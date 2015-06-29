NBC is ending its long relationship with Donald Trump in the wake of the presidential hopeful’s recent comments about Mexican immigrants.
NBC said it will no longer carry the Trump-produced Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants. Nor will he return to the long-running reality show “The Celebrity Apprentice” as host, a role Trump already said he would give up because of his presidential bid.
“Due to the recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants, NBCUniversal is ending its business relationship with Mr. Trump,” NBC said in a statement. “At NBC, respect and dignity for all people are cornerstones of our values.”
Trump told CNN that he was considering filing suit against NBC. He said in a statement that “NBC is weak, and like everybody else is trying to be politically correct” before saying that NBC will support disgraced journalist Brian Williams “but won’t stand behind people that tell it like it is, as unpleasant as that may be.”
“We must have strong borders and not let illegal immigrants enter the United States,” Trump said. “As has been stated continuously in the press, people are pouring across our borders unabated. Public reports routinely state great amounts of crime are being committed by illegal immigrants. This must be stopped and it must be stopped now. Long ago I told NBC that I would not being doing ‘The Apprentice’ because I am running for president in order to make our country great again.”
NBC’s move comes on the heels of a fight that broke out last week between Trump and Univision. The Spanish-language giant pulled the plug on its planned telecast of the Miss USA pageant after Trump’s statements earlier this month about Mexican immigrants. In the news conference announcing his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, Trump asserted that many immigrants coming across the border are “rapists” and bringing in drugs.
Late Monday, Mexican media giant Televisa also dumped Trump, saying it would no longer air the Miss Universe competition in Mexico or patronize any of Trump’s hotel and resort properties. “Mr. Trump has not shown understanding and respect for Mexican migrants and has offended the entire Mexican population,” Televisa said in a statement.
The most recent edition of “Celebrity Apprentice” aired on NBC in January and February of this year. The show began in 2004 as “The Apprentice,” a competition for aspiring moguls to win a shot at working for a Trump company. It yielded the catchphrase “You’re fired” and blazed hot for several seasons. But as ratings tailed off, the format shifted to focus on celebrity contestants. The last non-celeb “Apprentice” aired in early 2008.
NBC’s ties to Trump became increasingly problematic for the network in the past few years as the real estate developer took extreme positions on political issues and as he flirted with running for elected office. The outcry over the comments about immigrants and his proposal to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border to tighten security appears to have been the last straw.
Trump’s troubles with NBC and Univision also leave the Miss USA franchise in the lurch as far as TV coverage for the July 12 event. The Miss USA/Miss Universe pageants are a joint venture of Trump and NBC, which makes it unclear if Trump has the flexibility to shop the rights to other TV outlets. Given the uproar over Trump’s comments, it’s likely to be a tough sell at most mainstream broadcast and cable networks.
Univision pacted for Miss Universe in February, cutting what was believed to be a five-year deal with the Miss Universe Organization for Spanish-lingo TV and digital rights to the pageant. The special aired in 2014 on NBCU’s own Telemundo.
NBC bought half of the Miss Universe/Miss USA franchise from Trump in 2002 and has telecast the pageant ever since.
The tips is very appealing
Due to the recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants, NBCUniversal is ending its business relationship with Mr. Trump,” NBC said in a statement. “At NBC, respect and dignity for all people are cornerstones of our values.”then why the hell does Nbc continue to plaster his racist face all over every brodcast they do?
IF YOU WANT YOUR JOBS BACK, INDUSTRY AND MANUFACTURING VOTE TRUMP.
JUST LEARNED THAT IN THE CONVENTION, DELEGATES CAN BE BOUGHT, COULD BE LEGALLY BRIBED IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES? I MUST ADMIT THAT THIS IS A PARAMOUNT FLAW AND COULD DISINTEGRATE THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE FELON WILL TAKE THE WHITE HOUSE.
No Donald Trump, then there will be no vote from his people. It will not matter what they do, it’s the truth. My family and 35 friends will walk away. Their will be no White House prize for the GOP establishment for Cruz, Kasick, Walker, Romney, Rubio, Bush or anybody in their clique. If they think they are going to slip in somebody at their Cleveland convention of the original 17 who lost there chance, then their better hope for a miracle. It’s more liable that the party will split, or Trump will be forming a third party or incredible chaos the likes never seen before? This is a fact spreading around on my Twitter account of thousands. Why even bother with primaries, when the whole system is rigged for either the Democrats or Republicans. If either political party wins, it will be just ‘Business as Usual’ the spread of corruption, greed, and control.
