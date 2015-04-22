USA Network has cancelled “Sirens” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The project from Denis Leary was the cabler’s first scripted half-hour comedy. The series followed a group of EMTs in Chicago and starred Michael Mosley, Kevin Daniels, Kevin Bigley and Jessica McNamee. Leary produced with Bob Fisher.

“Sirens” had a very passionate fanbase, but Variety has learned USA decided not to go forward with a third season because the series didn’t find a big enough audience, especially given that the network did not own the property.

“Sirens,” whose cancellation was first reported by Deadline, was joined by “Benched” on the network’s new comedy slate, which was pulled after one season. However, USA is committed to its other comedies, “Playing House” and “Donny,” a satirical, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style sitcom starring Donny Deutsch, which was handed a six-episode order.

On the drama side, USA is making a big push with scripted series “Dig,” “Complications” and the Christian Slater starrer “Mr. Robot.”