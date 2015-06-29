The final scene in the series finale of “Nurse Jackie” is sure to spark debate among viewers. It was argued about after the fact even among the writers of the Showtime dramedy that wrapped its seven-season run on Sunday night.
SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not seen the “Nurse Jackie” series finale, “I Say a Little Prayer.”
The episode closes with Edie Falco’s Jackie Peyton collapsing at All Saints Hospital from a presumed drug overdose, having snorted multiple lines of heroin a few minutes earlier. As her coworkers rush to help her, the camera zooms in on Falco lying prostrate on the floor. Her eyes open a crack and her lips move ever so slightly while Merrit Wever’s Zoey strokes her hair and tells her “You’re good, Jackie. You’re good.”
So does she die in the end? Clyde Phillips, exec producer and showrunner of “Jackie” for its final three seasons, said the final shot was left open to interpretation on purpose. But in his mind, she is still alive.
“I welcome that conversation (about the finale),” Phillips told Variety. “I hope the show will be talked about in a healthy way for a while after it ends.”
Phillips co-wrote the teleplay for the finale with Tom Straw from a story by Liz Flahive. Abe Sylvia directed the half-hour seg. Phillips sees Jackie as surviving the collapse but once again facing the bottom falling out of her life after she spent so many months convincing her coworkers that she was finally sober.
With All Saints closing for good, Peyton secures a new job and has made strides in repairing relationships with her friends, daughters and even her ex-husband. But in an instant, all that trust and undoubtedly her new nursing position at Bellevue vanishes.
“One of our ambitions has always been to have people understand the ferocity of the disease she has, and to have compassion,” Phillips said. “If Jackie had cancer, everybody would be completely compassionate. This disease she has causes her to hurt other people because it’s such a narcissistic disease. All she cares about is her next hit.”
Phillips said the writing team went into the final season with a different ending in mind. They sketched out a plan to have Jackie appear to die after a fire breaks out in the ER. Jackie braves the flames to save the heroin addict character who is handcuffed to a hospital bed in the basement.
Viewers see the flames and the ceiling collapsing on Jackie, but then it cuts to a shot of her squeezing herself out of a tiny window — “like a birth,” Phillips noted. Jackie starts to run down the alley toward the crowd of people standing outside the hospital. But as she gets halfway through she stops and turns to run in the other direction. “She realizes that she’s free,” Phillips said.
The basement set where the hospital staffers have meetings in an effort to stop the closing of the hospital early in the season was built specifically to facilitate the vision of the fiery ending. But ultimately the writers decided that ending would rely “too much on the building and props and not enough about the character and the consequences of what she’s done,” Phillips said. “About half-way through the season we had little trouble turning the boat around and going in that new direction,” she said.
In the final version of the closer, Jackie becomes the last person treated at All Saints. That was meaningful in light of how “Nurse Jackie” offered an unvarnished look at the roller-coaster life of an addict, and the impact they have on those around them.
Phillips said he felt the time was right to bring the show to a close. “We’d played that out as long as we could,” he said. “It was time for the show to end.”
Phillips hailed the depth and bravery of Falco’s performance, down to the final shot. Only someone with her rare talent could have made the character compelling and empathetic enough to endure as a series, offering the benefit of raising awareness and understanding of drug addiction.
“Jackie Peyton is a train wreck. She’s a sociopathic drug addict who has destroyed everything in her life. There’s one reason (viewers) have stuck with it for seven years, and that one reason is Edie Falco,” Phillips said.
Collaborating with Falco “was a dream,” Phillips added. “She’s the best actress I’ve ever worked with.”
Among Phillips’ other insights about the finale:
- In Jackie’s fantasy sequence of the yoga mob in Times Square, several of the passers-by are references to past patients on the show.
- Overt religious references were woven into the episode from start, with daughter Fiona practicing for her confirmation to Jackie washing the feet of a sinner to Eddie’s confession in the chapel that he is going to jail.
- Zoey’s line “you’re good” references Jackie’s prayer earlier in the episode and also a line from the pilot where Jackie, via voice-over narration, says: “Make me good, lord, but not yet.”
- Tony Shalhoub was “a gift” to the final season in the role of the maverick, terminally ill Dr. Bernard Prince. “The character had to be someone who didn’t represent baggage to Jackie,” Phillips said. “He only cares about saving lives and living in the moment.”
- The title of the episode, “I Say a Little Prayer,” is the title of a Dionne Warwick hit penned by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Yet the song featured in the final scenes is another tune, “(Theme From) Valley of the Dolls,” from the soundtrack to the 1967 movie based on the Jacqueline Susann novel about three young actresses who go astray, with the help of pills and such, while trying to make it in Hollywood. “Say a Little Prayer” and “Valley of the Dolls” were the A and B sides, respectively, of a single released by Warwick that year. But unless my ears deceive me, the recording used in the episode is not Warwick’s version.
(Pictured: “Nurse Jackie” showrunner Clyde Phillips, Edie Falco)
I think she died. Jackie was facing so much loss: the loss of O’Hara to Europe, the loss of Eddie to a year or two in jail, the loss of Zoey to Doctors without Borders, the loss of Gloria to a terrible feud, the loss of her job of 23 years to the closing of All Saints, the loss of her husband and daughters because they are moving on in their lives. Everyone is moving on, except Jackie. She won’t be able to continue her addictive behavior at Belleview. She would, essentially, be “alone.” When Zoey tells her “she’s good,” it’s a signal for Jackie to finally let go. I personally hate these “leave it up to the audience to decide” endings.
I just watched the show again from beginning to end. The first time I saw it the finale I was sure she died but on re-examination, I have doubts. I am curious to know why they left it up to the audience with the finale question being, “Does die or OD and is there a difference. Well I think I got my answer in the form of a different question on my re-watch. First let me say that between her oldest kid and Gloria were enough for anyone to start using drugs. Gloria wouldn’t even have a job if it weren’t for Jackie and Eddie (the memory diagnosis thing). But to understand we have to go back to the hammer. How far will Jackie go to get her way. She hammered her finger. She put her foot in the path so it would be rolled over. In my opinion, Jackie was proud of Zoey for making the choice to move on so I don’t think that counts as to why she would kill herself. But if she faked a suicide three major things would come out of it (maybe four). She’s a nurse and if she really wanted to kill herself, she would know how to do it. All she would have had to do is stay in the bathroom and … die. But she chose to walk out … TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM … knowing all the doctors would be there to help her. And why would Zoey say … “You’re Good” if she was really dying. It was a selfless act as she is known to do and here are the results.
1. Eddie, By doing this Eddie can now testify against the pill farm doctor and not got to jail. And, Jackie got something too now … she doesn’t have to marry Eddie which I don’t think she really wanted to any way. Eddie would have never allowed her to come forward.
