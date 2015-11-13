TV News Roundup: Ariana Grande to Perform at AMAs, Thanksgiving Parade Nabs Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber will perform at the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, and Ariana Grande will perform on ABC’s American Music Awards. Plus, here’s a first look at Kristen Bell guest starring on Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie” in today’s television news roundup . . .

Television specials:

Justin Bieber will perform at the 2015 Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. The musical phenomenon just announced his world tour and will release his album “Purpose” this Friday. The annual parade, which marks the 55th year for CBS this holiday, will be anchored by “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier and “The Insider’s” Keltie Knight live from New York City on the morning of Nov. 26.

ABC’s American Music Awards will welcome performer Ariana Grande, who will make her television debut of her new single “Focus” during the show. Hosted by Jennifer Lopez on Nov. 22, the AMAs will also feature performances by 5 Seconds of Summer, Coldplay, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, One Direction, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Walk the Moon, plus duets from Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth, Luke Bryan and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and the legendary Star Wars score, which will be performed by Pentatonix and a full-symphony orchestra.

Renewals:

TNT has renewed “Murder in the First” for a third season, Variety has confirmed. The serialized drama, starring Taye Diggs and Kathleen Robertson, was created by Steven Bochco and Eric Lodal. “Murder in the First,” whose pickup was first reported by Deadline, averaged a 0.31 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers overall in same-night ratings on Mondays during the summer, according to Nielsen. In “live+3,” its Aug. 24 finale averaged a 0.47 in the demo and 2.82 million viewers overall.

Development News:

The CW has ordered a pilot, “The Story of David,” from writer Lauren Bird Horowitz, who penned the YA novel “Shattered Blue.” The potential series is based on the real-life story of a first generation Hispanic American who overcame challenges and rose to soccer stardom. Hailing from Selby Lane Enterprises and producer Stephanie Germain, “The Story of David” marks Horowitz’s first TV project.

Ratings:

Fox Business Network, which drew a record audience for its coverage of the primetime Republican primary debate from Milwaukee on Tuesday, carried some ratings momentum into Wednesday as it posted its highest-rated daytime numbers ever.

According to Nielsen, an average audience of 192,000 viewers watched the “business day” coverage of FBN on Wednesday —up 98% from the previous day. And in the key demo of adults 25-54, its 45,000 viewers for the business day was a 221% improvement and helped the network move past CNBC (by 13%) for the first time ever.

The highest-rated show of the day was Maria Bartiromo’s “Morning With Maria,” which the debate moderator anchored from the Milwaukee Theatre. The 8 a.m. hour averaged 317,000 viewers, including 65,000 in the demo.

Casting News:

Christa Miller will guest star on NBC’s live comedy “Undateable” on this Friday’s Nov. 13 episode. The “Cougar Town” alum will play Jackie, Danny’s (Chris D’Elia) former flame who returns and throws him into a tailspin. The guest gig marks Miller’s second appearance on the sitcom, as she made a cameo in last season’s special live episode, before the series was greenlit as all-live for Season 3. It also marks a working reunion with her husband, the show’s exec producer Bill Lawrence who co-created “Cougar Town.”

Eliza Coupe has been cast in a recurring role on ABC’s “Quantico,” Variety has confirmed. The “Happy Endings” alum will play Hannah Wyland, who graduated from the FBI academy seven years ago. Her ambition, combined with her looks and her confidence, has rocketed her past her competition in the intervening years. According to TV Line, who first reported Coupe’s “Quantico” gig, “she can turn on the soap, sex and romance, but at heart she’s a hardcore career agent with countless notches in her belt.” Coupe will first appear in episode 10, and sources say her role has the possibility to blossom into a regular gig.

Kristen Bell is set to guest star on Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie” on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 p.m. Bell will play herself on the tween sitcom. In the episode, Liv (Dove Cameron) gets upset when an interview focuses on her appearance instead of her acting so she enlists her friend Kristen Bell to help her change the conversation.

Bell’s gig was previously announced, and below is a first look of the episode of the Disney sitcom:

Rick Kissell contributed to this report.