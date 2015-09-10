Fox’s family drama “Empire” adds two and one half of CBS’ “Odd Couple” searches for love in Thursday’s casting roundup …

Teri Hatcher will have a multiple-episode arc on “The Odd Couple” as a single mom who moves into Oscar Madison’s (Matthew Perry) building. While at first Oscar has eyes for her nanny, he eventually becomes infatuated with the “Desperate Housewives” alum.

Vivica A. Fox has been cast in “Empire” as the sister of Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie, EW reports. This role isn’t to be confused with Cookie’s other sister, Carol (played by Tasha Smith).

But she isn’t the only name being added to the cast. The Wrap reports that Clarence Williams III will guest-star this season as a music mogul and mentor to Terrence Howard’s Lucious Lyon.

Fox’s “Urban Cowboy” pilot has added “UnReal” co-star Nathalie Kelley. She’ll play a character based on the role Debra Winger played in the movie, according to Deadline. The report adds that Lindsey Gort, who played a young Samantha on “The Carrie Diaries,” has also joined the cast as a wealthy and beautiful daughter of a powerful Houston family.