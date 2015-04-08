Mickey Mouse is coming back to the Mouse House for “Mickey and the Roadster Racers,” an animated series slated to debut in 2017 on Disney Junior, Variety has learned.

The action-packed adventure show for preschoolers will star Mickey Mouse and his friends Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Daisy and Donald, as the “Sensational Six” and their own personalized vehicles take on humorous races around the globe and in Hot Dog Hills.

“Preschoolers around the world have enjoyed ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ for almost a decade, and we are eager to showcase these classic Disney characters once again in a new series centered around their lives in Hot Dog Hills and surprising racing adventures that take the gang to a variety of iconic locales around the world,” Nancy Kanter, Disney Junior Worldwide exec VP, original programming and general manager, announced Wednesday.

The series, aimed towards kids ages 2-7, will utilize CG animation and live-action footage. The stories told are designed to impart social and emotional lessons about friendship, teamwork and good sportsmanship on the young viewers.

“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” hails from the creative teams behind Disney Junior’s series “Jake and the Never Land Pirates” and “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.” Rob LaDuca will serve as exec producer, Mark Seidenberg as co-exec producer and supervising story editor, and Thomas Hart as story editor. The project is produced by Disney Television Animation.

Mickey Mouse has proved popular among the current kiddo audience with “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” reaching an average of 50 million viewers per quarter in the U.S., and airing in 159 countries and in 32 different languages.

Watch above for a first look at “Mickey and the Roadster Racers.”