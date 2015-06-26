Meghan McCain Urges Republicans to Support Marriage Equality

With presidential candidate Mike Huckabee immediately vowing to stand against the Supreme Court ruling that made same-sex marriage a right, it’s clear the fight for LGBT equality isn’t over. But Meghan McCain thinks it should be.
“Republicans have to move on from this, or become relics,” said McCain, the TV personality and writer who is also the daughter of Arizona senator John McCain, the 2008 Republican nominee for president.
“The GOP’s nominee in 2016 has to support this ruling,” she continued. “I think any anti-equality rhetoric will be lethal. We live in a world now where the reaction to Caitlyn Jenner is overwhelmingly positive and loving and accepting.”
She also got in a dig at Huckabee: “I’ve said this before, but Huckabee is one of the great imbeciles of American politics.”
Same-sex marriage and LGBT equality have long been important issues for McCain, who’s on the board of directors at GLAAD. “I never wanted to live in an America where there are different rights for different citizens depending on who you love,” she explained. “Even at a young age, I could never get the logic of that. When I tell my grandkids this story and tell them that in the past it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married, I think it’ll sound insane and unbelievable.”
McCain, currently in her home state of Arizona, said she planned to raise a glass of champagne in celebration of the Supreme Court decision. But, she cautioned, there’s still a lot of work to be done.
“As exciting as this is, I know the statistics,” she warned. “So many Americans, for instance, are still uncomfortable with their kids having a playdate with the child of a same-sex couple. I still see a lot left to conquer.”
Happy to see one member of the McCain family is living in the 21st Century.
She should start by convincing her outdated, out of touch father
I can’t see why she (or her Father) aren’t just Democrats since they always espouse the Democrat party line.
Idiotic remark. This made the rounds in the 1980s. Have you been stuck in the basement since then??
And what in the world are you doing reading Variety????
I agree. The GOPs need to face reality and I don’t see them doing that
good for you, girl. Republicans keep proving they are schmucks. I’m straight. Some of my best friends are gay. So??????
Love others as you love yourself.
WHO is not loving others, hasdibravo? Think a tad.
I’ve said this before, but Huckabee is one of the great imbeciles of American politics….LMAO
One of the best comments this week. At one time, Huckabee was just plain right wing. The last few years, especially since he went on TV, he’s become a loon. I think he thinks he’s a star and counts page mentions every day to rate how important he is. He’d probably get along well with Putin.
