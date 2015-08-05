Netflix has given a series order to the futuristic drama series “3%,” which marks its first original production shot in Brazil.

The Portuguese-language series hails from Boutique Filmes and Cesar Charlone, whose credits include cinematography on 2002’s “City of God.” It’s targeted to begin production early next year and debut in Netflix territories worldwide later in the year.

The project is described as a thriller set in a world sharply divided between progress and devastation, where people are given the chance to make it to the “better side” but only 3% of the candidates succeed. Joao Miguel and Bianca Comparato star.

“Ultimately, the series questions the dynamics of society that imposes constant selection processes we all have to go through, whether we like it or not,” Charlone said. Exec producer Tiago Mello praised Netflix for moving local production. The streaming service launched in Brazil in 2011.

“Netflix(‘s) willingness to invest in Brazilian content, local talent and creative storytelling is key for our growth as a industry,” Mello said.

“We look forward to working with such an acclaimed team for our first Netflix original production entirely shot in Brazil,” said Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of independent and local content. “We are confident that this fascinating premise will be widely enjoyed by our members internationally.”