different from anything else on TV. Rainn Wilson’s Backstrom was funny and crazy and dark and very, very smart…….”I’m you”………I am disappointed it has been cancelled. The problem, I believe, was moving The Blacklist to Thursday night against Backstrom………I am hoping this decision could be reversed ~ KEEP BACKSTROM ON, please!!
The Following is pretty much the same episode every week & has been for 3 seasons. The concept couldn’t last & it’s amazing that it did for 3 seasons. Backstrom is just plain weird & Rainn Wilson is more of a sidekick than a lead IMO.
Are u crazy the following is an amazing series one of the most gripping thriller series i’ve ever seen it has a brilliant storyline how can every episode be the same u retard
Also, please explain in detail how “The Following” WASN’T the same episode every week. Anyone who watched that show would be liar to say otherwise. Serial Killer cult trying to make a grand statement with their kills, FBI being outsmarted every episode & Ryan Hardy going into really dangerous situations without requesting back-up because he’s a lone wolf and somehow not only keeping his job but leading the task force that seems to fail week after week, episode after episode.
No, not crazy just truthful. I actually liked the show but I grew bored with the same exact story line for 3 seasons. It would have probably lasted if they were to work on other cases not related to Joe Carroll or Mark. But the show was titled “The Following” so they couldn’t veer away from Joe Carroll or Mark. I’m obviously not alone, Fox wouldn’t cancel a show that got the good ratings. The following’s ratings declined in each of the last 2 seasons so it was cancelled. No big conspiracy.
Do not cancel The Following / This is one of the best shows / Get rid of some the stupid reality shows /
Why are you cancelling THE FOLLOWING….One of the best shows. I have no idea where you are getting your ratings, but there are lot of fans upset about this. Start listening to the FANS and you will know that we love the show. Very Upset
2 GREAT SHOWS, ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR MIND? PLEASE DON”T CANCEL BACKSTRUM OR FOLLOWING. SO MUCH BETTER THEN THOSE DUMB REALITY SHOWS.
Noooooooo! Please dont’ cancel my favorite show, The Following! All my teacher co-workers and I watch it. We never miss an episode and we love to discuss it the next day! It’s sooo GREAT! Scarey,frightening, we love it! And the idea of Ryan Hardy being haunted by Joe Carroll and possessing Joe’s evil mind is soooooo interesting! Please I beg you don’t cancel this awesome show!
I agree entirely !!!!!
The Following is my favorite show…….maybe something other than a Monday night would help. Tough time to watch. I always have to DVR for a night later in the week.
BACKSTROM is one of the best shows on t.v. And I’m so very disappointed that it is being cancelled. It needs to be better aor changed or changed to a.different date..It is absolutely a brilliant show. FOX needs to get rid of other crap.
Really sorry to see this happen. Loved Kevin Bacon’s character, as well of the rest of the main cast, loved all the cat and mouse activity, my ? Ryan was almost going to step forward into
a Joe Carroll Character, did anyone else maybe see that coming, because he was so obsessed
With Joe.
Would petitioning do any good I wonder?
Love the Following don’t cancel it please please
PLEASE don’t drop “The Following”!! It is a great show! I feel that YOU, FOX, haven’t marketed this show like you have stupid cartoon shows like “Family Guy” “Bob’s Burgers” and shows that I consider stupid. My 17 year old daughter loves Kevin Bacon and her girlfriends watch it and talk about it at school during lunch. You FINALLY have an adult thriller that isn’t dumbed down. I love the literary references and how they are tied in to the story line.
Again, I am asking you, PLEASE don’t drop ‘THE FOLLOWING!!!!! I will write to you everyday to stop the cancellation!!!!
What a shame that The Following is cancelled! There are SO MANY of us who love the show and are shocked that such a good show is dropped. We get to keep the lame cartoon shows with no quality acting, or excitement though. What a waste, Would love to be a part of the TV rating process, and allow to comment on the networks choices. Somebody got this WAY WRONG! FOX, you loose!
Not shedding any tears over these two show since fox has two vastly superior shows in the x files and 24 coming back next year…
All this talk about ratings. Boo frickin’ hooo. I’m am so tired of getting invested in a television show and them having any type of resolution pulled out from under me. Fox can kiss it!
Give it another chance at a different time and day. Don’t cancel it!!!!!
Yet they refuse to bury Bones!
Cancel the Following!!? A show about the WORST FBI agents in history who let some kids slaughter hundreds while they fooled around, missed clues, were always 5 minutes late and missed the killers or Bacon would go alone into a remote deserted home looking for crazy murders??? Shocking
joe carroll my anti-hero, executed, now the entire show executed. bacon was so so but the other cast out-shone (is that word) him. too bad I was a follower.
first they took Monk ,then Pysch, now Backstrom and battlecreek who decides this so wrong .
IF Fox cancels THE FOLLOWING, they are STUPID. It’s a classic thriller the likes of which I haven’t seen in all the years of watching TV.
Finally a good show, just like Forever and Battle Creek, but oh no, cancelled and why? So the Networks can show more crap. ! Or more Reality Shows.
Backstrom was the best show on tv since Harry O.
Again the Networks leave you in the lurch, by canceling the following which we really enjoyed they have robbed us of finding out if they catch the bad guy’s .
I can’t believe you cancelled Backstrom. You ARE DISCRIMINATING PEOPLE OVER 50. We buy advertised products more than your “focus group”. This is a great show I hope another network picks up Backstrom and it wins award. I will not watch any program on Thursday night now that you have made this horrible discussion. You keep those stupid sitcoms displaying actors like morons on acid. I hope you live to regret this STUPID action!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This show had a wonderful funny group of actors.
awww i love the following that sucks!!!
I totally agree, and I’m happy to see the lagging shows off the air.
And Bones gets renewed…again??? A hideously bad show…UGHHHHH!!!
The Following was stupid and it sucked. Poor writing. Do you really think the FBI would have kept such a crappy agent(Kevin Bacon) in charge of the team after getting so many people and other agents killed because of his stupid actions. On the other hand, Backstrom was getting better and better. I’m gonna miss Backstrom.
blah blah blah I guess you don’t know good TV from bad!
I liked Backstrom. Unique and a great cast. Disappointing it got canceled.
Last year fox cancelled Rake, now The Following?! Are you CRAZY?! Both of these shows were Brilliantly written, Oustanding acting. If it’s not reality (crap) TV, fox doesn’t know how to properly market and schedule airtime for Intelligent shows like Rake and The Following. I hope another channel picks them up and fox can go kick rocks. I’m done with fox.
Fox execs- why don’t you complete the hattrick by firing YOURSELVES!!! Ya bunch of incompetent never-has-beens!
I really liked Backstrom. I can’t believe they cancelled it. Boo Fox
I can’t believe The Following is being cancelled! It’s my favourite show, and this season was amazing! I’ll never understand tv people.