Fox has cancelled once-hot thriller “The Following,” after three seasons, and Rainn Wilson’s freshman crime comedy-drama “Backstrom.”

“The Following” brought Bacon to network TV in a gory thriller that had a strong first season that was limited to 15 episodes by design, per Bacon’s wishes.

The show about a serial killer who taunts an FBI detective faded in its second season and struggled even more this season, averaging a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers overall this season, according to Nielsen’s “most current” estimates.

“Backstrom,” starring “The Office” alum, premiered in January this year and spanned 13 episodes. “Bones” showrunner Hart Hanson developed the show, based off a Swedish book series. (Fox renewed “Bones” for Season 11 earlier today.)

“Backstrom” never did much in the ratings on Thursday in a tough hour opposite “Scandal” and “The Blacklist.” It has averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers overall, according to Nielsen’s “most current” ratings.

Rick Kissell contributed to this report.