2. She doesn’t have to move on alone to Bellvue hospital alone where she will continue this horrible cycle of addiction. If she survives this overdose she will be able to be a nurse ever again and I do believe the point of her friend, Dr. O’hara’s visit, was that Jackie is more than a nurse. With this act of fake suicide, Jackie chose not to be a nurse anymore and remove herself from the situation.
3. This is so Jackie meaning she is so cleaver in her manipulations … which are usually for the good of others. This is also an ending that is statistically true which the producers wanted, that addiction usually ends in Overdo and /or death. But, more importantly, this is how the character Jackie ends her addiction and Wins leaving an opening for the chance of a continuation of the series or movie deal.
We can come back several years later after Jackie is getting out of prison to rebuild her life.
Am I crazy? … tell me what you think.
I binge watched it as well [my addiction, I guess] I suppose I was just so hopeful she would come out of her personal Hell but maybe this ending was more often than not…. really how it often goes.
The term “fake suicide” is incredibly ignorant; use “suicide attempt” instead. If that was a suicide attempt, she may not have meant to go out into the ER, but did it because she was so high.
Regardless of her intentions, I personally don’t think there was any selfless intent behind it. If anything, she was only thinking of herself – what SHE was losing, what SHE was going through – not Zoey, Eddie, O’Hara and all the others who were going to save her.
Jackie’s Appeal is all about her selflessness and her addiction. Another thing to remember is that 90% of all suicides show history of depression and past attempts. Jackie has no such history. Jackie would do anything for her kids … Anything! Would she really leave them because she felt abandoned. Get real! Jackie is very strong which is also part of her appeal. I think Jackie is alive and finally free from being a nurse and the addiction associated with it. They say the only real way to conquer addiction is to relocate … your life, your job and your relationships. Besides, it is a great setup if Showtime wants to return to the show or do a movie.
P.S. In the original script Jackie’s snorts many, many lines of the drug. This was shot as well. Before airing, it was edited out.
I binge watched this show and absolutely loved it. I loved all of the characters and the writing. I had a love/hate relationship with Jackie and I think the ending was great because it leaves it up to the viewer to decide whether she lives or dies.
Ok series. I hated Jackie throughout the show and gave her no sympathy. She is a sociopath and is a toxic destroyer of everyone.
Hey editor: If writer like Littleton want to impress by using big words like prostrate when “lying face up” would work just as well, then make sure they use the correct word. “Prostrate” means lying face down. Jackie was face up. Writers using a thesaurus to impress are certainly not impressing anyone. The best writers keep it simple. Thank you.
I see a lot of negative comments about Jackie here, but if you know anything about being an addict, most of you would have kept them to yourself. Addicts will do anything to feed their addiction, anything, including risk relationships, jobs, their health and their freedom even though they know the consequences beforehand. Nurse Jackie gave us a real look at a “functioning” addict, which I suppose is an oxymoron.
What about Eddy? He deserves his own show in the spirit of Better Call Saul. Eddie was beloved and savior, over and over, and just too cool. That about a show: What About Eddy? Eddie?
Hate to break it to you but Eddy is in jail and will be there for another year or two. Everybody eles has moved on. O’hara moved to England. Dominic married someone else, Coop moved to boston. Even Thor got married. Akilitus found her son. and, Zoey, became a Doctor … on The Walking Dead. There’s no one left. But there is on thing I still think about. OD’s are tricky stuff and there is a real 50% chance she survived it. She’s very resourceful. I think she is dealing drugs in one of the Burroughs like Brooklyn or Queens making good money and telling the rest of the world to F off. Maybe she is waiting for Eddie.
The version of the theme song of “Valley of the Dolls” sung in the last scene of the final episode was performed by K.D. Lang. Beautiful song.
it was also the song playing at the end of the pilot
Just finished binge watching all 7 seasons and I feel wrung out. Found myself thinking “I wonder if Jackie is working today”. It was becoming an actual distraction. Glad it has run its course. Anyway, reading the comments and agreeing with some and not agreeing with others, I wonder, how realistic is the show’s representation of continuous access to controlled substances when you work in a hospital? Do pharmacists offer you a Xanax to take the edge off? Are you handling vials of heroin and cocaine daily? Every time that women turned around she was face to face with a pill or a vial. Don’t hospitals have better control over substances?
It depends where you work …. I have a friend who’s a nurse who gets me what ever I want. Then again I have never abused it.
At my hospital we have a pyxis (the robot they had in season 1 or 2). Before taking out a controlled substance, you need to count how many pills are in the box, and type it in. It doesn’t let you pull anymore if the count is off. You also need to sign in with a fingerprint, so its not like you could use someone elses badge number if you wanted to. You can only pull meds for your patients, and it can only be overridden in case of emergency, (I think controlled substances are immune from override for obvious reasons,) and because of this, you couldn’t even pull tylenol for yourself. When wasting narcotics, two RNs need to witness, but not everybody is strict about making sure they actually witness it go in the “smart sink” (it measures liquids). Sometimes people just show you how much is on the pump and sign off on your paperwork (which is paper, not very secure IMO). Also, our pharmacy is on a separate floor from the pyxis room, and they’re there to sign off on every med order placed by a doctor, stock the machine, and package specialty pills that might not be in the pyxis. I call them all the time when I have a question, or if a med the patient needs isn’t loaded, but I have never been in the pharmacy, or met any of the pharmacists in person.
Personally, I think Merritt Wever stole the series and the last show. She is amazing! Edie Falco’s breath of work is amazing but MW just took it and ran with it. It’s heart breaking watching her go from naive young nurse to one who has to say, “You aren’t my hero anymore” to her beloved Jackie. That last scene between them is beautifully wrenching. My biggest criticism of show though is why do these people exist in vacuum??? – where are the grandparents of Edie and Kevin’s children – were they raised by wolves? TV writers seem to forget, over and over, that most people with families have their own parents involved in some way if only from a distance. Are we supposed to not wonder where their parents are – they were raised in the same neighborhood – Astoria – that they are raising Fi and Grace in. Where are the grandparents or does no one exist in their world over the age of 60?? (And by saying this, I don’t mean the model of grandparents on TV like the side kick comedic relief in the vein of “Everyone Loves Raymond”). Do these two have no extended family?? No one in family that cares that their daughter, sister, aunt is addicted? It’s just very bizarre. No wonder Jackie has so many problems – her dad is only referred to 1x (the flowers on her bday episode) and I don’t think there’s ever any mention of her own mom. These kind of gaps in writing really irritate me. Also what happened to the dog she adopted – last we see its living in closet/nap room in pharmacy of hospital when she relapses. Do writers not realize we are paying attention and that things like that just go dropped and not explained. Also, Fi’s character takes a make dive – after being huge part of first seasons – and Grace’s struggles take over. I think if you are going to have child characters – you have to be consistent with them – just like in parenting. Again, that’s writers issue.. not actors. Other than that, intriguing series until it “jumped the shark” with all the Coop-Carrie office sex scenes – that’s when you knew it was coming to end. I feel like writers saw that a woman was cast w/well endowed chest and tiny waist and they felt compelled to “use the tools at hand” – it takes away from Jackie’s trajectory and was totally useless plot line. Just saying…. Peace, MER
I HATED THE ENDING…………I REALLY WISHED IT WOULD HAVE ENDED BETTER- SHE DID GREAT FOR A YEAR, AND IT SUCKED BECAUSE NOW YOUR LEFT WITH THAT BAD TASTE IN YOUR MOUTH, THAT SHE WASN’T GOOD SO TO SPEAK, I FELT FOR ONCE SHE NEEDED A BREAK AND END ON A POSITIVE NOTE FOR ONCE IN HER LIFE…LIKE MARRYING EDDIE IN THE HOSPITAL…ONE LAST MEMORY — BUT A GOOD ONE……VERY DISAPPOINTED.