The lies spread by the National press, the politicians themselves will either end today in Wisconsin, but owing to the desperateness of the GOP Party elite, they must be watched closely for Cruz’s dirty tricks, or some other form of wickedness as messing with the electronic voting machines.
Obviously I don’t want to vote for a criminal, with a long history of deceit and questionable activities, which refused to save the lives of four brave men in Benghazi, Libya by sending reinforcements and a husband who disappears to a secluded island with a known pedophile. Hillary on the other hand played with secret operatives lives, by using an open server. Currently the FBI is investigating these women, these issues, and the family Clinton Foundation. But everybody knows there will be cover-ups in the Obama administration, and they will end up laughing at the Public.
Then their are Cruz and Kasick who were involved in the passing of amnesty for five million illegal aliens and signing on to the TransPacific Partnership (TPP) that would steal even more jobs from our nation, and Industry getting a free pass to build in China, Mexico and India and hundreds of thousands of jobs, leaving our nation.
So no matter who you vote for, other than Donald Trump your jobs and business are going overseas or across the southern border. All of the escapades of Trumps insults, his attacks and other innuendo’s are but dust, compared to the terrible state Obama will leave this country in? We have a ‘Dyed in the Wool’ Marxist-Socialist Bernie Sanders, who has the ideology that everything should be free, including university education.
The majority of the American people take the history of Cruz, Kasich, Clinton, and Sanders as the truth, propelled by a dishonest media. Delve deeper into internet and learn about their chronic lies, and what they have really done for the American people–nothing?
Be a very conscientious voter and read the voting history of every politician, which indicates the dirty air that surrounds the majority at: http://www.ontheissues.org/ these entire legislators will liar, betray, because that what the special interest want, not the demands of the American people?
Cruz for instance pressed for H1-B visas; a loss for American workers, as seen at Disney and where these hired citizens had to train foreign counterparts, before collecting bonuses and sufferance pay. Both Cruz and Kasick are hiding their roots to the GOP establishment, but the average individual will never know unless they spend a little time goggling information. How is it that Cruz and Kasick became millionaires once they joined the Republican elitists in Washington?
A new issue has raised its ugly head, which refers to offshore bank account. It’s already alleged that our lawmakers are not innocent, from hiding money in Panamanian banks.
Main issue is the massive wall to stop the illegal alien invasion. A new issue is Trump as President stopping the $40 billion dollars in job remittances of your taxpayer cash going to foreign countries as well as the approximately 113 Billion dollars financially pandering to the illegal alien invaders.
I WANT TO SAY ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ AGAIN WITHOUT LOOKING OVER MY SHOULD FOR OBAMA’S LIBERAL POLITICAL CORRECT POLICE?
Francis, Twitler is a protectionist. Many Repubs are NOT protectionists.
In 1989, Donald Trump took out newspapers ads and requested the death penalty for 5 teenagers, 4 black and 1 latino, for the rape and savage beating of a female jogger in Central Park.
The teenagers were coerced into a confession and later convicted. for the crime. These teenagers spent between 6 to 13 years in prison. They were later exonerated when the real rapist confessed in 2002.
Donald Trump remains adamant that these men committed the crime and is disgusted that the City of New York is paying them a total of $41 million dollars settlement for this injustice
Don Twitler lives in his own world.
I love it when people overthink in some effort to be PC. The reason we don’t have a problem with Americans leaving to live in Mexico is pretty obvious: We don’t want to live like that.
The next question is equally obvious, and probably just as non-pc: If we don’t want to live like they do in Mexico… why are we changing OUR country by rewriting our laws and switching to a new language (Spanish) into a new version of Old Mexico?
I love it when some people are so ignorant.
Americans retiring in San Felipe and Cabo because they CAN’T AFFORD TO RETIRE IN THEIR OWN BLANKING STATE BECAUSE IT’S SO EXPENSIVE!!!
