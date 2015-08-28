VH1 has pulled the plug on drama series “Hindsight,” which was in the midst of preparing to film its second season. The decision comes amid belt-tightening at Viacom cablers and regime change at VH1, where Chris McCarthy took over the general manager post from Tom Calderone in July.
“Hindsight” had a well-received first season run in January and was renewed in March. The show revolves around a woman who winds up transported back in time 15 years and given the chance to redo her life. Emily Fox created the series and exec produced with John Norris, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly.
Laura Ramsey, Sarah Goldberg, John Patrick Amedori, Nick Clifford, Jessy Hodges and Craig Homer starred in the show, which tapped into the current wave of 1990s nostalgia with its 1995 setting.
“Scripted series have been a successful part of VH1’s primetime lineup since 2010 and will continue to be in the future,” VH1 said in a statement. “We love ‘Hindsight’ and couldn’t be more proud of the series. But in this overcrowded and rapidly changing climate, we need to carve out VH1’s distinct place in the scripted marketplace and deliver the biggest audiences possible for our series. As a result, we’re no longer moving forward with a second season of the show. We’re so appreciative of show creator Emily Fox, the cast, and the creative and production teams and look forward to working with them again.”
VH1’s decision on “Hindsight” reinforces the growing sentiment in the biz that the explosion of original scripted series may have reached the over-saturation point. With so many shows chasing viewers’ attention on so many platforms, it’s a becoming a harder call for networks financially to move forward with shows that don’t have a clear upward ratings trajectory or appeal to specific advertisers.
One of the best shows ! You suck Viacom! Why not go to another network??
So mad that they canceled Hindsight I loved this show everything about it the clothes, the music, the drama, the hot guys, etc … Me and my mom used to watch it together and she thought it was so cool cause that’s when she was in her twenties also so she felt as if she was back in time … I really wish they didn’t take this off the air , Netflix should pick up the series and make more seasons !!!
I thought this was a great show, a lot of us gals that were this age in the 90’s could relate to the music and emotion of this storyline. Sad to see it gone. Loved all the music from it.
Take love and hip hop back lol
please i need season two.. or give us the ending.. dont hang me like this :(
miss this show
I was hoping that they would change their minds by now but still no second season for this great show!
👊👊
Fuck you VH1
your network is ghetto, Hindsight was the only good show and you shitted all over those hard working people. Greedy bastards.
I was really looking forward to season 2 of Hindsight because I loved season 1. I was impressed that VH1 put out such a cool and unique original. I thought it had great acting and I enjoyed that it went back in time to the 90’s. I am disappointed that has been canceled.
This sucks! I HATE VH1 and this show was a huge surprise to me because I loved it so much. In fact, one of my favorites! I am so sad that it has been cancelled. Ugh :(
I know I loved that show, so surprised that it was that good. They’re greedy at VH1 it didn’t make enough money as the other ghetto shows on the network so they kicked it off.
Very disappointed in VH1s decision. Liked the show and was looking forward to season 2
I kept waiting for ads for Hindsight season 2, knowing that it had been renewed, and was shocked & disappointed to learn that it was later cancelled in August. It’s only been a year so it’s not too late to bring it back. It was the best show on vh1!
VH1 SUCKS again!!!
Way to go, VH1. You’ve cancelled the one program in your repertoire with any credibility, and for what? To make room for more Love and Hip-Hop reruns (or worse yet, new episodes)? I hate to say it, but you’ve gone the way of MTV when you had potential to salvage music television in their wake. Hindsight was our one glimmer of contact to an astronomically better era-gone-by, and even your commercials during that hour were tailored around that appeal! Rather than play into this dumbed-down, push-button era that the labels fought tooth and nail for so long, why not keep that dichotomy of cultures old and new alive just a little while longer? I think I speak for a generation when I say put the overdone reality TV on the back-burner for an hour a week, and let us keep that tie to when Music Television was truly that!