The ending could of been so much more .
I would loved to see another ending maybe a drug treatment at the Caron foundation in PA. Or Betty ford drug and alcohol clinic in CA. Forcing her to get well seeing the steps before the ending would of helped . I always thought she was a good lady Jackie was I kinda felt bad for her then i relised she was just greedy after going back to Eddie.Seeing her frauding drug dealers and sleeping with one a d stealing from him seems low as a druggy can go. Meth to heroine snorts and pill popping, I just knew it was going to end in death. But at the end I was agreeing with her friends and staff.She was a druggy ane a waste of a creditable person.
She had it all and phucked up her life in a spilt minute.She failed once at a treatment center she should of went to PA for the help the character would of been better. She could of been able to be the nurse she thought she was but not yet became. And the mother she should of been.
With all the series went threw with low moral of viewers if the writers just could hold on just once the views you be more like if we could get three more seasons.
but we should of knew the series that the writers were running out of steam. once Jackie felt better the writers had her fall back down. Once her co-workers really thought she was well then relised she was not. The head adminstration lady fought for Jackie not to get her RN license back. I think writers had greed in mind . The sins of the devil
the seven sins one of them is greed.The ending was not the best but it runs threw my mind she over dosed and died.
I see her eyes slightly open and her mumbling slightly. but if they could of used the emding other then that we could of seen how she would of been seven years later if she ever held her job at Belleview of if her kids were okay or if Zoey were friends yet with her.
I am sure Edie Flaco would of loved to act for three more years. Ending this at a cloud with the angels on yoga mats seems messed up.
I would of thought more could of been done like a ambulance ride to Belleview and the new staff seeing their nurse from the closing hospital staff in a Od state and seeing them say sorry we do not want a drug addict nurse. Or maybe jackie could of died on the table of ER at Belleview not on a cold floor to me it seems Jackie died on the dirty floor of the closing hospital.
It had possibilities of so much more.
In response to Eve’s comment on 2/21/16, I don’t think these shows are that “romanticized”. Having known ppl with every addiction mentioned, plus alcoholics, as far as Nurse Jackie’s has it, it rings true. I have several ppl in my life who suffer these diseases, they are diseases, just like Thor’s diabetes. A lot of the addicts end up dead. I think Jackie was just so tired of always letting herself down and everyone around her that she did the heroin. Having known her own tolerance after being clean for even a couple weeks the combo of the amount of pills she was doing topped off with that much heroin she would know that would kill her. I think the disappointment from her best friend was the breaking point. There is only so much, being human, that ppl can put up with from addicts. She was so good at helping others, it’s so sad that she couldn’t help herself. And that is how it goes. Maybe I just can’t see the romanticism in it because at one point or another in my life I have been that close to these addictions and the havoc they wreak.
I just spent the last 2 weekends watching season 6 and 7 on Netflix with my wife (who has now seen every episode) and I have to say I thoroughly enjoyed every show!!! I am now kinda sad it’s over. At least I can go back and watch 1-5. I guess all good things come to an end!
I’m completely disgusted with showtime and their glorification, romanticizing of all the bad things in life, such as drug addition, with shows like Nurse Jackie, weeds, breaking bad, californication. It makes me wonder about the character of the writers and if their writing is an attempt to convince the viewing audience they are good people and this behavior should be acceptable. They need to re-evaluate their moral standing and elevate their standards. Drug addiction is just not acceptable behavior and it destroys lives, more lives than just the addict’s. I kept waiting for the writers to do something positive with the show like make her live with the consequences of her addiction, or leave her in recovery but show the struggle of staying sober. Teach a lesson about using drugs not glorify it, it isn’t sexy, it isn’t fun, it isn’t acceptable, especially in the medical profession. I’m done with showtime, I’ve cancelled my subscription.
It’s called drama … unacceptable behavior vs. the average person. Who the hell wants to watch the average person go through rehab? It’s the conflict that makes it interesting. And frankly, I question you for challenging the character of the writers. Who are you to judge people that came up with a story and entertained so many and brought the subject of addiction out into the open for so many closed minded fools (like yourself) to talk about. I suggest you turn to one of those religious channels and let the adults think for themselves and be entertained.
Just my two cents and that’s about all it’s worth. I don’t think these shows really glamorize the drug scene. Jackie appears to have ended up dead and they morphed her appearance during those times to look aged and wild eyed. Pretty accurate without having teeth missing. Weeds and breaking bad have plenty of less than happy scenes with consequences. Sure, sometimes it looks easy and there is money to be made dealing but that part is [from what I have gathered] not incorrect. It wasn’t promoted to be a Disney special.
Your not fooling anyone.
wow what a douche you are
I wish they killed off Nurse Jackie. She deserved it.
She deserved it why? Because she was an addict? What a horrible thing to say. There’s no difference between a drug addict and an alcoholic. Addicts don’t choose to be addicts.
In the final scene Jackie was “supine” not “prostrate” as indicated by Cynthia Littleton author of the article.
This version of Valley of the Dolls was by K.D. Lang
I think all of the comments below are a testimony to the incredible acting and writing of the show. Reading them feels like being in virtual reality Al-anon meeting marked by polarity of all the people’s views, to the passion by which they are expressed. From the “no one is born an addict”, and “12 step doesn’t work”, to “she’s selfish or a sociopath”.
We are all so passionate and divided in our views, but aren’t we all just mirroring different expressions of characters within the show? Yes. We are. But that’s what happens to everyone within range of true addicts. Human carnage.
In my opinion Jackie dies, simply by the nature and statistics of opiate addiction. Not many come out of it alive.
Looking at the metaphors in the last episode I think the writers are showing us this as well. I found the scene when all of the saints and angels were being removed a clue. When Eddie…her last enabler was being sent away and leaving her. Both her daughters were having passages that signify their entry into adulthood, no longer “needing mommy”. Zoey FINALLY being able to detach and the toxic cycle they were trapped in, and most finally O’Hara coming to see the reality of “Jackie” for who she is. She was the last one left.
When Jackie tells us “she’s a nurse, that’s who she is” in the trial, and Zoey, Akolitus, and all of us viewers probably said “no, you an addict that’s who you are”.
Jackie was a functioning (kinda?) addict for so long, but everyone and everything that supported what was left of “good Jackie” is now gone.
I think she had nothing left BUT her addiction and her pills, the things she always had a love hate relationship with.
I think she died.
With a hard core addiction like the opiate addiction Jackie had you either get clean and leave your old life completely behind…or you die.
I completely agree!
I think of all the posts … yours was the best.
I really enjoyed this series. If you could keep it running I would love it. You have not told us anything of the younger child, Zoe becoming a nurse/Dr?, or the Norway takeover, Please consider using some of these ideas to bring it back to life.
Right there with ya, Xruc.
Most realistic tv show I have ever seen.
Kudos to everyone -especially the transparent “Nurse Jackie”…..
I find it telling that the writers shed little light on the trigger to her addiction. They tell us a bit about postpartum depression after Grace was born. We hear about being raised by a single mother, her father sending flowers on her birthday and the surprise that caused but no real back story for Jackie. I think that is because the writers wanted to focus on the ramifications of addiction to the addict and those who love them. I also think she intentionally overdosed. In her dream, she takes off her stethoscope, badge and watch before she walks out. I think she was trying to walk out of life. Sometimes it is just all too much. I was pissed about the ending at first but the more I thought about it, it really is perfect. It drives the audience crazy not knowing the fate of this character. Isn’t that how life is when you love an addict? Not knowing what happens next?
I really liked your comment “It drives the audience crazy not knowing the fate of this character. Isn’t that how life is when you love an addict? Not knowing what happens next?”. It got me to thinking that I know or am acquainted with people like Jackie. Some addicted, some not and I must admit … in real life, I don’t like them and they drive me crazy. Funny how we can watch Jackie, lovingly from afar.
That version of “Say a Little Prayer” was Aretha Franklin.
Towards the end, in the last two seasons, I was deeply disappointed in Jackie. Of course, as the main character, we are all supposed to feel compassion for her and hope that she has a happy ending. Well as I continued watching, I changed my mind. Jackie made so many horribly selfish decisions and dragged so many people down with her. I was also deeply disappointed in Zoey for not standing up to Jackie enough. Sure, she was put in an awkward position and had to boss Jackie around a little bit (and for that I was proud that she could do even that, given her circumstances), but Jackie LIED to her face, and Zoey somehow looked past that and gave into Jackie’s manipulation. So Zoey deleted the picture of the nun AND did the final pee test for Jackie. So disappointing. I was also upset that Zoey was portrayed as a bad person when Jackie is the one who put everybody in such awkward positions. When her daughter says “When did you become such an a**hole?”, that’s when Zoey SHOULD’VE said, “When your mother chose drugs over her friends and family. She did this to herself.” I would’ve respected her character 100X more if she had said something like that.
Also, was anyone else hoping that Antoinette (Jackie’s final [sort of forced] sponsor) would come back for vengeance, or make a comeback at all? So many questions unanswered. What ever happened to Antoinette? What about Gloria’s son? How come we never got to meet him? Why was he ever brought into the story if we weren’t going to meet him? Just a glimpse seems like a cheat to me. Not to mention the fact that it doesn’t make sense for Gloria’s character to look for her son in the first place. Why would Jackie, the drug-addicted narcissist, suddenly inspire Gloria when they were at each other’s throat at the end?
In the show runners mind she was still alive. That was their intention in my mind as well. Then they offer up the alternate ending where she lives and emerges from the window like a birth and realizes she is finally free. They didn’t want to kill her in the end. The left it up to the viewers to decide but they just didn’t want to kill her off.
The problem with this show, and with the Jackie character in general, is that Clyde Philips and the other writers have clearly been brainwashed into the Alcoholics Anonymous/12 Step concept of addiction as a “disease”. It’s not and has never been recognized as such by any medical body or psychiatric authority. Overuse of whatever substance is a symptom of some other deeper psychological issue, which by the use of said substance was at one time calmed, and which substance then came to be its own problem. AA claims to help many people but its success rate is actually no different than people quitting on their own or by some other method. It is a dangerous philosophy, this “addiction as disease” idea because rather than encouraging introspection to discover what is driving the self-destructive urge, it answers all questions, explains all behaviors with the same pat answer: “He’s/She’s/You’re/I’m…an addict.” How many times did the Jackie character utter this exact phrase when confronted with some other disastrous mess-up of her own devising? Zero analysis or understanding or learning from any events because, well, I’m just an addict and this is the kind of stuff that addicts too. What a gigantic cop-out! Both in real life and for the show. It made the story really run out of steam because there was no attempt to make any sense of Jackie’s behavior other than that same pat answer: oh well, she’s an addict, whaddaya expect?
Having spent several years in the 12 step program before rejecting its framework and ideology completely, I can tell you that this is exactly what is taught in “the rooms.” The central fallacy is that you are born an addict and the “disease” was just waiting for you to pick up your first drink or drug in order to become unleashed. AA talks about “the disease” as if it were an entity, like satan or something but this is nonsense. There is not some demon of addiction lurking and waiting to trip “the addict” up, trap him or her into a life of ruin or debauche. Nope. There are people with mental illnesses who become dependant on drugs and alcohol and there are people with buried emotional issues who do the same, but there is no such thing as a perfectly otherwise normal happy and healthy person who is doomed because he or she was “born an addict”. Unless you were a crack baby, you were not born an addict. I guess because of my own experiences with myself and many friends, and an intimate familiarity with the subject, I was not impressed with Edie Falco’s performance. She did not express a complex character with both good and flawed qualities but rather a completely split personality who was a great and caring nurse who saved lives on the one hand, and a conniving utterly morally bankrupt lying scheming cheating thieving psycho on the other. In reality, a person with a complex and troubled nature shows all the shades in between their light and dark side. Falco’s performance did not but was completely un-nuanced and just switched between Bad-Jackie and Good-Jackie with no connection between them.
I blame the writers for a lot of this because they did not provide the psychological background to elucidate Jackie’s flip-floppy behavior. If the only motivation for your character is: she’s an addict, that doesn’t really give the actor a lot to work with.
At the end I only watched it for Merrit Weaver’s endearing presence. I’m glad it’s over.
Well, most health agencies believe addiction is a disease actually. Also, I know some people that the 12 step program absolutely worked for. Just because you quit drinking or using, doesn’t make you automatically healed. You have to follow the steps for spiritual healing. Otherwise, you still have the same thought process as an addict but just aren’t using. Jackie never competed the 12 step program or rehab, and she rarely went to and stayed for an entire AA or NA meeting. Jackie didn’t want to acknowledge she had a problem through the entire series. When she would say, “I’m an addict,” it was to excuse some of her behavior…not to actually acknowledge that she wanted to get better. I also think Jackie’s addictive personality showed in her nursing. She was addicted to her profession as much as her pills almost, although she would always put her drugs before everything including her job if it came down to that. Jackie used her job to avoid family and friends often times too. She was certainly a pathological liar and didn’t seem to have any motivation to tell anyone the truth. As everyone kept saying, “Jackie loves her secrets.” I think the ending perfectly summed up the life of an addict who has not sought out appropriate treatment or truly wanted to get better. Jackie would only stay clean to get what she wanted, and the second she got what she wanted she was start using again. They should that time and time again. As soon as she had a year clean and everyone believed her, she took a pill. As soon as she detoxed and people believed she was clean and her job wasn’t threatened again, she used again. As soon as she got her nursing license back, she used again. She never wanted to actually get clean just to be clean and sober and healthy.
