TNT Pulls Paris-Set Episode of ‘Legends’

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
Legends Season 2 Review TNT Sean Bean
CREDIT: TNT

TNT has pulled tonight’s scheduled episode of “Legends,” which was set in Paris.

The episode revolved around the main character searching for his daughter in Paris, concerned that the peaceful protest she is attending may turn violent.

In a statement, the network said, “As a result of the recent tragic events in Paris, tonight’s originally scheduled episode of ‘Legends has been postponed. Our thoughts and condolences are with the victims and their families.”

The season two premiere will be airing in its place.

CBS recently pulled episodes of “NCIS: LA” and “Supergirl” out of similar sensitivity concerns.

 

More TV

  • Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird

    Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird Media

    TNT has pulled tonight’s scheduled episode of “Legends,” which was set in Paris. The episode revolved around the main character searching for his daughter in Paris, concerned that the peaceful protest she is attending may turn violent. In a statement, the network said, “As a result of the recent tragic events in Paris, tonight’s originally scheduled […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "101 (Auditions)" -

    'American Idol' Reboot Recap: Who Are We Kidding? It's All About Katy Perry

    TNT has pulled tonight’s scheduled episode of “Legends,” which was set in Paris. The episode revolved around the main character searching for his daughter in Paris, concerned that the peaceful protest she is attending may turn violent. In a statement, the network said, “As a result of the recent tragic events in Paris, tonight’s originally scheduled […]

  • Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson Interview:

    Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson 2006 Interview: 'He Confessed to Murder'

    TNT has pulled tonight’s scheduled episode of “Legends,” which was set in Paris. The episode revolved around the main character searching for his daughter in Paris, concerned that the peaceful protest she is attending may turn violent. In a statement, the network said, “As a result of the recent tragic events in Paris, tonight’s originally scheduled […]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon; group

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Daryl and Company Get Bogged Down in a Swamp (SPOILERS)

    TNT has pulled tonight’s scheduled episode of “Legends,” which was set in Paris. The episode revolved around the main character searching for his daughter in Paris, concerned that the peaceful protest she is attending may turn violent. In a statement, the network said, “As a result of the recent tragic events in Paris, tonight’s originally scheduled […]

  • Katie Couric Olympics

    Katie Couric Leads Discussion on What It 'Means to be a Muslim Today' at SXSW

    TNT has pulled tonight’s scheduled episode of “Legends,” which was set in Paris. The episode revolved around the main character searching for his daughter in Paris, concerned that the peaceful protest she is attending may turn violent. In a statement, the network said, “As a result of the recent tragic events in Paris, tonight’s originally scheduled […]

  • The Scientology Cross is perched atop

    Scientology Unveils Network Launch Set for Monday

    TNT has pulled tonight’s scheduled episode of “Legends,” which was set in Paris. The episode revolved around the main character searching for his daughter in Paris, concerned that the peaceful protest she is attending may turn violent. In a statement, the network said, “As a result of the recent tragic events in Paris, tonight’s originally scheduled […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - NYC Auditions. (ABC/Eric

    Lionel Richie Is the 'Adult in the Room' on 'American Idol'

    TNT has pulled tonight’s scheduled episode of “Legends,” which was set in Paris. The episode revolved around the main character searching for his daughter in Paris, concerned that the peaceful protest she is attending may turn violent. In a statement, the network said, “As a result of the recent tragic events in Paris, tonight’s originally scheduled […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad