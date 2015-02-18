Mika Brzezinski is best known as one of the two hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” but that network’s corporate parent just recognized her as a budding entrepreneur – and formed a business venture with her.
NBCUniversal News Group and Brzezinski will hold stakes in an operation in which the anchor will host a daylong event in five different U.S. cities exploring the challenges women face in their careers. An extension of her Weinstein Books tome “Knowing Your Value,” the live presentations will bring together national and local experts and offer advice and mentoring opportunities. As part of the pact, MSNBC will feature a new “Know Your Value” digital resource center that offers regularly updated content, live-streaming of conferences and networking opportunities.
The agreement is the latest attempt by NBCUniversal’s news operations to dip toes into new ventures as more journalists test enterprising ideas. As entrepreneurs like Nate Silver and Ezra Klein gain traction for nascent efforts like ESPN’s FiveThirtyEight or Vox, NBCU wants to try similar ventures. “We can bring some value to keep it under the corporate umbrella, and we’ve got these platforms, which can provide additional promotional support,” said Elisabeth Sami, senior VP of strategy and business development at NBCUniversal News Group, in an interview.
The interest comes as consumers access news and information in ways that do not always include a TV network. In 2013, 82% of Americans said they got news on a desktop or laptop and 54% said they got news on a mobile device, according to Pew Research Center. What’s more, 35% reported they get news “frequently” on their desktop or laptop, and 21% on a mobile phone or tablet. NBCUniversal has made investments in Re/code, the tech-news outlet owned by Revere Digital, and Now This News, a provider of shortform video through mobile and social-media outlets.
Brzezinski says the idea of extending the ideas in her 2011 book, in which she talks about mistakes she has made in negotiations during her career, has long bubbled. “I found the challenges were universal,” she said in an interview. “I got such an incredible reaction to that book.”
She tested the concept with an event in Hartford, Conn., she said, enlisting Gayle King, now co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” to attend and give a keynote speech. With reaction overwhelmingly positive, Brzezinski said, she approached Pat Fili-Krushel, chair of NBCUniversal News Group: Would the company be interested in partnering to build a bigger concept? The answer, she recalled, was a quick yes.
More is on the way, said Brzezinski. “We are going to have a competitive aspect to it,” with stories and advice posted on the website, she added. “We are going to look at every aspect of women’s value, from body language to presentation to the fashion part of it to communication skills to confidence.” If the online community grows, she said, “perhaps we can take this beyond five cities.”
The venture is announced as Brzezinski attains a somewhat larger profile. A new book, “Grow Your Value,” is scheduled to debut in May. And she has gained more prominence in the 8:30 a.m. segment of “Morning Joe.” At that time, co-host Joe Scarborough cedes the set to Brzezinski and moves to the control booth. The next half-hour is generally devoted to issues focused on women. She credits Scarborough with devising the idea.
“I was not looking for more work,” said Brzezinski, who noted she gets up at 3:30 in the morning to get ready for “Morning Joe.” With the reaction to the book, she said, she realized there was more outreach that could be done. NBCUniversal, no doubt, is hoping other journalists may step forward with similar ideas rather than tackling a book project or other passion by taking a sabbatical.
MS Brazineki has no experience on the laws she nneds to go back to SCHOOL
SHE HAS TO READ AT THE TELEPROMPTER FOR EVERTHING. HER SEXUAL FFAIR AND CALLING MR JOE SC. MIKA CAALYING MR. JOE HONEY WAS IT A SLIP OF THE TONGUE
NOT ALL PICKED IT UP.
QUIET DIVORCE, LETS INVESTIGATE THE AFFAIRS AND MS MIKA AND MR JOE.
THAT WOULD BE GREAT
MSNBC is known for being a liberal channel. Liberals claim they are supporters of women. Why would Brzezinski have to demand to be paid the same salary as a male?
The woman was borough up on a silver spoon and knows little beyond Manhattan. She ought to have lived in the real world before she reports it. Not surprising that NBC see’s her as a star. They have no one in the news business worth listen to. Except of course for Al Sharpton.
Wow. Could the comments I am reading being any more negative? I really like and respect Mika and the entire MSNBC network. I think it is intelligence at it’s best with the guests and hosts. I do not agree with everything said by everyone, but Mika is great. But that’s just me.
Mika is nothing but a joke! She only cares about her bottom line and could care less about other women knowing their value. Can anyone tell me one woman political candidate she has supported? She put down Sandra Fluke and wouldn’t speak up for Wendy Davis even when she was on the Morning Joe Hates President Obama circus!
If “FOX BIAS NEWS” can make the half governor/half pit bull momma/ I can see Russia from my basement a star, I surely don’t see MB being nothing less than a 5 star.
I stopped watching Morning Joe because I just can’t stand that woman & the faces she make. Yuuckkk
She pouts like a 5 year old.
Great idea: Go to business with people who are dumb as posts.
Mika does most of the “fluff” pieces on Morning Joe. You always know which way the wind blows with her (definitely LEFT). Just another media person who talks a lot and doesn’t say much.
Mika Brzezinski contributes absolutely nothing of substance to the dialogue on the “Morning Joe” show.Other than reading from the teleprompter like a dumb blonde, she spends most of her time coyly posing, rolling her eyes, making faces, and smacking Joe Scarborough on the arm when she doesn’t agree with his nasty comments. Sadly,she’s simply too busy worrying about her make up,how to cross her legs,and keeping her 12 foot scarfs in place over her scanty dresses . Rather than functioning as a serious news anchor,Ms Brzezinski behaves each morning like an ill informed,self-centered prom date.
To add insult to injury,now,for a half hour each day,MSNBC is paying her to tell women about elevating their self worth. What a joke!!!
It’s just incredible today of the media endorsed double standard. Women has their own colleges, taxpayer funded “empowerment” groups, TV shows and every other aspect of life. They have been getting away with it for decades. God forbid there is a men’s only club or a Augusta CC. All hell breaks out with the indignation. Unbelievable.