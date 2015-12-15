Following a slew of renewals, TNT has pulled the plug on “Legends,” “Public Morals” and Sharon Stone’s “Agent X,” Variety has learned.

Currently airing Monday nights on the Turner-owned cable network, “Legends” failed to bring in viewers this season despite having a strong lead-in from “Major Crimes.”

The action drama from “24” producer Howard Gordon and starred Sean Bean as an undercover FBI agent who was a master of disguise, premiered in August 2014. It was not much of a ratings force in its first season last year on Wednesdays, averaging a 0.32 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.53 million viewers overall in Nielsen’s “same-day” estimates.

The series was “completely re-imagined” for Season 2. But it fared even worse in its second season, averaging about 1 million viewers, including 267,000 adults 18-49 since its Nov. 2 premiere.

See More:TNT Renews ‘The Librarians’ and ‘Major Crimes,’ Confirms ‘Murder in the First’ Season 3

Period-set police drama “Public Morals,” which was created by and starring Edward Burns, debuted in August. All episodes were quickly released both online and on TNT in an attempt to encourage a binge-watching marathon over Labor Day weekend. Its high-watermark was its premiere episode, which saw about two million viewers.

“Agent X” never really got off the ground, averaging just 1.7 million viewers and about 440,000 adults 18-49 in its first six episodes, according to Nielsen’s “live plus 3” estimates.

“Legends” will wrap up its second season with the Dec. 28 finale, which will serve as the series ender. Similarly, “Agent X” will end its first and final run on Dec. 27.

Earlier on Tuesday, TNT renewed “The Librarians” and “Major Crimes,” in addition to confirming the Season 3 renewal for “Murder in the First.”