Disney XD has ordered a second season of comedy series “Kirby Buckets.”

Execs are calling the show about a boy who dreams of becoming a famous animator “a defining new property” for the boy-centric Disney XD channel. “Kirby Buckets” blends live action and animation and has ranked as one of the channel’s highest-rated original series since its October bow.

“Thanks to the talented creative team behind this breakout series, we have a unique and defining new property for Disney XD,” said Adam Bonnett, Disney Channels Worldwide exec VP of original programming.

Jacob Bertrand stars as the preteen title character. Mekai Curtis, Cade Sutton, Olivia Stuck and Tiffany Espensen round out the cast.

“Kirby Buckets” was created by Gabe Snyder and Mike Alber (“Supah Ninjas”), and is exec produced by Kristofor Brown (“Beavis and Butt-head”).

During 2014, the comedy was a Top 5 series for Disney XD across boys 2-11 (250,000/1.2 rating), boys 6-11 (217,000/1.6 rating) and boys 6-14 (280,000/1.5 rating).

Production resumes in Los Angeles this March.