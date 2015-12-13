“Mike & Molly” will be coming to an end after season six, according to one of the stars of the CBS sitcom.
Rondi Reed, who plays Mike’s mother Peggy on the comedy, announced on Facebook earlier this week that, after trimming season six from 22 episodes to 13, CBS has canceled the show.
“Before you hear it elsewhere (and some already have) this is the Final and 6th Season of MIKE & MOLLY on CBS,” she wrote. “It is also a shortened season (13 episodes) after the announced full renewal of 22 episodes back in March by the network. We are done taping as of January 27th 2016 and I am not sure exactly when/if the episodes will all be aired.”
CBS did not immediately respond to request for comment on Sunday. Reed called the cancellation a “fact” and said the cast has known “for a few weeks.” She also said Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre’s Bonanza Productions, which produce the show, have explored other venues, but “did not turn up a future” for the sitcom.
Melissa McCarthy stars in the CBS show with Billy Gardell, though McCarthy’s contract ends this season. The news of the episode trimming was announced earlier this year, at the same time the network revealed that “Mike & Molly” would be joining “2 Broke Girls” in a Wednesday night comedy block for seven weeks.
UPDATED 8:40 A.M. DEC. 15: McCarthy Tweeted on Monday that she was upset by the news, as she would have liked to continue on with the series.
Season six of “Mike & Molly” will premiere on Jan. 6. It has yet to be announced when the remaining episodes will air.
It’s too soon. Sends the wrong message, Melissa lost weight? Shouldn’t be that. Big and small woman together is normal especially when he is as cute as Mike. I am not over weight crying I simply like the show and all my friends and family. It is the rumor. Cancelled over weight loss. Not cool I will not tell my children that.
Thank God they’re finally getting rid of this. This show is awful. Yet another cringingly unfunny recidivist piece of unmitigated crap. CBS appeals to the lowest common denominator with these garbage simpleton shows. Good riddance!
If it had to end, I must say it was a wonderful ending. Thank you for all the seasons of fun and laughter.
Will be missed!
What is CBS thinking? They are taking some of my favorite shows off. The Good Wife on Sunday night and Mike and Molly. They were great shows. There isn’t many programs on that I enjoy. CBS could have taken off “2 broke girls” or “The Odd Couple”. They aren’t good ones. I guess I will have to find some good ones on NBC in place of my favorite ones.
One of the best showes and you cancel what the heck is wrong with the network and now we’ll see some stupid sitcom that lasts 4 episodes boy nice descision !!! Lost all respect for for CBS !!!!!
Im so upset that Mike and molly is canceled but 2 broke girls that gets off on disgusting insults gets to continue on. You guys at cbs really dropped the ball on this one. Smh…. I hope another network picks this show up. It can’t end this way. :(:(:(:(:(
This is best comedy that has ever been on CBS. I’m terribly disappointed in the cancellation. I have followed all five season (have DVS’s) and have been anticipating Molly getting pregnant and having a baby. Don’t know what I’ll watch now – back to Archie Bunker, Mama’s Family, Good Times and the Jeffersons. I really think this is a big mistake – you don’t realize how many followers of this program there was.
Canceled Mike and Molly are you kidding cbs my very favorite TV show !!! Why would you do that ??? Very very disappointed huge mistake !!
Ilove Mike and Molly, I can’t believe you cancelled it! Rhis was the only comedy I laughed at, you are so stupid for canceling Mike and Molly!
We LOVE “Mike and Molly!” Why would one of the best comedies on TV be cancelled?
We are angry about the cancellation of this program! We love the actors, stories, and
“laugh until you cry comedy!”
Mike and Molly is an excellent show.Very sad that it is off the air.It should stay and CBS should cancel another show.Not much to watch these days.I do not find a lot of the new shows ,entertaining .My husband and I will miss seeing the new episodes.We looked foward to watching Mike and Molly.
I love Mike and Molly, I can’t believe you cancelled it! This was the only comedy I laughed at, you are so stupid for canceling Mike and Molly! Their is nothing to watch on CBS. Won’t be watching CBS! I hope FOX, ABC or NBC picks up the new Mike and Molly!
One of the funniest shows ever made big mistake to end this great show
Mike and Molly is one of the best shows on TV. My family and friends and co-workers all agree. Why they would cancel such a great show is beyond me. It makes us laugh like no other show on tv. The cast is wonderful. Melissa McCarthy is a genius. The format and storylines and dialogue are beyond funny and smart and clever. Please find a way to keep this show on tv. Sincerely, Sharie and everyone I know.
I love this show. Sorry to see it canceled..
Wow, what a mistake. We finally get some real life t.v. and they cancel it. I am not a big t.v. watcher but I will stop dead in my tracks to watch Mike and Mollie. Shoot, we wont even be able to enjoy Mike and Mollie having their first child together. One more reason I wont be watching t,v. even less. Wrong decision, and its not just me. All my friends love Mike and Mollie. Bummer…….