Of course we need to protect our borders. But we also have to insist that Mexico take care of it’s own people. After all, we don’t have massive amounts of Americans trying to cross into Mexico, right? So what that says is Mexico, is NOT taking care of Mexican citizens who need help. Instead, their top officials have decided it’s best to let their poorest citizens flock into America, on tax payer dime. This doesn’t sound fair or reasonable or logical. Mexico should be forced to take care of their own citizens and not have them so desperate that they feel they must illegally cross into our country. Don’t blame the illegals. Blame the country that is forcing them to flee. It’s funny that our congress doesn’t go after Mexico, like they do the Middle East. Probably because nobody in congress takes lavish vacations paid by tax payers to places like Mexico. What a scam. And celebrities who choose to vacation in Mexico are morons. They will stand for the rights of an abused animal, but not give a damn that Mexico abuses it’s most poor citizens, and forces them to cross the border. So pathetic. Don’t be cruel to the people that fled here. Go after their apathetic government that pushed them here to suck off our educational, healthcare and social service system. The Mexican government is very sharp. They figured out long ago that if they push their poorest citizens across the border, they don’t have to pay for services and supports for them. American will pay. Stupid Americans. Getting mad at the poorest illegal immigrants but never going after Mexico. Donald Trump will fix this mess. He knows the game. Mexico is using America for unjust enrichment. Using Americans to pay for their citizens that they don’t want to pay for.
Really? You want to judge Donald Trump yet we have a nation filled with fools who voted for a man who got special funding for claiming he was a “foreign student” in need of American tax payer aid, aka Barry Sortero aka Barak Obama? Really? Holy shite you people are either high, drunk or just plain STUPID>
America is in serious trouble
years ago, America was rich in the people they were born in race in America, food and promise in those people were Indians, and then came aliens illegals to America and decided to control it and and they did and they changed the name of the people some they call the Indians and some they call Mexicans there was not too races in America, there was only one and I say to you, if tromp runs for president history will repeat itself. We will have another Hitler. He would eliminate another group of people, Hitler started out the same way and look where he ended up in the people cheer for him, and so today, it is No difference for some reason people don’t seem to understand that man was created from the earth and the colors of the earth’s anybody looked at the color of the earth and when the illegals came to America, they were rapists, murderers And drug dealers. They raped in prison and drug the Indians to control America let’s not make the same Mistake You say to yourself, why bring that up is because we keep repeating history for some reason people can no longer think for themselves, they had to have someone to tell them how to think God have mercy. If you selected president And that is a personal opinion, but I’m only one person and I might not make a difference
maybe they can get Mitt Romney; he admittedly likes firing people.
You guys are so blind! You start out saying “Trump made derogatory statements about immigrants”! He DID NOT! He exspressly & clearly talked about illegal immigrants! You people of the press don’t get it cause your to used to dealing with the American people like we’re stupid! WE ARE NOT. We are all concerned with diseases brought by illegals to the classrooms of our children, that we already erradicated, we are concerned about our jobs being under paid by illegals, and taking care of illegals with food, housing, and medical when we have Americans that need that money and help! We are really sick of the bubble you people live in. When you make statements like you are amazed and surprised and baffled, that is because your are unable to see reality clearly! That very statement proves it! Wake the hell up!
GET RID OF TRUMP!!!!!!!
Leave it to a wealthy elitist to bring out the redneck in people – they’ll be his major contributors and voters.
My bad yall can’t hang u yack a backs.
Trump is the only one who is doing the right thing for hard working Americans illegals are taking us Down free health care and food stamps and Obama wants me to pay 1,400 a month for health care for two Obama needs to be impeached boycott NBC don’t watch anything from this station trump has my vote send all illegals back AND our country would not go broke free this free loaders
They FIRE Trump..
They KEEP Brian Williams.
Parphrasing what Al Gore once said:
Everyone who should be IN is OUT.
Everyone who should be OUT is IN.
I’m Boycotting NBC.
Everyone should be, too.
They’re BAD LIBERALS!
They FIRE Trump..
They KEEP Brian Williams.
Parphrasing what Al Gore once said:
Everyone who should be IN is OUT.
Everyone who should be OUT is IN.
I’m Boycotting NBC.
Everyone should be, too.
Too bad that such an ignorant person think Money is all.,,
I cannot imagine today a world without computer network technology
First of all Trump still lives in the USA where there is supposedly freedom of speech! He also refereed to illegals and what he said they are bringing in drugs and thugs, rapist, and murders.
