Netflix has given a series order to the futuristic drama series “3%,” which marks its first original production shot in Brazil.
The Portuguese-language series hails from Boutique Filmes and Cesar Charlone, whose credits include cinematography on 2002’s “City of God.” It’s targeted to begin production early next year and debut in Netflix territories worldwide later in the year.
The project is described as a thriller set in a world sharply divided between progress and devastation, where people are given the chance to make it to the “better side” but only 3% of the candidates succeed. Joao Miguel and Bianca Comparato star.
“Ultimately, the series questions the dynamics of society that imposes constant selection processes we all have to go through, whether we like it or not,” Charlone said. Exec producer Tiago Mello praised Netflix for moving local production. The streaming service launched in Brazil in 2011.
“Netflix(‘s) willingness to invest in Brazilian content, local talent and creative storytelling is key for our growth as a industry,” Mello said.
“We look forward to working with such an acclaimed team for our first Netflix original production entirely shot in Brazil,” said Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of independent and local content. “We are confident that this fascinating premise will be widely enjoyed by our members internationally.”
I would really like to see where the show Ford from here. Season 2 please. I watch a lot of foreign films
I have no problem ready subtitles if the show keeps my attention. 4 stars from me.
Loved this show and I hope it gets picked up for many future seasons!
I love this Tv show!!! I am Brazilian in Georgia and I love seeing people from my country
Netflix’s Stranger things were excellent. Netflix is growing as an industry.
I’d like to thank Netflix for valuing our movie industry. Production value and quality here has grown immensely lately, thanks to more investment and finally a recovery from the dictatorship years. I strongly suggest curious viewers to check our scene out. Brazil has great stories being told!
Hello. Cesar Charlone is the cinematographer of City of God. The director is Fernando Meireles. Thanks.
Just to clarify one thing: the director in “City of God” was Fernando Meirelles, Cesár Charlone was the photography director (or whatever you call it). He did, however, both coordinate photography and direct one of the episodes of the television offshoot, “City of men”.