Are they stupid..can’t believe they would cancel such a great and funny series..I’m hoping the public can change their idiot minds
2 imperfect “real” people that aren’t twiggy they are cancelling, hmmmmmm. The show is funny & enjoyable & relatable. I am very disappointed with the network. I wonder if any of those network officials have weight issues. Probably not.
It just seems wrong to cancel a show before the season premiere. Unless either a star quits or the production company decides it costs too much to make, you’d think they’d wait until there’d be some ratings are around before a cancellation. Wouldn’t it make more sense to have cancelled it before a renewal? I thought it was still a funny show.
What a hugh mistake canceling Mike and Molly popular sitcom! Shame, shame on you! Hoping this is just an urban legend! Don’t you realize the gold mine you have here? This is our favorite comedy sitcom, mixing real life drama with wit and uplifting hilarious humor. We laugh so hard and catch ourselves repeating some of the zany lines from the show. And at times, we have seen ourselves in some of the scenes! Each character has their own unique hilarious persona. The scriping, line delivery and perfect timing and mix of story lines makes Mike and Molly a relaxing, humorous program to sit down and watch at the end of the day; not to mention being able to enjoy the reruns. We plan our TV viewing around Mike and Molly. Please, seriously reconsider your decision on canceling the series. There are so many more story lines yet to be written, I’ll even help with ideas and attempt at writing script you will have to serious edit. Thanks for seroughly considering continuing this amazingly enjoyable TV show that everyone gets!
Why do you people take something that is working and want to cancel it?
What over paid idiot gets to make these decisions.
We need shows like Mike and Molly. From all the crap going on in this unpredictable world
We can watch Mike and Molly and escape for a short while.
please keep it rolling.
I an not believe CBS is stupid enough to cancel Mike&Molly, my family and i laugh our butts off every week, glad to see its in re-runs, what a HUGE MISTAKE, shame on you CBS execs !
I am totally disappointed. This show is awesome and I look forward to watching every week. I do not understand why they just arbitrarily cancel something like that. What can I do to change their minds??????
My thoughts exactly, I am very angry, I love this show and also look forward to it every week. I tried starting a petition but I don’t think I went about it the right way. I wish there was something we could do about it.
To put it bluntly, this sucks! Mike & Molly is hilarious. I love this show! The same cannot be said for Two Broke Girls. why doesn’t CBS cancel that show if they are looking for something to cancel.
I agree with you, mike and Molly is so much better than two broke girls. What is up with that?
Monday night & Thursday night Football have ruined the best comedies on TV. Sports has their own station; can’t believe they are cancelling Mike & Mollie…one of the funniest shows on TV. Sporadic showings of sitcoms that people look forward to is really rubbing us wrong. I agree with one persons comment to stop watching CBS.
CBS sucks first person of interest now Mike and Molly . I will no longer give CBS my time. Two great shows have been cancelled it’s clear they have no idea what great television is.
Thank you Mike and Molly for making me laugh. Hope you go on to do great television on a better network
Really, a show you like gets cancelled so you won’t watch anything on the entire network? That actually makes less sense than any of the many poor choices the networks have made. I guess previous to this you must’ve loved every show that CBS kept and hated every show that they cancelled, or you never would’ve seen Mike and Molly in the first place. I wish posters would really take time to THINK about what they’re posting (and fix grammatical errors, which I’m aware you don’t have in this post). Yes, I enjoy Mike and Molly. I dislike the cancellation. I will keep watching CBS.
Thank Goodness. I never really enjoyed that show and found it to be in incredibly poor taste. Who wants to see a show about fat people? I couldn’t even get through the first season. It didn’t come across as a sitcom. I Love Lucy, …now THAT was a sitcom! Mike & Molly came across as a bad stand-up routine, with too many “zingers”, one-liners, and insults, all focused around fat-shaming. While it is great to see a more inclusive cast, especially one featuring those who are often overlooked as potential headliners, …at what cost? It feels like 9 out of 10 “jokes” were insults about weight. Enough already! As a viewer, I would have much rather preferred to see a show, wherein the 2 central characters, happened to be fat, instead of a show that did nothing but focus on the weight in an insulting way. There’s a heckuva lot more to people than their size. I’m sure after awhile, for the performers (despite the paycheque) it has to become nothing more than a humiliating exercise in masochism. I love Melissa McCarthy. I think she’s one of the funniest performers going. Her comedic timing, flawless delivery and total commitment to her character is a thing of beauty. Her talent was wasted on Mike & Molly. The writers had a golden opportunity to do some great things, tremendously groundbreaking things with that show, but blew it. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a lot more of Melissa McCarthy’s work in the future. I wish her the best in whatever projects she chooses in the future.