Our whole society just has lost all sense of reality and is always ready to degrade anyone who don’t think the way they do. I have just stopped shopping at Macy’s and any other merchants who follows with their degrading Mr Trump…
I disagree with Mr. Trump’s opinions, but I think dropping the pageant telecasts hurts the contestants and all the supporting staff for the event FAR more than it hurts Mr. Trump.
The intelligent thing to do would be to demonstrate our support for constitutional free speech. That means proceed with the telecast (without any appearance by Mr Trump in the broadcast), and ask the contestants questions on immigration and race relations in the USA. Aren’t contestants supposed to be judged partially for their sensibility and awareness of current events?
Same as the last time. He throws his hat into the ring, but doesn’t really want to run.
I believe he said that garbage just so he could stir up trouble and then announce he is not running after all. Fool me once …
A rich guy running for president to help out the majority of americans? But isn’t someone who is rich only rich because he is selfish? It might be that Donald Trump only wants the presidency to get a lot of benefits and great deals that otherwise he wouldn’t be able to get. What a joke. Generalizing and stereo typing people and calling a whole community rapists. Please…
“We must have strong borders and not let illegal immigrants enter the United States,” Trump said. “As has been stated continuously in the press, people are pouring across our borders unabated. Public reports routinely state great amounts of crime are being committed by illegal immigrants. This must be stopped and it must be stopped now. Long ago I told NBC that I would not being doing ‘The Apprentice’ because I am running for president in order to make our country great again.” Really folks??? NBC, Univision, etc. are “disconnecting” from Trump because of this??? We have become a very sick society…
Unless your life has personally changed because of illegal immigration, your opinions come from guessing. Unless you come home from the market with another big dent in your car or spent a couple hours of your time having the TVs and matresses removed from the front of your house or stand in line with pregnant women with 3 children that do not speak English (and you only had 1 child) or notice there were 14 rapes in your community of 90k in one year or you were up all night with loud music and your car was blocked in or now you can’t even see your own neighborhood because each house has 7 cars with some on the lawn or helped out numerous abandoned dogs because their owners think no more of them as a dispenseable rat or watched drunk men in trucks drive or have to stay at home every 4th of July because you’re afraid your house will burn down from the illegal fireworks that no one can stop. And if you realized illegals from Mexico have no interest in becoming an American, embracing the American way, learning English or doing anything other than what they did in Mexico but just doing it here with the cash they make and the money they get from numerous social benefits for those with many children. You just can’t have a opinion, it just hasn’t come to you, yet. When I go for a walk illegals get confused, I’m walking but they think I’m working.
Only 6% of the 25 million registered Latino voters, vote in Ca. American Latinos don’t care in general so why is everyone so afraid of upsetting US citizen Latinos? do you think they vote in behalf of their fellow illegal? The Mexican people could rule the United States if they wanted, but they won’t, they don’t care. If all the illegal Mexicans were given amnesty most of them wouldn’t become US citizens.
The politicans are using this ridiculous Mexican/Latino vote thing for what? The fear of losing votes is all imaginery, they don’t vote. The US has a brain drain, we need to compete with the world. Millions of illegal Mexican people will not help the cause, they just need help getting by and we have to live among them while they do and pay for them while they do. The house i worked 25yrs to have is the same house that 8 illegals live in across the street and next door and the door next to that.
Save your money, you need allot of it if you want to live like a American.
I am not a fan of Donald Trump at all. How ever in this statement what he happened to be saying about the problems of illegal immigrants are obviously true. It may not sound very pleasant to the ears of the Mexicans. But the truth needs to be told.
If you lived in a country with all the employment, housing, poverty, legal, drug, government problems we hear about in the media… would you not welcome the opportunity to watch all those problems to go someplace else? Why do you think there’s not a problem with Americans illegally immigrating to MEXICO?
Can’t speak the truth anymore for fear of alienating someone, or some race. Donald Trump is telling the truth, and the Mexican community knows this. We know they would rather watch America drown in the never ending pool of crime as long as you leave the boarder open and allow their people to come in. This is way i frown when I think of the day they get Mexican people in office. Its a fact they only think about putting their race first instead of whats fair. Personally I don’t know why would you even consult a person of Mexican decent when you know they are not going to speak the truth about immigration.
