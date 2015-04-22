USA Network has cancelled “Sirens” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.
The project from Denis Leary was the cabler’s first scripted half-hour comedy. The series followed a group of EMTs in Chicago and starred Michael Mosley, Kevin Daniels, Kevin Bigley and Jessica McNamee. Leary produced with Bob Fisher.
“Sirens” had a very passionate fanbase, but Variety has learned USA decided not to go forward with a third season because the series didn’t find a big enough audience, especially given that the network did not own the property.
“Sirens,” whose cancellation was first reported by Deadline, was joined by “Benched” on the network’s new comedy slate, which was pulled after one season. However, USA is committed to its other comedies, “Playing House” and “Donny,” a satirical, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style sitcom starring Donny Deutsch, which was handed a six-episode order.
On the drama side, USA is making a big push with scripted series “Dig,” “Complications” and the Christian Slater starrer “Mr. Robot.”
Once again, I’m wondering why the network executives leave crap shows on and take really well-written, funny, entertaining shows off. I read that they thought they didn’t have a large enough audience, but exactly how do they know that? It concerns me that networks seem to be able to track our viewing habits. Back to the matter at hand. As someone else mentioned, I would also love it if Netflix would pick up this hilarious show and start producing it again. The cast has such great chemistry and comedic timing, the writing is spot-on and relevant, and it’s the only show that makes me actually laugh out loud. I want more Sirens!!!
This was the funniest programme on TV for a long time brilliant funny cast loved every episode really gutted!! Come on America get it back on asap this man from England needs it back in his life to cheer him up!!!
This show is hilarious! As a nurse I don’t have much time to watch tv so I found this show on nextflix. I hope Netflix picks it up I’m sure it would do great .
This was a great show! This sucks!
Cancelled after 2 seasons. I saw that coming after 10 minutes of the pilot. Producer needs to be SH1T-CANNED too. Next time the script calls for a “gay” guy … try a g0y (spelled w. a zer0) instead.
I personally think this was a great show. I wish they would reconsider. I didn’t know about the series until Netflix but it’s good. We need a season 3.
Seriously?! Go fund me to keep it going. Broken lizard is doing it. You can’t take this from me!!
Best show on funny sucks big time you took it why don’t you put some realty show on we need more of that shit on thanks a lot USA
I cannot fathom the thinking behind cancelling Sirens, it was the freshest, funniest sitcom on tv in years… I have never written a post about anything cancelled on tv before, but I am outraged.. The characters clicked, the storylines were hilarious, I’m 58 years old and it’s the first show I found in the 21 century that presented comedy as it is supposed to be, simplistic and outrageous, please tell we whom are totally entertained by it, how there might be a way to get it uncancelled???
I can not BELIEVE this show is canceled! It is such a good show, with excellent characters, & story lines. The networks always get it wrong.
and yet another ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Style comedy bites it. Why wont Larry D restart Curb??? He could have an entire season ready in a week, IF he wanted to. IT’s all done — this: THE LOST EPISODES (on AMZN: http://www.amazon.com/The-LOST-EPISODES-Enthusiasm-Shoulda/dp/1491081627 ). Maybe…when Fish is out of his way?
Great show. Too bad USA boo on you!!
This sucks. Sirens is/was so funny… Awk, you know nothing.
This show was straight-up awful.