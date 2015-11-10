Syfy Greenlights Unscripted Social Media Show ‘The Internet Ruined My Life’

Syfy has ordered six episodes of new half-hour unscripted series, “The Internet Ruined My Life,” which is set to premiere in early 2016.
“The Internet Ruined My Life” will expose the unexpected perils of living in a social-media obsessed world. Each episode will tell real-life stories of people who had posts, tweets or status updates backfire — from an innocent tweet that caused two traveling friends to be detained and suspected of potential terrorism, to a hashtag that unleashed death threats and a sniper outside a young woman’s window, to a profile picture that got transformed into a hateful meme shared by hundreds of thousands, the series tells each story through gripping first-person accounts.
“With technology making it possible to communicate to anyone, anytime, from anywhere, what was once the stuff of science fiction is now an everyday reality,” said Heather Olander, senior vice president of alternative development and production at Syfy. “’The Internet Ruined My Life’ takes a look at the flip-side of today’s hyper-connected world, and reveals how easy it is to completely change your life in just one simple keystroke.”
Hailing from Atomic Entertainment Group and Left/Right Production, exec producers are Jerry Kolber and Adam Davis for Atomic, and Banks Tarver and Ken Druckerman for Left/Right.
“The Internet Ruined My Life” joins a crop of upcoming shows on Syfy’s slate that are largely scripted, as the cabler has recently put an emphasis on high-profile dramas. Among the new projects coming up are “The Magicians” and Gale Anne Hurd’s “Hunters,” which are both set for 2016 debuts, plus “The Expanse” and “Childhood’s End,” which both bow on Dec. 14. On the unscripted side, Syfy has renewed “Face Off” for Season 10, which returns in January.
I’ve been looking everywhere and can’t find an answer to my question; is the show completely over? Are they making more episodes or was it just a six episode series? I’m confused because it seemed like it was going to continue but never did. If anyone has the answet and wouldn’t mind telling me, I’d REALLY APPRECIATE it!
Thanks!
I think the meaning of this show is to show people don’t be stupid on the Internet. Think before you post. It’s showing what could happen to you.
What were they thinking? They ruined their own lives not the internet. More stupid people doing stupid things and not taking responsibility for their actions.
Yaay, another boring, and cheap reality show I will never tune in to watch.
OMG so glad you told me. I was wondering if you would watch or not.
To the creatives of this new show. It should say, I ruin my life through the internet. A person has to place everything about them self’s on line and then hit the send button. Think about it, the internet can not load anything without a person controlling the mouse to hit download or send.
I’m just saying.
In the trailer I saw Suey Park’s tweet with #cancelcolbert. Kinda hard to feel sympathy for an idiot like that. The “I was labeled a terrorist for a tweet” guy sounds interesting though. I wonder if they’ll have people who lost their jobs because a careless remark sent the internet hat mob of feminists after them.
I don’t what’s sci-fi about this. Seems like this would belong on some other channel.
I agree, the Internet did not ruin these people’s lives. Everyone should have learned by now that what you put online isn’t private and of course it will get twisted. So before you say something stupid, post a comment, or post an embarrassing picture, really think about what you’re doing. Nobody’s forcing you to put your private information out there and there’s definitely no one forcing you to post pics of your junk online. So take responsibility for your own actions and really think before you hit send. If you still do something stupid, then it’s on you, and you’re an idiot.
The Internet is not unlike other forms of social media, when used to socialize outside or truths or truths one feel strongly in the moments, there are consequences. Which includes being found out or being held accountable when the other side of the story is told. Sadly People have to learn or be taught that there truth when is not the truth.
Proof that every single thing we do has consequences that we must face. And a prime example that you shouldn’t post every thought you have.
I’m sorry for the life’s that got ruined
Lol, “The Internet Ruined My Life”, After watching the commercial for this sad idea of a reality show I have no interest. NO, THE INTERNET DID NOT RUIN YOUR LIFE!!!! You ruined your life by hitting send. The internet did not reach out and force you to do anything…..What a bunch of whiners.