1) almost all reputable health agencies regard addiction as a disease because it possesses all the criteria of one
2) I was/am a happy and healthy person who happens to have this disease. There is no mental disorder or deep emotional issue that caused it. I’m a living example of what modern science has discovered about addiction.
Please do some research and consult some experts on the issue. I think you’ll be surprised at what we’ve discovered about addiction, even in just the last few years.
@Jones … Maybe your addiction is a disease, maybe not but I do know that many additions come from behavioral problems while others are physical. So maybe there are several kinds of addictions. I know there are new studies showing the relationship between mood disorders and addictions. Bipolar people are very susceptible to addition especially things like cigarettes, coffee and alcohol. I find it hard to believe that a well adjust, happy and healthy person becomes an addict. Then of course there is the whole withdrawal process. A person doing cocaine all night with have an incredible time stopping after a few hours. This is not really addiction but certain leads to it.
I could not disagree with you more.
>>AA claims to help many people but its success rate is actually no different than people quitting on their own or by some other method.
AA doesn’t claim to help many people; many people claim to be helped by AA, and I see no reason not to take them at their word. I’d suggest that AA has the greatest success rate among people for whom AA succeeds. This is more than a Catch-22, it’s looking beyond the assumption that everybody who abuses substances is suffering from the same affliction. The big book says: Our drinking was but a symptom. Alcoholism may or may not be a disease, but abusing alcohol is not a disease; it’s a behaviour, and symptom. But can’t it be a symptom of more than one affliction?
I spent a couple of decades in and out of AA before starting on an antidepressant. The urge to drink left me completely, and I haven’t been to a meeting or had a drink in over sixteen years. It isn’t supposed to work this way if you’re an alcoholic, so maybe that’s not what I am. But I definitely have my problems, and I have no business drinking. If it ever comes down to a drink of a meeting, I’ll take the meeting. But that hasn’t been a problem.
>>Unless you were a crack baby, you were not born an addict.
I don’t think that “born an addict” is official 12 step dogma, but, anyway, how can you possibly know what everybody’s problem is?
>>I guess because of my own experiences with myself and many friends,
There are tens of millions of people with substance abuse issues.
How many of these are your friends? Three hundred thousand? Four hundred thousand?
>> I guess because of my own experiences with myself and many friends, and an intimate familiarity with the subject, I was not impressed with Edie Falco’s performance. She did not express a complex character with both good and flawed qualities but rather a completely split personality who was a great and caring nurse who saved lives on the one hand, and a conniving utterly morally bankrupt lying scheming cheating thieving psycho on the other. In reality, a person with a complex and troubled nature shows all the shades in between their light and dark side. Falco’s performance did not but was completely un-nuanced and just switched between Bad-Jackie and Good-Jackie with no connection between them.
OH GOD YOU CAN’T BE SERIOUS!
I loved the show initially but hated it towards the end. Edie Falco was excellent. I hate that Jackie was never punished and never hit rock bottom. For those who think she selfishly committed suicide in the end (and from the threads there are some who believe this). Well she was never that unselfish. God finally punished her, when the hospital, the law, her friends and family did not. I hope she is dead. As much as i was shucked in to the program, i am glad it’s over and dont wane to see it come back.
Lanaya you see it as a a selfless act, I don’t. She was still only thinking of herself when she chose to overdose. She was going to a new job alone. She was going to be at home alone while Eddie was in prison. Not one time in the show was she ever truly alone to face anything. She always had someone in her life. So no in my opinion she wasn’t being selfless she was being her usual scared and selfish self.
Being a child of addict parents (both of which passed away when I was a child in drug and alcohol related incidents) I feel that the finale was absolutely perfect. Jackie was a hero but only in the ER. Everyone else in her life, everyone who mattered, she hurt and would continue to hurt so long as she was alive. When Zoe asked her to “let her go” and Eddie was planning to go to prison for her protection, she finally realized that she would always be too damaged to live a life where she could not destroy those around her, and that only would her death free them from all this pain, and allow them to move on with their own lives. So she finally did something truly selfless, and sacrificed herself for them. She finally became “The saint of All Saints” Thank you Edie Falco for an amazing 7 years.
Lanaya, I agree with you. She knows as a nurse just how much drugs she can take (she may have even stated that in a previous episode),therefore; I think her drug overdose at the was intended. selfless? Being an addict and only looking for her next hit she could have kept this behavior up at Bellvue her next job in line. so yes, selfless. finally,,,,she “is good”.
I also think that Jackie was glorified. In reality The harm that Jackie could have done to her patients. Was never addressed. She appeared to be functioning, and was good at being a nurse. She was hurting the people she was caring for, they only showed what a hero Jackie lives as a nurse. She was very dangerous to her patients.
I think the ending of Jackie dying it’s the best. That’s what she would’ve wanted it. The only thing Jackie knew how to do was be a nurse. She was not a faithful friend, not because she was a bad person, because she was such a sick person! Jackie lost everything to her addiction. She can no longer be a nurse, A mother, friend, a person! Jackie was no longer a person. What makes this so sad, people die every day. The pain of living with them self is too overbearing.
I just finishes the last season today and I have to say I wound up disliking Jackie. She was a poison to everyone. She lied, manipulated and used the people that actually cared about her. It wasn’t enough that she was a great nurse, she was a horrible human being. She did everyone a favor by checking out. It was a cowards way though after ruining so many lives.
I think she dies in the end and I think she wanted to. Her one selfless act to save eddie and also her friend’s from having to worry any further. Now everyone gets to move on.
I have followed every episode, but am in Australia so I only just watched the finale.
It blew my mind. I think it was fantastic, and I also enjoyed reading your comments.
I agree that she died.
In the first frame there were religious images, as we were viewing the last morning of her life.
Also notice that when she prays “make me good”, the only background colour are red candles in rememberence of the dead.
The confirmation sins that Fi was reciting had ALL been committed by Jackie. The final one, repentance was what we saw play out in the last day of her life. She just couldn’t repent, she was many great things but had no humility. She literally turned the corner away from the good light after the OD.
As other people have mentioned, she went off into her day in complete and utter denial of how she was going to feel about All Saints closing. Grace’s last words to her mother were about how Jackie would cope with her final day at work , which she shrugged off. As always.
The reality of the closing off off all that she knew hit her gradually over that day. As we all know, your life can change in a day, and I think thats what happened here.
