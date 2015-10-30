“Longmire” has been renewed for Season 5 by Netflix.
After being canceled by A&E, Netflix nabbed the Western crime drama for Season 4. The 10-episode run launched this past September on the streaming service. The series previously aired on A&E for three seasons.
The renewal announcement was made Friday on “Longmire’s” Facebook page with the message, “We’ve never been one to back down from a fight. Longmire will return to Netflix for Season 5.”
Created by Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny, “Longmire” stars Robert Taylor as the sheriff of a small town in Wyoming. Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cassidy Freeman and Adam Bartley round out the cast. Baldwin and Coveny exec produce with Greer Shephard and Michael Robin.
This summer at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, Coveny expressed the “Longmire” team’s excitement, ahead of its fourth season premiere at its new home. “Netflix said, ‘We want human beings to watch this show — if it has heart and soul to it, we need that piece in the Netflix family.’”
Shepard added, “We’re mercifully with a wonderful company now that values viewers over demos and we’re benefiting from that.”