I couldn’t wait for season 2. I loved loved loved this show. The actors were Amazing and the music brought me back to my youth. So different than all the stupid zombie shows and cop shows on TV. Haven’t watched anything on VH1 since the show was canceled. How can you leave us all hanging like that. Shame on you VH1. I wish another channel would pick it up!!
I’m pissed. Loved this show. I would gladly sign this “petition” if the link worked. Who leaves an ending like that. Waiting for this show and now finding out it no longer is even being worked on makes me very sad. I’m disappointed in vh1
This was my favorite new show thanks for ruining my future 😢😢😢
Awww noooo :( I’d been looking forward to the return! They left us on a cliff-hanger >.<
If you guys want the show back,sign this position!
https://www.change.org/p/hulu-netflix-directv-move-hindsight-to-a-new-network?recruiter=468779722&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
No I loved this show I’m am truly heart broken and sadden by this loss I will longer watch this channel any more it just died. :'(
Sign the online petition! The link is above.
This is BS, the one show that I was really into…..go figure.
https://www.change.org/p/hulu-netflix-directv-move-hindsight-to-a-new-network?recruiter=468779722&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
Sign the link and share it with people to get the show back!
I really hope Hindsight gets picked up somewhere else. This show was one of my favorites!! Waited every week for the next episode. Was totally obsessed. Please some other network read all of our comments and bring the show back!
What the hell??!!! So I googled hindsight to figure out what in the world happened to the show. I can’t believe that they cancelled it. It’s the only reason that I watched VH1. I was excited to see that show every week. This sucks big balls. I grew up in the 90’s. It was cool to see the things of the past. They also had really great actors and the storyline was awesome man. Smh I’m so disappointed. :-\
Hindsight was the only reason to watch VH1. I had hoped it was a start for them to get away from trash shows and give us something original and engaging. It had a great concept and they actually kept the plot interesting and fun. So many times, a good plot is ruined by bad writing but here we had the perfect combo of idea and execution. I sure hope someone else runs with this. There are some great scripted series on cable and this show comes built in with a following. I’d get Netflix in order to watch it if it was ever picked up by them. The world does not need to watch any more plastic overly made up women acting like idiots and divas. We need thought provoking quality that people can actually watch with their spouses or kids and which can be discussed as a great “what if” question. My husband and I loved this show and are very disappointed. I loved the old fashions and references to old current events and he loved the music.
https://www.change.org/p/hulu-netflix-directv-move-hindsight-to-a-new-network?recruiter=468779722&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
Sign this petition and help to let everyone know so the show can come back!
I guess I should have seen this coming in Hindsight…
Damn, that show rocked.
Myself and a number of my friends are very disappointed to hear this. So sad. We loved this show! Great tunes and loved the story line! Took us back to our days and looked forward to it every week. Please consider bringing it back!!!
That’s bull I loved that show an was so hopeful for another season. PLEASE BRING IT BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I can’t believe the show has been cancelled! I loved it and I was so badly anticipating the second season. Please, bring it back! I don’t watch anything else in Vh1! This show was fun and different.
https://www.change.org/p/hulu-netflix-directv-move-hindsight-to-a-new-network?recruiter=468779722&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
Go to this page to sign a petition to get the show running again!
This show is great! VH1 could not suck more for cancelling it. Hopefully a smarter network will pick it up! Fingers crossed!!!
Such a great show!!! I don’t watch anything on VH1. Horrible shows. This is the reason. I even turned on the channel. Poor decision. I hope it gets picked up on another channel.
Please bring Hindsight back!!!
This was a great TV show! Why would you do this to us, VH1?! Bring back Becca and Lolly! Peon are tired of reality TV and stupid Keeping up with the Kardashians. It’s stupid not to bring this show back on the air. Hopefully another channel will pick it up!
Noooooooooo! I was just online checking when Hindsight would be returning and I find out it’s been cancelled! What a huge mistake for VH1. They finally had a show that kept people coming back. I can only hope they reconsider or some other network decides to pick it up. The nostalgia factor was extremely high and it was so accurate! Bring back Becca and Lolly!
Are you serious?!? This sucks so bad, I’m so pissed right now!!! Horrible mistake! Is it possible another network could pick it up?!! Pretty please!! I never post on these things but that was an awesome show, such a breath of fresh air! :((
Lol sorry I read your comment after I wrote mine!
Very disappointed to learn of VH-1’s change of heart regarding a second season of Hindsight. This was a great show. TV nowadays pretty much sucks. I’m tired of all the reality shows. I don’t want to watch about pro athlete wife’s, dating naked, or any of the other crap offered. Hindsight was a nice change of pace. It was a great storyline that offered humor, insight, great music, real life dilemma and choices, and featured a great cast of characters. If VH-1 won’t reconsider, I sure hope a smarter network picks this show up.
So disappointed to hear they aren’t coming out with a second season ! Hindsight was one of the best shows ive seen in a while !!
I am so upset, just found out about this news. I was waiting for this show to come back because it was renewed for a second season, but then I saw this article on google. I’m so sad, this show gave me life!
Vh1 had an opportunity to put an interesting show on without fake reality TV unrelatable celebrity drama. They missed a chance to be better than mtv. What about the 30s to 40s year old audience. 80s 90s music was our lives. This show made me wanna go out and get a pair of Dr. Martens and wear choker necklaces again. We all had to grow up and this show encompasses the past, present and future all at the same time. What a miss on Vh1. I hope the creators take it to another network! Esp. With that cliffhanger!!!
That was the only reason to watch VH1. Hindsight was not only bringing back great music but a nice break from all the reality shows that have nothing to do with music and full of trash. I am so dissappointed in their decision to not renew the show.
BIG MISTAKE! This is a perfect show for anyone that has lived through the 90’s as well as causing a buzz among millennials due to the 90’s trend going on. Sooooooo bummed out. All because some boss guy can’t get advertising. Fucking world runs on advertisement. Selfish cunts. Such great acting. Such a great series. If that ran in the UK it would be #1. But America is all about the souless marketing/advertising. How about coming up with a different approach. New guy sounds like a bigoted dick
There is a large market for the 90’s era. So many of us can connect to it. I think it’s a big mistake to cancel the show.
So disappointed! Really liked the show. Please reconsider.
Noooooooooooo! Worst. news. ever. I am heartbroken. This was one of the best shows anywhere! Emily Fox, I’m begging you to take this show to a different network.
not cool VH1. that show was awesome. it reminded people how the 90s were and it was funny! a good drama to watch but nooooo you canceled it.
This show gave your foundation fans a chance! The people who truly loved VH1 were coming back! You can think of it as advertisement plugs for other shows, stick them right in within the 4 seconds after a commercial break- but hindsight has been the only reason I have watched VH1. As some other posters commented..I truly hope Netflix picks up where this network left off. I as a fan mentioned this show to maybe 5 or 6 friends of mine. Can you imagine to progression that would have taken place after the first season? Fail on VH1 execs part.
This show was pure indulgence for me. The music, the fashion, the pop culture references…I just loved every second. It doesn’t hurt as bad as it did when My So Called Life was cancelled, but still.
Oh well, I guess I can go back to NOT watching VH1.
I’m really upset. I haven’t watched VH1 in years until this show aired. I really hope Netflix picks this show up because I want to know what happens! It was such a great show… its sad that these tv networks are scrapping really good shows for more terrible reality shows.
Basically they are carving out their place by airing crap reality shows and old 80’s movies on repeat. This was your chance VH1 and you royally missed out. I will absolutely never watch your channel again. Garbage. I hope someone picks this show up and it wins awards. Karma.
“We love ‘Hindsight’ and couldn’t be more proud of the series. But in this overcrowded and rapidly changing climate, we need to carve out VH1’s distinct place in the scripted marketplace and deliver the biggest audiences possible for our series.” In simple terms, they wanted a cheap reality show that will give them views and money. VH1 has been tanking for years.
Huge mistake!!!! Are you going to give us another reality series???? Whatever…..