The loss of O’Hara’s respect, Gloria’s was long gone and even Zoe rejected her .
I think O’Haras point about her not being able to continue to be a nurse began the spiral that day.
Jackie uncharachteristically cried with Zoe as she knew it was all over for her at that point.
Notice the look on her face when Eddie reveals that he is going to prison. It is a look of absolute horror, eyes bulging. Not compassion for Eddie,not love, but I think a realisation of total abandonment. Thats the moment that she decides. She has had too much pain for one day. One life. Maybe suicide, maybe not, but her impulsivity that she has shown right throughout the series was front and centre. The impulsivity took over as she had lost control . Jackie needs control.
Like others have said, its her default to self destruct in these moments.
I think it rang true to her character.
But how heartbreaking.
I think she died. ..i didnt want to believe she would but Jackie knew pills not heroin. She knew The amount to take and with the hospital closing down, finding out eddie was leaving her for Jail, zoey saying she needs to move on and “make mistakes” and not want to have to worry about Jackie. She overdosed at the party in a desperate attempt to escape, Eddie mentioned things wont end well for either of them. In earlier episodes the team referenced “you cant save anyone who doesn’t want to be saved” . I believe that was symbolic her own words bit her because she was so sure she knew what she was doing.
When Zoe shed tears rubbing her it was as if she was just comforting her, Dr Roman did not rush to give her anything the oxygen and efforts seemed to cease. The endless ” circle” had to end at some point. …so sad..great show!
I just got done watching the last 2 seasons and had to rush to Google to find all the articles I could read about the finale.
In regards to Zoey and her last words. To me, I think everyone knew she was suffering from an overdose and with Zoey, it felt like she was comforting Jackie in her last moments. It’s like when someone is on their deathbed, but somehow their will is still strong, even as their body is slowly dying and although you want your loved one to live and never leave you, you know it’s their time to go, so you whisper to them that it’s okay to go, they don’t have to keep fighting. And in those last moments, it just felt like Zoey was telling Jackie that it’s okay, go, you’re good to go, you’re good (a good person, a good friend, etc…) and we’re all here with you in those ladlast moments.
I’ve never been a fan of these kinds of finales. This wanting to leave the viewer to choose to believe what they want to happen, which to me, feels like a cop out. I don’t want to interpret the finale, I want to know what happened. It helps being closure to the last 7 years I’ve watched your show!
I agree…we watch shows being told exactly how they play out, and in the last episodes, they want us to guess or decide for ourselves. They’re the writers…not us. Tell us the rest of the story.
I think she died. A lot of interesting ideas in the comments. She didn’t hesitate to take the heroin which struck me as odd. I think she knew she could never win the battle and be happy. I think she took the drugs to spare everyone from her. Being associated with her was not good long term for the people in her life.
It’s called ‘art.’ Think for yourself.
I believe Jackie purposely overdosed and died. She lost everything that gave her life meaning. With her out of Eddie’s life he was free to testify against the “pill mill” and avoid prison. At the very end of the show everyone stopped trying to resuscitate Jackie. As a Critical Care RN that was an admission by the staff that they could do nothing more to help her. Loved the song they used at the end. I cried.
This comment is meant to be in response to Teresa Fudge’s comment, but I’m only seeing a reply button near her name, only buttons next to Rebecca (shout out, same name just different spelling) and Tanya’s. So either my phone isn’t seeing a reply button, or I’m just stupid. Here’s hoping this works because if it doesn’t, I’m giving up :lol:
My comment to Teresa Fudge:
You have to remember, when they locked the doors, Zoey said they couldn’t treat anyone even though they had a few more hours left because they had no more meds anywhere. They couldn’t treat Jackie with anything because nothing was available, minus the oxygen.
Now that I think of it, it makes me wonder if she knew that and that’s why she took the heroin, knowing she couldn’t be saved.
I do think she died but no way did she do it on purpose. Suicide is rarely a spur of the moment thing, and there was nothing in the series that even hinted she had suicidal thoughts. She was just feeling a lot of pain because of Eddie and the hospital closing and Zoey not going with her and Dr. Prince dying. So she did what she always did and what addicts do – she anesthetized her pain with drugs. Just this time she needed a lot because it was a lot of pain.
If someone overdosed on opiates of any kind, heroin or oxycontin or oxycodone or what not, the staff wouldn’t be calling for oxygen, they would be calling for narcan to reverse the effects of the opiates. So the ending medically didn’t ring true to me. However, as an RN at a detox and residential treatment facility, emotionally the ending was perfect, things can go either way; she may live or die at that moment, if she lives, she may get her shit together or she may keep using till she dies. Working with addicts everyday, I find those who have humility are the ones who find a road to recovery, and Jackie didn’t show a lot in the way of humility throughout the show. Overall it was a good show, that dealt with addiction in a much more realistic way than most television/movies do. And Falcon is an amazing actress!
I also believe Jackie died and overdosed on purpose. She had lost everything; her relationship with Gloria, Eddie going jail because of her, her marriage, her daughters, her beloved hospital. As everyone is partying, Jackie stands in the corner looking at all her co-workers that she will never work with again. It was truly the end of an era. Too much loss. Then she goes in the bathroom and snorts too much heroin. She was the last patient to be treated in the hospital as she is surrounded by her beloved co-workers for the last time. She never had to leave the hospital. I burst out crying.
You have to remember, when they locked the doors, Zoey said they couldn’t treat anyone even though they had a few more hours left because they had no more meds anywhere. They couldn’t treat Jackie with anything because nothing was available, minus the oxygen.
Crap! I got confused and pushed the wrong reply button. I knew I was going to do that ::grumbles:: I meant for my comment to be a reply to Teresa Fudge (July 18, 2015 at 5:44 pm).
I got choked up just reading your post.
Saw the pilot again again and it is interesting to note that the series starts with the “Theme from the Valley of the Dolls” song and a prayer “Make Me Good … but not yet”. It is also interesting to note that the flip side of the “Valley of the Dolls”, by Dionne Warwick (Side B) was “I say a little prayer” … the title of the final episode. Re-watch the pilot … it might give you more insight to what is actually going on here.
I believe Jackie died. She had lost both Zoey and her fiancé and her beloved hospital. What else did she have to live for? I suspect she overdosed on purpose. I feel so sad. I will really miss her character and the vivid tapestry that was All Saints. Love, Robin
Jackie died, so much is obvious. Yes, she didn’t see a point in living anymore because All Saints closed diwn and Zoe left her. Very nice.
I was really dissapointed we it the ending of nurse jackie. I like your alternative better. As a mother dealing with a 21 year old child with drug and mental issues, I was hoping to see a light at the end of the tunnel. You know something that would inspire and say hey he can get through this. Even though I know many addicts do not have a happy ending, there are many out there who do so to have had this ending really had me wishing I didn’t see the ending. I knew there was a possibility she was going to die, but she worked hard on redeeming herself and she throws it ALL away at the end . I know showtime likes to end shows differently not with happy endings or leaving it up to you to deicde, but it’s better to have closure. Your first scenario was a better ending to the show .
