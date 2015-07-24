Hulk Hogan Terminated by WWE, Apologizes for Using N-Word: ‘This Is Not Who I Am’

UPDATED: WWE has cut ties with wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, Variety has confirmed.
“WWE terminated its contract with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan),” the organization said in a statement on Friday. “WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”
Although the reason for Hogan’s termination wasn’t revealed, the news comes after a 2012 SiriusXM radio interview surfaced in which the wrestler used the n-word.
Hogan apologized for his actions in a statement released to People on Friday.
“Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation,” he said. “It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it. This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise.”
Hogan is also no longer named on a list of judges for WWE’s reality show, “Tough Enough,” although he’s on the roster for WWE’s August tour of Australia.
As of Friday morning, Hogan’s page on the WWE website has been stripped of its content. All mention of his name has also been removed from the general WWE website and his merchandise has been pulled from the WWE online store.
Hulk Hogan’s WWE page in April, and now wwe.com/superstars/hul… http://t.co/xjXN0uGMQH—
Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 24, 2015
Although Hogan’s name surfaces in the search archives, the results, including his biography page, read “You are not authorized to access this page,” once clicked.
“In the storm I release control, God and his Universe will sail me where he wants me to be,one love,” Hogan wrote in a cryptic tweet late Thursday.
Hogan used the racial epithet several times three years ago during a radio interview with DJ Whoo Kid while discussing his use of the n-word while talking to African-American wrestlers and celebrities.
“Well, Booker T used to do that to me, and every time I pull up YouTube, there’s that famous thing with Booker T and his brother is there and they’re all talking trash, and Booker T says, ‘I’m coming for ya Hogan, you ni—-’ and not ‘ni—,’ he goes ‘ni—-,’” Hogan said.
The Hall of Fame wrestler also asked why African-Americans are allowed to use the term if he can’t.
This is the latest trouble in what’s been a difficult year for Hogan, who sued Gawker earlier this month for $100 million after they published a sex tape showing him and a friend’s then-wife in bed.
I’ll try again, but will probably get edited by the chicken sh**s at Variety. Why can African Americans call each other the n word and a white person can’t? They call us crackers with impunity.
The previous should have read and a white person can’t.
It was probably just taken out of context.
He should have watched his tongue!
this is pure thuggery that an respected name has being tainted by his/her actions of
any kind of behaviour by using provocative language in any context is unacceptable
if an English soccer fan chant’s racial undertones at an player than that fan is quickly
rejected from the crowed and banned from attending any of the games that is played
and likewise that and co’worker uses the same language in front of the boss they are
fired it do not matter who you are and what colour you are the standards are there
for everyone it was unacceptable of any athlete uses provocative language and should
be there as role models for children to set them on a path between right and wrong
but the law is for everyone to abide by them .
FRANKIE NINJA SMALES
SMALES TV UK
You may be right, there is only a little problem…
The two of us won’t get fired for a stupidity barked out several years ago, and even if our bosses would stoop up to try it the two of us would sue them for every single penny they’re Worth, wouldn’t we???
We would also take legal actions against the publisher of the tape and defend our positions of that time if we think they’re worth it, wouldn’t we??? And if someone would allow himself to judge us from the outside for trashtalking in our own house, the two of us would send them straight to a mental hospital, wouldn’t we??? Honestly, when I got angry I use provocative language too. Is this politicly correct??? Maybe not, but to demand from a celeb to stop being human isn’t it either.
You’re in need of a role model for your children??? Then start to take full responsibility for them and be this role model. You are dissapointed of Hogan as a human being??? He never claimed to be a saint.
You dislike provocative language??? If you like it or not, last time I checked the first amendment was still in act. If you don’t like the “n-word” go to your congressman and try to illegalize it, for everybody obviously.
@ kbandbeast2: first amendment is for everyone…
@ davey : It doesn’t matter why it is that way, until it is. However, you consider Hogan a racist because he spoke his mind and still defends it??? Poor US
They say 2012, he says 8 years ago….why can blacks still use the word and you can’t, Hulk? I don’t know, it’s all very silly, people being afraid of words today. Everybody should have the right to say any word, and everybody else can be offended by it or not. However there are consequences in today’s PC world, and you have now paid. “This is not who I am”? No, Hulk, you’re defending it, so it is who you are.
So..WWE execs pulled a Chris Benoit, and removed Hulk Hogan out of the WWE reality…he doesn’t exist anymore. they ain’t playing games down in Stanford, CT.
Pretty sure what got him fired was from a conversation in his sex tape not the DJ Whoo Kid radio interview.
So Triple H can say what he wants about Latinos but no one else can insult minorities? Hulk should sue them.
@Francisco… VERY GOOD POINT!!!