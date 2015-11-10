Syfy Greenlights Unscripted Social Media Show ‘The Internet Ruined My Life’

Syfy has ordered six episodes of new half-hour unscripted series, “The Internet Ruined My Life,” which is set to premiere in early 2016.

“The Internet Ruined My Life” will expose the unexpected perils of living in a social-media obsessed world. Each episode will tell real-life stories of people who had posts, tweets or status updates backfire — from an innocent tweet that caused two traveling friends to be detained and suspected of potential terrorism, to a hashtag that unleashed death threats and a sniper outside a young woman’s window, to a profile picture that got transformed into a hateful meme shared by hundreds of thousands, the series tells each story through gripping first-person accounts.

“With technology making it possible to communicate to anyone, anytime, from anywhere, what was once the stuff of science fiction is now an everyday reality,” said Heather Olander, senior vice president of alternative development and production at Syfy. “’The Internet Ruined My Life’ takes a look at the flip-side of today’s hyper-connected world, and reveals how easy it is to completely change your life in just one simple keystroke.”

Hailing from Atomic Entertainment Group and Left/Right Production, exec producers are Jerry Kolber and Adam Davis for Atomic, and Banks Tarver and Ken Druckerman for Left/Right.

“The Internet Ruined My Life” joins a crop of upcoming shows on Syfy’s slate that are largely scripted, as the cabler has recently put an emphasis on high-profile dramas. Among the new projects coming up are “The Magicians” and Gale Anne Hurd’s “Hunters,” which are both set for 2016 debuts, plus “The Expanse” and “Childhood’s End,” which both bow on Dec. 14. On the unscripted side, Syfy has renewed “Face Off” for Season 10, which returns in January.