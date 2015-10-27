dylan jones scripps network interactive
Scripps Networks Interactive has promoted Dylan Jones to exec VP and chief communications officer, reporting to CEO Kenneth Lowe.

Jones succeeds Mark Kroeger, a 37-year Scripps vet who has been head of corporate PR since 2013. Kroeger will remain a senior adviser to Lowe.

Jones’ “broad experience of the media sector and know-how as a professional communicator will be instrumental as we position Scripps Networks for growth and competitive advantage in this fast-evolving marketplace,” Lowe said.

SNI has been the subject of persistent takeover talk in recent years as the company has a small but valuable cluster of lifestyle-oriented cable networks including Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and DIY.

Jones joined SNI last year after running his own PR consulting firm and serving as a senior exec at EMI Group.