It was a perfect ending, I’m sorry it hit too close to home for you.
Great role model for future nurses, Florence nightingale is turning over in her grave.
Another Hollywood garbage show that the Hollywood sodomites-in-charge love.
People live in liberal fantasy, cut the cable.
Well, based on your homophobic comment…I’m going to assume you mostly hated the show because it had numerous gay and bisexual characters and even gay marriage. *gasp* If you don’t want cable, then don’t pay for it. I haven’t had cable in years. I just watched all of Nurse Jackie on Netlfix (and for free because my ex girlfriend lets me use her account). Peace, love, and happiness!✌🏼️❤️😊
You missed the entire point of this brilliant series. I’m sad for you.
I think the real fantasy are people trying so desperately to live in a world of right and wrong claiming to be on one side or the other. Life is not black and white. As humans we are constantly at odds with “Being Good”. Nurse Jackie was an extreme showing a strong, competent character who was subject to “bad things” in life … and how she coped with it. In the end I think we were all rooting for Jackie but we identified with her struggle to”be Good”. And, although we want to “be good” … sometimes that isn’t the cards we are dealt. So what I am saying, (Nara Tims) … If you can’t see the complexity in Nurse Jackie, then you probably can’t see the complexity in your own life … and that’s real sad.
Very well said I would agree. There are many nurses out there like Jackie. That love being a nurse, with all their heart and soul. There’s nothing that a nurse like wouldn’t do for her patients. Some nurses are angels, Real angels, sent from above. But not even angels are perfect .
Well said Maclin Crewe. Very well said. Couldn’t have said it better.
Crikey – no-one MADE you watch it! Did you watch all 7 seasons to come to that conclusion?
Did you bother to watch the show at all? She may have screwed over every single person in her life and effed up everything she had in her life, but the one thing she never failed at … being a nurse. That character was one hell of a GOOD nurse. I wish more nurses in this world were as good as Jackie Peyton because people in this world deserve a nurse as dedicated to their job, and especially to their patients, like Jackie was with each and every one of her patients. They weren’t just a body to fix that fills in the hours to get the paycheck to pay the bills, they were a face and a life and a loved one and someone who matters, who deserved the right to be saved, no matter their age, race, gender, annually income or health insurance.
So please, take your head out of your ass, because all your talking sounds like pure ignorant bullsh!t.
Carmela Soprano wakes up next to Father Intintola, Newhart style..
Actually, she did sort of “screw over” a patient when she gave an extreme overdose of insulin to a patient who subsequently died and was revived by Zoey. Jackie gave a dose nearly 400 times the ordered dose and gave it IV! She was stoned when she did it.
She turned 8 to 800. How is that nearly 400 times?
I just watched the finale this evening (twice!), and I think it was masterful. The storyline of “I Say a Little Prayer” underscores two of the series’ overall themes in a very pointed manner, specifically that no matter the genesis of an individual’s drug use, it’s a VERY short transition to addiction, particularly with powerful opiates like heroin or OxyContin. The commenters herein disparaging the drug addict as weak-willed or running from reality (essentially labeling addiction as a conscious choice) are merely reciting technical arguments regarding specific physiologies of addiction behavior, ignoring the very real psychol-social ramifications. The power these drugs have over a person who “is curious” enough to “try it once” is that once is all it takes. The individual’s brain is rewired from that very first endorphin surge. That “rush” is apparently incomparable, and the quest to ride “the dragon” is hard wired from that point forward. The takeaway is that it is a physical disease, not like whooping cough or TB or the plague, but just as manifest on the physical control that rush to ride quickly exerts. It is naive to bottom line all addicts as merely lacking self discipline. No one is more aware of that monkey on their back than the person carrying it. The film “Traffic” was groundbreaking in the compassionate position it afforded the addict, and the entire point of “NurseJackie” was to explore the depth of addiction behavior in Anerican society. Here’s an ER nurse, for Godssake… and if someone as selfless as that isn’t immune to addictions’ scourge, no one is.
The other point the finale handled so very well is the utter ambiguity of the life as an addict. One commenter decried a lack of “buildup” to Jackie’s ” final relapse”… she didn’t relapse, SHE NEVER STOPPED. a quick snort to mitigate the daily drama of her life was Jackies default setting; it what got her through the night, and then the default became the edge of and then the reality of her life: one big ass circle. So she has a couple snorts. No big deal… But it was–look at the sorce of the snort—probably the most hardcore addict the show ever depicted, yet that upping of the game was lost on Ms Payton, for it all had become so quotidian. She wasn’t being “aware”, and this time, the dragon bit, with the sharpest of teeth. Jackie died before our eyes, and the ultimate risk of an addict’s genesis and terminus was made astringently clear.
“Nurse Jackie”‘s long term effect on the addiction issue has yet to be seen; those ripples will be making waves for a long time. Masterful and profound, and significant. All involved have their karma points sewn up…kudos, many times over.
The ending is not about Jackie living or not… it is about how drug abuse affects everyone around the addict…the enablers go down as well as the addict…look at Eddie…any happiness in this ending would say it is ok…when it is never ok…drugs a road to ruin…
This isn’t a community service … it’s a TV show which accentuates drama. It is a story! And, I think many of us were looking for an ending. If I wanted to know about drug addicts, I certainly wouldn’t need to look at TV. Jackie’s “story” is unusual because she has a job, a family and deals with live and death situations while juggling her addiction. Jackie is strong enough to conquer this problem but chooses not to. She stayed clean for a year and during this last season. Addicts don’t stay clean like that and throw it all away. I’m left with the feeling that behind every great saint … there are a lot of problems.
The only times Jackie stayed clean were to gain something she wanted, which is truly addict thinking. She never intended to stay clean. She only got clean in order to gain things she wanted. i.e. custody of her kids, her job, her nursing license back…etc.
And about Zoey and Gloria, are you kidding me?! They put themselves out on a limb for Jackie time and time again, and she still repeatedly lied right to their faces. She even risked Gloria and Zoey’s jobs numerous times with her lies and BS when they thought they were helping an honest friend. And Eddie has been there for Jackie because he is co-dependent and unstable. Remember he tried to commit suicide when she ended things with him to try to fix he marriage? He also befriended Kevin and was super stalker-like for awhile. Eddie was a huge enabler…not only supplying her with drugs but making excuses for her when she even started to realize how bad her actions were.
And O’Hara didn’t leave Jackie because she was an addict. She left to be a mom and live near her family, but in reality, I think her character would have stuck around if the actress did. The actress wanted to move back to London in real life and pursue other work.
@SilkOne … So what you are saying is Jackie was just another hopeless, common addict.
