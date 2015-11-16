TNT Pulls Paris-Set Episode of ‘Legends’

TNT has pulled tonight’s scheduled episode of “Legends,” which was set in Paris.

The episode revolved around the main character searching for his daughter in Paris, concerned that the peaceful protest she is attending may turn violent.

In a statement, the network said, “As a result of the recent tragic events in Paris, tonight’s originally scheduled episode of ‘Legends’ has been postponed. Our thoughts and condolences are with the victims and their families.”

The season two premiere will be airing in its place.

CBS recently pulled episodes of “NCIS: LA” and “Supergirl” out of similar sensitivity concerns.