Didn’t TRUMP CUT HIS TIES WITH THEM 1st???? ahh yes he did! Why is this news when mr trump was the one who walked away?.. Cmon now
Agreed. Whatever your opinion, it was Trump who ended his ties with the Apprentice first. NBC wanted him and was waiting for his decision. When he cut ties on lucrative Apprentice, NBC was spiteful and tried to spin it that they cut ties, and the “pc” media is happily and falsely spewing NBC’s self-serving narrative. Also, Trump is right on and addressing facts no one else will state. When did the media become collective shills. Why is no journalist doing their job and asking the questions, e.g. if you sneak into the country illegally you are an illegal not an immigrant, why doesn’t Mexico give equal allowance to illegals in their country. Even Democrats agree with Trump although in today’s oppressive pc environment they don’t feel free to say so but in the voting booth they will vote Trump.
Finally, a Republican who is not intimidated by the Liberal media. What a rare gem!
We need to get Obama out of office and not let another Democrat take his place. No Hillary. No Warren. No Sanders… TRUMP
The middle class is shrinking in Obama-America because Obama is taxing them to oblivion and taking away their healthcare. To be middle class in today’s America is to be poor.
A large percentage of us are on public welfare programs like food stamps, section 8 housing, and SSI, because of low wages. Health insurance is unaffordable (mine is $450/month… contrast this to my $24/month auto insurance from Insurance Panda… or my $11/month life insurance from Ant). Two thirds of young adults have student loans to which they cannot pay back due to lack of good jobs in the community.
It is a shame what the government of the greatest country in the world has become.
I like how Trump doesn’t allow himself to be steamrollered by media types and won’t meekly accept their characterizations of his positions like some other Republican doormats of the past.
true–true it was the media that beat Romney–So many people that are tired of getting PC crammed down our throats like the spanish language.–I have not voted since 1976 with the start of nafta–butt i sure as hell registered for this opportunity to give a rats ass again hoping this country is making a comeback..I hope Trump not only wins but kicks some ass so congress will finally remove their brown noses.
i never liked trump but i do respect him for speaking up and saying what every conscious American citizen already knows to be true. i don’t see what is offensive in what he said. it’s just the truth.
Lots of problems with your statement.
1) While “news” organizations like MSNBC and FOX definitely slant stories for their viewership (enough so that they really shouldn’t be called news), most mainstream news outlets are unbiased. They may seem that way, but only because the right is so outlandishly extreme. When the right gets back to earth , the stories will balance out.
2) You have a right to select anyone for office you want. But, based on your other comments, I don’t think Trump is the guy you want. You mention healthcare, low wages, welfare programs, high taxes on the middle class. When a country needs a certain amount of money to run and you give enormous tax breaks to the wealthy, who do you think makes up the difference? (Hint the poor have no money). You also seem to think a guy that has gone bankrupt is the man to lead the country?
3) You said “The middle class is shrinking in Obama-America because Obama is taxing them to oblivion and taking away their healthcare. To be middle class in today’s America is to be poor.” Not completely true. The guys you seem to support are giving enormous tax breaks and tax advantages to the rich and the corporations. They have allowed corporations to leave their money overseas rather than bring it home to be taxed. They also love a huge military. When you allow a hedge fund that makes $20 million a year to pay 15% in taxes rather than the 30-40% they should, who do think makes up that difference? (Here’s the math. They pay $3 million rather than $6 million at 30%). How many middle class families does it take to make up the 3 million in lost revenue? 100,000 people paying an extra $30 dollars out of their $30,000/ year income vs 1 business paying an extra $3 million while still making $14 million dollars. Who does that hurt? When Obama wanted to raise taxes, who do you think he wants to tax? (Here’s another hint, if he was going after the middle class, it would have passed. The middle class has no lobbies representing them). Instead the spin doctor convince YOU that it’s you they are going after.
4) You said “A large percentage of us are on public welfare programs like food stamps, section 8 housing, and SSI, because of low wages. Health insurance is unaffordable (mine is $450/month… contrast this to my $24/month auto insurance from Insurance Panda… or my $11/month life insurance from Ant). Two thirds of young adults have student loans to which they cannot pay back due to lack of good jobs in the community.”