Frankly, I don’t get it. I have friends who went through drug addiction and it never bothered me. I tried to remain supportive and helped them when they asked for it. What did Zoey do that was so taxing? Why was Gloria so offended by Jackie’s “Disease” clearly something she took personal. What did Jackie ever do to O’Hara that she would move to another country. All these professionals who claim it is a disease but lack the compassion to just let Jackie be Jackie. Eddie stood by her to the end .. all he wanted was her love. When people self destruct, why do we take it so personally. Jackie was a saint and with the “Good”, there’s going to be some bad. Everyone walked out on her … Everyone! If i had discovered my whole life was surrounded by people who could turn on a dime … I’d end it all too.
I hate to say it but her daughter alone justified the drugs.
People don’t start out hiding their feelings … they learn to hide their feelings. From people who are hard to deal with. Gloria and the politics of work, Her husband and the kids that take her fro granted. Zoey who demanded response and O’Hara above it all.
There are tow sides to this issue whether it is a TV show or for real. If you are going to love someone, you gotta love them … and all their faults.
Isn’t that why we love Jackie.
Beg to differ. In my experience, there are lots of addicts and alcoholics who are fully function AND successful. The arc to the bottom isn’t rapid for many people. It took nearly 20 years for Nurse Jackie to hit her first real bottom and begin the “bounce.” When you become addicted, any “choice” you have is taken away by the need to continue using.
I have been a fan of this show since Day 1. I thought the finale was emotional and well-acted by the entire cast.
For anyone who has lost or loved an addict, this was a devastating but realistic ending. The ambiguity is appropriate, an addict’s entire life balances on a razor thin edge between life and death, as Jackie final scene portrayed. It seemed to me that there was a flicker of hope, in the fluttering eyelid, but even if there were hope, we have to ask ourselves, would anything change anyway?
Addiction has you in it’s grips forever. People that don’t have any personal experience with this disease cannot understand. Imagine a life where every day you face overwhelming impulses, which you must deny, because giving in even a single time can be lethal. It take tremendous commitment, faith and support to sustain a sober life. Many cannot do it, Jackie speaks for addicts everywhere.
Addicts absolutely stay clean like that and throw it away. That’s the whole reason why addicts stay in treatment their entire lives.
I don’t think she was deliberately trying to kill herself. She took the opportunity she had (the heroin), to obliterate her feelings after an unbelievably bad day. Working at being clean is actual work. Conscious effort on the part of the addict. She encountered major stressors slipped back into autopilot. Unfortunately for her, autopilot means using. She had been popping pills here and there; that was her maintenance use. After her last day in the ER and everything that lead up to it, she decided that this was a good enough reason to let go and give in to the temptation of the drugs that fell in her lap. I don’t think the heroin is much of a leap for her. Opiates were her drug of choice, and you see her snorting heroin several times throughout the series, not just crushed up pills.
It doesn’t matter if you define it as a disease or as a choice; addiction isn’t about having fun and partying or feeling good. Even if it started that way, it’s ultimately about needing a crutch to mask pain. Average people do it all the time with food, alcohol, drugs, etc, and then move on – but an addict is thus defined because whether it originates in genetics, choice or circumstance they cannot exercise moderation in the same way that most people can. Using in order to deal with suffering turns into using all the time to avoid the POTENTIAL of suffering until eventually ‘suffering’ means simply being sober. A person prone to addiction can easily develop compulsive, reactive behaviors to real and perceived stress: in this case, using. Recognizing that doesn’t mean that an addict has no responsibility for their behavior. Identifying and describing illnesses and ways to treat them isn’t about guilt or blame. It is about recognizing patterns that can help illuminate solutions to problems. People who successfully recover do take responsibility for their actions and restructure their relationship to their emotions and behaviors in order to stay clean.
Having compassion isn’t the same thing as pitying or enabling someone. Maintaining compassion may mean withdrawing completely until the person decides to seek help for themselves. Whether you hate or love the show it was ultimately a thought-provoking story carried by a powerfully talented actress.
I am replying to Monkey. I virtually never post online, however, your post was so spot on and insightful, I had to sign up just to applaud you. It was probably the best post I have seen about addicts, and I have read many, since my son is a recovering addict, 3 years clean. AA might have some great little nuggets, but ultimately in my mind one is trading one compulsive behavior (using) for another (meetings, etc.) It was after my son got off the circular pattern of relapse, detox, rehab, halfway house that he finally got clean. Maybe it works for some people, but after 6 times in rehab, he finally came home, got a job in the real world (luckily he had managed to get his college degree) and redefine himself as not just an addict. He even went back to school and got his masters degree. But before all of this transformation, he hit many proverbial bottoms: went to jail for a DUI, went bankrupt, got fired from a job, overdosed several times. He doesn’t have to go to a “meeting” in order to be constantly reminded he’s an addict. He already knows it. He has been successful by not being around other addicts/alcoholics constantly and redirecting his life to more positive “normal” things. He will never forget what he went through. It was the most lonely time of his life and the most devastating, with horrible consequences.
I loved Nurse Jackie, but it would’ve been more realistic if they would have shown the progression of addiction more realistically. In my opinion, she managed her addiction far to well to be realistic. And I believe also that she dies at the end. As B said, they locked the doors and there were no more meds to reverse an overdose.
Wow. This is an incredibly insightful comment and I agree with it every bit. I’m an addict, but not of any drugs, simply overeating and sugar. My biggest stressor is loneliness and abandonment. My worst experience is falling back into auto-pilot when I’m alone, because I become like a careless child, binging on junkfood, chocolate, and soda. My family leaves for 7 days? I go on a 7 day bender of non-stop terrible food that makes me feel terrible and useless. Then they come back and I go back to being my perfect health nut self.
Binge eating is a serious struggle. I know exactly how you feel because I’ve been doing it for over a decade. I stumbled upon your comment and if you get to see this and want to reach out, you’re more than welcome to do so. Sometimes all we need is someone to talk to, who understand exactly how it feels.
I made an IG a week ago just to keep me on track. I’m working on it but it is so hard.
Find me @mylifegainjourney (super obvious I know)
Best of luck!
I blubbered like a baby the last two episodes knowing Nurse Jackie was going to leave me lonely and sad. There are few current shows that make me FEEL on TV, and this is at the top of my list. My son was killed by a heroin overdose six years ago. I imagined the man whose feet Jackie washes was Jesus, but then this poor addicted soul, in my mind became my son. God bless you, Nurse Jackie xoxo.
Very well said “Monkey Says”…..very nice. thanks !
After 7 years of watching every episode I find the debate over her future incredibly disturbing.
Jackie knows she cannot be fixed and should no longer take everyone down with her. She chose
the heroin overdose to set everyone else free. Finally.
That is the only answer I can accept when I truly want to hold on to some respect for her.
I only wish it were more.
I have binged on this series since I found it existed about 3 weeks ago. What an ending. Very sad, I would of liked to see her stay clean. But as you say, she let go of herself for the sake of others. So yeah, I do agree with your comment! :)