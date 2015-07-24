Two of TNT’s top characters will be back to bust more crime.

The network has renewed “Rizzoli & Isles” for a seventh season, Variety has learned, bringing back the drama for 13 more episodes. The episode order is a bit shorter than the past season, which saw 18 episodes.

Season seven of “Rizzoli & Isles” will debut in summer 2016. It currently airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, halfway through the sixth season.

“Rizolli & Isles” has been among cable’s most popular series in each of its first six seasons since debuting in 2010. This summer, it has been drawing more than 4 million same-night viewers and more than six million in live plus 3, according to Nielsen.

The show, based on the books by Tess Gerritsen, stars Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander as a tough crime-solving duo in Boston. Jan Nash will continue to serve as showrunner after taking over for creator Janet Tamaro

“Rizzoli & Isles” is produced by Warner Horizon Television and Bill Haber’s Ostar Productions, with Bill Haber and Nash serving as executive producers. Janet Tamaro developed the series.