Welcome to the Republican plan. The stock market is up. CEO pay is up. Middle class wages are flat. Here is a quiz on how the US government works. Between the president, the senate, and the house, who has the power of the purse? Who makes laws? Who has the greatest impact on this country? (Hint, it’s not Obama and the democrats don’t control it). You are blaming the wrong fellow. It;s the Republicans that hold the middle class and poor in contempt. They are ones blocking programs that help the middle class. Health Insurance is not affordable under the Affordable Healthcare Act, right? You forget how it was before then. Coverage limits, people being denied coverage, 30% premium increases. I agree let’s get the insurance industry out of healthcare. Let’s take the profit out of people being sick.
As far as student loans, putting a half hour of research into who has blocked any change to make that affordable will provide you with real answers.
In short you are, while identifying real problems, blaming them on the guy trying to fix them. Educate yourself from non biased sources. This kind of stuff reminds me of Orwell’s 1984. Day 1: The price of razors has increased 10% to $2.00. Day 2 Due to the excellent leadership, the price of razors has fallen to $2.00. And people buy it hook, line, and sinker. If these are the issues you care about, then do the research. Otherwise you will find yourself contributing to the problems rather than solving them.
Finally someone who knows what they are talking about. You couldn’t have said it better.
It didn’t come across right because he specifically named Mexicans,but he did say and all others as he continued to speak. He speaks the truth. If Mexican government said all Americans that come into Mexico illegally are rapist, thugs, and murderers, they would also be right. When someone crosses the border illegally, and not getting documented they are running or hiding their past. Illegal immigration is just that illegal. Why should you legally become a citizen when the illegal ones are coming and staying and the government is catering to them.
Good post.
Agreed.
Univision is 30 years in the past, quality-wise. But keeping The guy that “Parted the Red Sea” Bryan Williams…well he said he did…over Donald Trump, that will actually lose viewers and money? Not very smart.
But then again, the President of General Electric/NBC, pushed Obama on the country.
Kudos tonNBC abd Unavision for doing the right thing.
So you think shutting-down “FREE SPEECH” is a good thing. You’re obviously NOT American.
So you think infringing on the rights of businesses and telling them what they should and shouldn’t do is freedom? Ha! You’re obviously not as “American” as you believe yourself to be.
My congratulations to Comcast-owned N.B.C network!! Finally a network who’s principles for decency and protection for all those throughout the world who are being bullied. Well, Mr. A.H. Trump, not on Comcast-owned N.B.C network!! Trump believes that he is above the law of decency including that his power and muscle can bullying anyone!!! Comcast-owned N.B.C network is the NETWORK for all the people!! As oppose to other networks who’s only care is about the bottom line of profits, money and network ratings!! Watch how fast the other money grabbing networks hire Trump, if they do; they deserve each other!! Interesting when Trump was on the brink of bankruptcy years ago, a group Chinese investors loaned him the money to get out of his BK. Not a rumor, check it out!!All a fact!! Now he blast China! Trump never has or had any loyalty to anyone except for himself. I’m buying stock in Comcast!! Mr. Carrot Top bully Trump is having his ass kicked by America’s real hero network; Comcast-owned N.B.C network!!! Give him hell Comcast!!
It isn’t decency. Look it up in the dictionary, numbnuts. NBC is being “Politically Correct” by not staying out of it. NBC, you just lost a lot of viewers.
Don’t kid yourself. NBC is a business, first and foremost, and I’m sure it did some in-depth cost-benefit analyses before it decided to cut ties with this old-school racist wackjob; “The Apprentice” is hardly NBC/Universal’s cornerstone. (And I’m not just talking about the illegal immigrant comments; Trump’s had a pillow with eyeholes in his briefcase since the alleged Central Park “wilding” incident, and he brings it out way too often for my tastes). Good riddance to bad rubbish.
I don’t give a hoot about NBC, or about Donald Trump. In my opinion the man is an unblievable moron, with delusions of grandeur since he seems to think he is God’s gift to mankind. I wonder on how many people he stepped to get where he is now. Couldn’t be because of his brilliant brain, that’s for sure. Probably because of the support, and misplaced adoration of some of the illiterate fools here. The thing I’m wondering about is, if this clown by some misfortune would become the president of the USA, how credible your government would look to the rest of the world. If that would happen, I would feel really sorry for you all. Donald is out for Donald, like always before. And you all can go and……well you know what…….! What a joke!!!
and for those assholes who say that they will never watch NBC again.
just wait till football is here bitches…and well see
Dude, you obviously don’t understand the “Will of the People.” NBC pulled the rug out from underneath themselves. So now, the Stockholders will have to sell their Stock quick, or lose BIG MONEY.
