“Mike & Molly” will be coming to an end after season six, according to one of the stars of the CBS sitcom.

Rondi Reed, who plays Mike’s mother Peggy on the comedy, announced on Facebook earlier this week that, after trimming season six from 22 episodes to 13, CBS has canceled the show.

“Before you hear it elsewhere (and some already have) this is the Final and 6th Season of MIKE & MOLLY on CBS,” she wrote. “It is also a shortened season (13 episodes) after the announced full renewal of 22 episodes back in March by the network. We are done taping as of January 27th 2016 and I am not sure exactly when/if the episodes will all be aired.”

CBS did not immediately respond to request for comment on Sunday. Reed called the cancellation a “fact” and said the cast has known “for a few weeks.” She also said Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre’s Bonanza Productions, which produce the show, have explored other venues, but “did not turn up a future” for the sitcom.

Melissa McCarthy stars in the CBS show with Billy Gardell, though McCarthy’s contract ends this season. The news of the episode trimming was announced earlier this year, at the same time the network revealed that “Mike & Molly” would be joining “2 Broke Girls” in a Wednesday night comedy block for seven weeks.

UPDATED 8:40 A.M. DEC. 15: McCarthy Tweeted on Monday that she was upset by the news, as she would have liked to continue on with the series.

I was shocked and heartbroken when @CBS canceled #MikeAndMolly. I would have shot this show for 50 more years. I'll miss my 2nd family. — Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) December 14, 2015

Season six of “Mike & Molly” will premiere on Jan. 6. It has yet to be announced when the remaining episodes will air.