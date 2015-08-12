‘Supergirl’ Casts ‘True Blood’ Alum as DC Comics Villain Livewire (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS’ “Supergirl” has cast “True Blood” actress Brit Morgan as DC Comics villain Livewire (also known as Leslie Willis), Variety has learned exclusively. She’ll guest star in an upcoming season one episode.

Morgan’s Leslie is a confident, abrasive and funny shock-jock who works for CatCo Media, the conglomerate owned by Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart). When an accident makes her as dangerous and shocking as her words, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must stop her.

Best known as Alcide’s erratic werewolf ex-girlfriend, Debbie Pelt, on HBO’s “True Blood,” Morgan has also appeared on shows including “The Middleman,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Mentalist” and “Two and a Half Men.” She was most recently seen on USA Network’s “Graceland.” On the bigscreen, she’s starred in “Freeloaders,” “My Funny Valentine” alongside Josh Gad, and “Free Ride” with Anna Paquin and Cam Gigandet. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and David Dean Management.

Livewire is the latest DC Comics character to join “Supergirl” in its freshman season. The show has also added Peter Facinelli as Maxwell Lord — a green tech billionaire who enjoys a friendly rivalry with Cat Grant; Jenna Dewan-Tatum as Lucy Lane; and Chris Browning as another DC antagonist, Reactron. At CBS’ Television Critics Assn. presentation for “Supergirl” earlier this week, the executive producers announced that Lucy’s father, General Sam Lane, superhero Red Tornado, and Kryptonian villain Non would also make appearances in season one, with those roles yet to be cast.

Red Tornado, a sentient android with the power to create cyclone-force winds, “has an affiliation with General Lane” in the series, executive producer Greg Berlanti revealed to Variety at TCA.

The producers admitted they were enjoying the opportunity to broaden the world of “Supergirl” with characters from the DC Comics canon. “As much fun as we are have taking characters who’ve already been portrayed … this’ll be the first live-action portrayal of [Red Tornado] and that’s really exciting for us,” said executive producer Andrew Kreisberg. “On ‘Arrow’ and ‘Flash’ we’ve had Batman villains and Superman villains and people who weren’t necessarily associated with those characters, and we’re getting to continue that tradition on ‘Supergirl.’ We’re not just having a handful of Superman’s villains on there — it has other DC Comics characters and some big surprises coming the audience’s way.” The CBS series will also feature Tornado’s villainous creator, T.O. Morrow, Kreisberg told Variety.

Comic book fans know that Maxwell Lord has a storied past in DC Comics canon, but Berlanti teased that this version will be a little different: “He’s around a lot,” Berlanti said of the recurring character. “He’s having his own origin story so it’s not exactly the Maxwell Lord from the comic books, he’s becoming, in some ways, his own version of that character.”

As for Lucy and Lois Lane’s father, Kreisberg previewed, “We’re taking a classic approach with General Lane, who’s always been an antagonist for Superman in that he has a very conservative view of Kryptonians — which used to involve Superman and is now being shared by his cousin — that Earth should be for Earthlings and aliens are not to be trusted. So he’s going to be bringing what had been an antagonism for Superman to bear on National City.”

“Supergirl” premieres Oct. 26 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS and moves to its regular 8 p.m. timeslot on Nov. 2.