You must be describing President Obama!
“delusions of grandeur since he seems to think he is God’s gift to mankind. I wonder on how many people he stepped to get where he is now. Couldn’t be because of his brilliant brain, that’s for sure. Probably because of the support, and misplaced adoration of some of the illiterate fools “
You must be one of the ignorant fools I was talking about, and a self proclaimed racist to talk about Mr. Obama that way, because it is clear that is why you have a problem with him. No wonder you adore Donald Trump, I guess kind seeks kind. I shudder to think about about the company you keep. Next time when you have something to say, use you own words, instead of copying mine. Or better, don’t bother at all, because your ignorance is showing. Are you trying to tell me that an illegal Mexican shot all those people at bible study in that church?
to all of you red necks , who only post racism comments , this is exactly what happens when an asshole like mr. bankruptcy says crap like that ,nobody is telling you to go back to England , and most of you write bs , before posting crap ,Google it , what ever % of white people living on welfare , % of white crackers on jail , and what to say about drugs , if the Mexicans don’t bring the marijane the Canadians will ,as long as there’s a market there’s going to be someone bring in it, and the biggest consumer of pornography in the world take a guest ,anyone yep the good old USA.
so stop the hating a bow down to Hilary……..the first female president of USA
I just don’t get how they can cut ties with Trump over poorly chosen words that were offensive when Al Sharpton’s role in the whole Tawana Brawley incident was proven to be lies/false – this is a far greater offensive, even illegal. Did they cut ties with Sharpton?
Liberals don’t care how much Al Sharpton and Barak Hussein Obama Racebait.
Hes just speaking the truth. There have been many Americans die at the hands of illegals. Its the truth.
Just last week, Obama signed and Executive Order and released 35,000 convicted Murders and & Rapists, that were Illegal Aliens. It’s obvious, he’s trying to declare “Martial Law,” so there won’t be any elections.
Meanwhile, American’s will die and be raped…thanks to Obama.
You’re really a buffoon. I mean, seriously. I won’t even get into how crazy you sound. Either that or you’re the best troll ever.
Trump is, was and always will be a joke. Nothing he says or does has any class or importance. He wants a higher profile. He doesn’t give a shit about the country. If having illegal immigrants made him more money, he’d be fine with it. It just so happens that the ticket he prefers to run on has a hard-on for preventing immigrants of any kind an opportunity to better their lives. The old regime, and I mean OLD, is dissipating fast and so is Trump’s world order. Might as well wake up and smell the sriracha, baby, ’cause your a dying breed.
There are more Americans dying at the hands of your own country man, and more homegrown terrorist in your own country than coming over the border from somewhere else. Even the misbegotten pilots who flew into the twin towers on 9-11 were trained on your own home ground. Non are so blind as those who don’t want to see!
Clearly, NBC doesn’t support freedom of speech, unless it’s what their top brass believes to be politically correct. Mr. Trump tells us what he really thinks, not what he thinks is politically correct to say. I will be boycotting NBC.
NBC doesn’t support abiding the law. NBC is basically advocating law breaking. Illegals are here…illegally and NBC supports breaking of our laws. Meanwhile, Mexico has draconian immigration laws. Enter Mexico illegally and see what happens to you!
We are forever going to boycott NBC How dare they think they can judge what some others may want Hope others will follow and stay gone
The Apprentice is not going anywhere. Donald is leaving, but he said he was because he wanted to focus on his presidential race. He will still make money from the show. So he didn’t loose anything.
Donald Trump has no interest in the Apprentice so if he isn’t on the show he makes nothing.
All of you guys make me feel really bad. Is this what being human is all about? Is this what we have evolved to? Reading some of these comments, from left to right, one debate after the other. Disagreements, and agreements. Many of you clearly show a very poor state of mind in being “closed-minded” individuals. Everyone in this country says, “Deport ALL immigrants!” Guys, think about it. No one really has the right to deport anyone in this world. Especially those who have immigrated now, and in the past centuries. We all human, and we are all immigrants to this country. No one has more rights than the other. If WE want to make our country “better” than we must start working together. Not discriminate one another. Stop the hate, and spread more love out there. Open your minds up, if YOU want respect? Than start respecting others. Even if others don’t respect you back. Be the bigger person, and show kindness by doing good.
