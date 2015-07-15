NBC’s ‘Night Shift’ Ups Scott Wolf to Series Regular (EXCLUSIVE)

@loislane79
scott wolf night shift
Courtesy of Damian Barrett/Sony Pictures Television

Scott Wolf has extended his residency on “The Night Shift.”

Variety has learned exclusively that the actor has been promoted to a series regular for the third season of the medical drama about the lives of doctors and staff working in the ER at a San Antonio hospital. Wolf appeared in the first two seasons of the series as Scott Clemmens, a trauma surgeon who moves to town to be near his fiancée and fellow doctor Jordan Alexander (Jill Flint). Unfortunately for him, she has unresolved feelings for their coworker, TC Callahan (Eoin Macken).

Wolf, who most recently starred in TNT’s “Perception,” is repped by Innovative Artists, Alchemy Entertainment and attorney Bob Wallerstein. His credits also include “Everwood,” “Party of Five” and “The Nine.”

“The Night Shift” is produced by creators Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah’s eponymous shingle in association with Sony Pictures Television. The drama is set to return to NBC in 2016.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Kerry Gasperic says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I love you scott wolf I liked you at the party of five
    1995 till 1993

    Reply

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad