VH1 has pulled the plug on drama series “Hindsight,” which was in the midst of preparing to film its second season. The decision comes amid belt-tightening at Viacom cablers and regime change at VH1, where Chris McCarthy took over the general manager post from Tom Calderone in July.

“Hindsight” had a well-received first season run in January and was renewed in March. The show revolves around a woman who winds up transported back in time 15 years and given the chance to redo her life. Emily Fox created the series and exec produced with John Norris, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly.

Laura Ramsey, Sarah Goldberg, John Patrick Amedori, Nick Clifford, Jessy Hodges and Craig Homer starred in the show, which tapped into the current wave of 1990s nostalgia with its 1995 setting.

“Scripted series have been a successful part of VH1’s primetime lineup since 2010 and will continue to be in the future,” VH1 said in a statement. “We love ‘Hindsight’ and couldn’t be more proud of the series. But in this overcrowded and rapidly changing climate, we need to carve out VH1’s distinct place in the scripted marketplace and deliver the biggest audiences possible for our series. As a result, we’re no longer moving forward with a second season of the show. We’re so appreciative of show creator Emily Fox, the cast, and the creative and production teams and look forward to working with them again.”

VH1’s decision on “Hindsight” reinforces the growing sentiment in the biz that the explosion of original scripted series may have reached the over-saturation point. With so many shows chasing viewers’ attention on so many platforms, it’s a becoming a harder call for networks financially to move forward with shows that don’t have a clear upward ratings trajectory or appeal to specific advertisers.