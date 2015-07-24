Two of TNT’s top characters will be back to bust more crime.
The network has renewed “Rizzoli & Isles” for a seventh season, Variety has learned, bringing back the drama for 13 more episodes. The episode order is a bit shorter than the past season, which saw 18 episodes.
Season seven of “Rizzoli & Isles” will debut in summer 2016. It currently airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, halfway through the sixth season.
“Rizolli & Isles” has been among cable’s most popular series in each of its first six seasons since debuting in 2010. This summer, it has been drawing more than 4 million same-night viewers and more than six million in live plus 3, according to Nielsen.
The show, based on the books by Tess Gerritsen, stars Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander as a tough crime-solving duo in Boston. Jan Nash will continue to serve as showrunner after taking over for creator Janet Tamaro
“Rizzoli & Isles” is produced by Warner Horizon Television and Bill Haber’s Ostar Productions, with Bill Haber and Nash serving as executive producers. Janet Tamaro developed the series.
I loved Rizzoli and Isles, why couldn’t they get a renewal? We have nothing but trash reality shows on that no one cares about. Get some good Drama shows back on, I’m tired of these trashy shows. It seems TV sucks anymore!
Really good show, I mean really good.