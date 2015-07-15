NBC’s ‘Night Shift’ Ups Scott Wolf to Series Regular (EXCLUSIVE)

Scott Wolf has extended his residency on “The Night Shift.”

Variety has learned exclusively that the actor has been promoted to a series regular for the third season of the medical drama about the lives of doctors and staff working in the ER at a San Antonio hospital. Wolf appeared in the first two seasons of the series as Scott Clemmens, a trauma surgeon who moves to town to be near his fiancée and fellow doctor Jordan Alexander (Jill Flint). Unfortunately for him, she has unresolved feelings for their coworker, TC Callahan (Eoin Macken).

Wolf, who most recently starred in TNT’s “Perception,” is repped by Innovative Artists, Alchemy Entertainment and attorney Bob Wallerstein. His credits also include “Everwood,” “Party of Five” and “The Nine.”

“The Night Shift” is produced by creators Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah’s eponymous shingle in association with Sony Pictures Television. The drama is set to return to NBC in 2016.