It really is obvious you didn’t watch the show long. After the first season the humor really branched out. Hard to accept an opinion of someone who hasn’t watched the show in 4 years.
I loved the show and really disappointed that it’s getting canceled. I have to admit it was funnier before Molly quit her job to write, but still it was worth watching. If I had my choice I’d get rid of Two Broke Girls. I can’t stand that show. Max is too sarcastic and mean. Talk about zingers, one liners and insults. That is the only thing on this show. At least Mike and Molly had family and normal problems. The writers should have stuck with what was working. I will mill Mike and Molly.
We need to get a petition to keep them on. I love Mike & Molly. It is a shame all these crazy reality shows stay on the airs for years but not a decent show. Well, this is the world we are living in. It is about the younger generation and what they want.
I would like to get a petition going, to keep Mike and Molly going. It’s a good show, with talented actors and funny characters. CBS needs to rethink this.
this is the only show we look forward to other than bates motel… i am disgusted that CBS will not continue on and let the show run longer! All of the cast are funny, cool and amazing! maybe i need to pray harder that the show will stay and not go away…
Very sad and disappointed about the loss of Mike & Molly. Love this show! Not much else on anymore. All these fake reality shows can go sonewhere and keep the talented real actors on the air!!!! Bad choice to cancel this show. Bet your ratings drop on all your shows now. Way to go CBS!
I am so angry Mike and Molly has been cancelled. The humour was great, and all the characters made for one great show. Their combined talent took this show to, I believe one of the best comedies I’ve seen in a long time. I got my husband to start watching it and he got hooked. So did my daughter and son-in-law, the younger generation. They binge watched all five seasons. My other daughter and son-in-law also very much enjoyed and watched every episode. Where do I sign up to start a petition to have this program reinstated. This is a BIG BIG mistake!
my wife and i look forward watching Mike and Molly. it is a good change from all the “Silly ” reality shows. its a good funny family show. We hope CBS will continue to film new episodes and keep us entertained.
I absolutely love this show, a good, funny show-cbs are complete morons for canceling this show
Wtf best show on tv all these other shitty sitcoms still on
How stupid is CBS THIS IS A GREAT SHOW!! I guess it didn’t have enough violence and dirty language in it!!CBS IS A STATION I WILL NOT BE WATCHING IF THEY TAKE MIKE AND MOLLY OFF!!! WE NEED MIKE AND MOLLY!!!!nub
So upset that Mike and Molly is cancelled. Its my favorite show along with Mom.
Mike and Molly is my favorite show! The only show that makes me LOL! The only I look forward to watching! I am so sad this is ending there are so few real relatable things to watch anymore. BOOOOOOOOOOOOO CBS!!
After the third season, it got redundant and NOT funny. Not a fan of McCarthy; loud and obnoxious.Watch PBS if you want good programing
I am crushed! It is one of the funniest shows! Some of these other comedies are just plain stupid. What a bummer!
Wonder if it has anything to do with Melissa McCarthy’s recent weight loss? I know she had to keep weight on according to her contract…..
Very disappointed that you cancel such a funny show, and yet you keep “Mom” which isn’t funny at all, or “To Broke Girls” which the only funny person on this show is Sophie.
well, that sucks.
The scheduling of tv programs is disgusting today…….
This got to six seasons? One of those programmes I completely avoided and forgot about.
very sad about mike and molly being cancelled. i love that show.
That stinks :-/
CBS finally gets a hit with Mike and Molly and are cancelling! Dumb! That show is great …the actors and the writing is outstanding! I agree ..
take out Broke Girls and leave on Mike and Molly!!!
Finally got a hit? CBS has been #1 for a few season’s now, with both the #1 comedy and drama on broadcast TV (Big Bang Theory and NCIS). They have many hits. Where have you been?
This is a bunch of crap. Leave Mike and Molly alone and cancel Two Broke Girls!!
Very upset that Mike and Molly us cancelled. I love the TV sitcom. CVS made a bad decision in the cancellation of this show.:(
This is totally outrageous….Mike & Molly is a wonderful & extremely funny show……why in the hell is CBS cancelling this show. The stupid reality shows you air and game shows you air, Mike & Molly are talented people, who deserve better than this! I have always loved CBS but now I am having second thoughts!
Missing Mike & Molly !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It stars Melissa Mcarthy and yet they can’t find another venue? Does she cost too much money?
I’m sure that’s it. Her contract is up for renewal, she’s got a hot movie career and a good negotiation position. She makes the show too expensive, and it’s the 6th Season of a show that did OK in the ratings, but was no Big Bang Theory. It’s a business decision, although I would have thought that the PR department would have found a better way to spin this.