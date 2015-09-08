‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Partners With WE TV

After leaving Bravo earlier this year, “Millionaire Matchmaker” Patti Stanger has forged a new relationship with WE TV.

The cabler announced Tuesday that it has signed a new deal with the relationship expert that will see Stanger exec producing a soon-to-be-announced series. Under the contract, Stanger will also executive produce a second project that she has developed and that WE TV will pilot later this year.

“Patti has built her brand and reputation on bringing people together and that’s exactly in line with the brand we’ve cultivated at WE TV,” said Marc Juris, WE TV’s president. “She is the perfect personality to help us continue to solidify our place in the relationship and dating space, and it couldn’t come at a more exciting time as more viewers are engaging with our shows and personalities across platforms. We are huge fans of Patti’s and we’re thrilled to welcome her into the WE TV family.”

Stanger’s “Millionaire Matchmaker” ran for eight seasons on Bravo. She announced she was leaving the show in June with a tweet that included the line “Thank u 4 the great ride.” She also dispenses relationship and dating advice via her website, PattiKnows.com. A third-generation matchmaker, she is also the author of relationship books like “Become Your Own Matchmaker” and “Raise Your Desirability Factor.”

WE TV has been making a go at reality TV’s relationship genre. Since 2013, it has aired the reality series “Marriage Boot Camp,” which has had seasons that have focused on enticing subjects like reality stars and bridezillas. Earlier this year, WE TV tried to do an American version of the British sex-themed game show “Sex Box.” That was pulled after five episodes.

“I am a huge fan of WE TV and of Marc Juris and [EVP of development and original programming for WE TV] Lauren Gellert, and so excited to join a new home that fits with me creatively and personally,” said Stanger. “WE TV is on the cutting edge of reality TV and we’re about to blow the roof off of relationship programming!”

The deal was brokered by Stanger’s representation, Lance Klein at WME and Darin Frank at Sloane, Offer Weber and Dern.