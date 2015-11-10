Lifetime, Fox 21 Part Ways on ‘Clan of the Cave Bear’

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

TV Reporter

The Clan of the Cave Bear

Lifetime is not going forward with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s television adaptation of “Clan of the Cave Bear,” Variety has learned.

Insiders say Lifetime and Fox 21 reached an impasse on the project over the number of episodes to be produced and and the episodic budget, which was said to be around $3 million. The pilot was shot in South Africa in July.

With the project leaving Lifetime, Fox 21 is shopping the series and sources tell Variety the studio has garnered interest from other outlets.

Based on Jean M. Auel’s best-selling prehistoric novels, Fox 21 and Lionsgate co-produced the “Clan of the Cave Bear” for the cabler with Imagine Television and Allison Shearmur Productions.

Linda Woolverton (“Maleficent”) penned the pilot and was on board to exec produce with Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Allison Shearmur, plus author Auel. “Taken” helmer Pierre Morel directed the pilot.

Millie Brady was the drama’s lead, Ayla, along with Charlene McKenna (“Ripper Street”), Hal Ozsan (“The Blacklist”) and Johnny Ward (“Dollhouse”) who were all also series regulars.