Peace
Peace and Love back to you. Well said… :)
One third of prisoners are illegal aliens. It’s a fact. We need a secure border.
We just want the Illegal aliens out. Rule of law. No Corporate Welfare and American job destruction. This includes Tech H1B Visa fraud.
At this point in our lives and times, NBC has multiple problems just being NBC. It is in the process of being the first of the old “Major Networks” to go the way of everything else that has already gone away. It is on a corporate par with our totally dysfunctional Government. NBC is imploding itself every day with well placed explosions of character.
We will be better off without its presence. We will also be better off without NBC as a venue/medium to broadcast the discredited pageants. These pageants are demeaning and exploitive of women. Just as there is no longer a place for NBC in the early 21st Century, there is no place for so-called “beauty Pageants.” There is certainly no longer a reason to try to attract people to Atlantic City or any other city.
The Donald is just another blow-hard vestige of a past era. Most of these people have no clue that they have overstayed their welcome and it is well past time for them to leave the American and world scene.
Comments are moderated? I’d hate to see what they cut, given the ignorant, bigoted rants that they’re letting through.
Don’t misconstrue Facts for bigoted rants. Unless, you’re anti-American too…then you can’t help yourself.
It’s so obvious the media has something against trump running for president. Personal agendas that are unknown to the public maybe?
THANK YOU JESUS BECAUSE HE IS DIED WRONG, HE THINKS BECAUSE HE HAS MONEY HE CAN SAY AND DO ANYTHING.
BY THE WAY HE HAS MONEY BECAUSE HE DON’T PAY HIS BILLS AND FILES BANKRUPT LIKE HOW OFTEN WE PUT CLOTHES ON
(DAILY) THAT’S WHY HE SO RICH HE DOESN’T PAY IS BILLS.
MzDiamon, I didn’t know that Trump died. And you my friend have no money because you are illiterate. When you work and pay taxes, you have the right to say how you want your hard earned money spent!
…MEANWHILE WE’RE GOING TO GIVE BILL MAHER AND AL SHARTON A PASS OVER THE VILE THINGS THEY’VE SAID!! THANK YOU JESUS!!
What the hell, he is just stating the truth, he didn’t say all Mexicans are rapist or drug dealers, just some of the ones coming across the border
Way to go trump!!! No Body Cares (NBC!) what that degenerate network thinks! Trump is right – we do not want millions of illegal Mexicans here. If their country and their flag is so great, why did they not stay there???
Elise, Mexicans are not the problem, the problem is that your european ancestors raped, killed, and stole land of so many other countries and left them bare and victimized. Immigrants have a right to equal oppurtunity like any other human being.
Europeans didn’t steal land. Natives didn’t even believe in land ownership. so the land wasn’t theirs to begin with. Natives were conquered by Europeans just like thousands of groups throughout history were conquered by superior opposition. Europeans didn’t do anything to Natives that Natives didn’t do to each other. What, you think the Aztecs were peace loving? Lol. What Europeans did do was introduce you all to modern civilization — without which you wouldn’t be on the computer/internet right now.
Not all are bad. I have Mexican family members. Illegal immagrants is the discussion. Just make it legal and pay taxes. There is no such thing as a bad race. Everyone should be treated as equals.
shut up Michelle
You better thank Trump and others like him who pay millions in taxes for you being able to get your welfare check and food stamps or the government wouldn’t be able to clear the checks. BTW, he has lots of hotels AND jobs for unskilled workers if you ever get tired of being a burden on society and he’s an equal opportunity employer but you’d have to clean up your filthy mouth and at least pass middle school.
I didn’t know that he died but I’m sure Mr. Trump pays his bills or his financial empire would have been dissolved by now. Many huge corporation file bankruptcy reorganization but that doesn’t mean that they don’t pay their bills. Not even sure that he did that and you write too ignorant for me to take YOUR word.But I am glad that you change clothes daily.
Fox would probably air the pageant.
Hey numbnuts, the highest bidder will get it. Grow a brain.
The highest bidder that actually wants to have their name associated with Trump… there aren’t many that want that now. Maybe the home shopping channel, or one of those evangelical stations… Fox is the biggest that has already made their stance known from their “news”, so they probably have no issues working with a douche like Trump.