The producers of “Justified” are now shooting episode 10 — three episodes ahead of the series finale — and admitted they’re still figuring out their plans for that final installment.

“We absolutely don’t know how this is going to end yet,” executive producer Graham Yost told reporters at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena on Sunday.

“We’ve all been talking about the ending,” he said, adding that it’s been an ongoing conversation since season three. “It changes every year.”

Yost said they decided to end the series now rather than “outstay our welcome.”

Series star Timothy Olyphant, who also serves as an executive producer on the FX drama, said he enjoyed going into this season with a planned finale. “Usually, when things end, I’m not the first person to find out,” he said. “So that’s been lovely. I think it’s been wonderful to just be able to see the finish line and enjoy it”.

That said, he joked about having to look for work after five seasons of steady employment. “All I’m prepared for is I’m going to be unemployed in a few weeks, and I’m going to have to say yes to some s–ty a– f–ing jobs,” he said. “All the jobs I’ve said no to in the last five years, I’m going to say yes to in about six weeks.”

The cast and creators were mum on details about the finale, which sets up a final showdown between Olyphant’s Raylan Givens and Walton Goggins’ Boyd Crowder.

All Olyphant would reveal was, “It’s going to be depressing,” he said. “It’s going to be sad.”