‘Helix’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at Syfy

Syfy has cancelled thriller “Helix,” Variety has confirmed.
The Season 2 finale, which aired on April 10, served as the series ending.
The drama, which starred Billy Campbell, Kyra Zagorsky, Mark Ghanimé, Jordan Hayes and Neil Napier, followed a team of scientists investigating a life-threatening disease outbreak in the Arctic. The Sony Pictures TV series was exec produced by Steven Maeda and Ron Moore.
“Helix’s” first season, which premiered in January 2014, brought in 2.8 million viewers in live-plus-three ratings. The final episode marked a series low, dipping to 440,000 total viewers. The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the cancellation.
Syfy’s “12 Monkeys” has already been renewed for a second season, and 10-episode space drama “The Expanse,” plus miniseries “Childhood’s End,” are set to debut this year.
WHAT ?!?!?!
They cancelled helix for childhood End are they serious?
The cancelling of syfy series is changing my view of downloading!!
I buy everything i watch. But why should i spend the money when they cut series short. Helix is just1, will u kill zoo too?
Are you serious?! They should make another season!! Maybe someone else could take over… Netflix maybe?
I hate that this show was cancelled. Wish they would of kept it since they showed a beginning to a new season….such a horrible cliff hanger!
I really love the show and I would love to see the next season that’s a shame that it had to be cancelled please return TV show Helix thank you
It is such a shame, this was one of the very few series that managed to surprise the hell out of its viewers (me included), without turning into an absolute mess LOST-style.
I loved this show. I was just wondering when it was coming back in and I found this…. WHAT.… I’m sad this was the best show EVER….!!!! 😍😍😍😍 it has to come back on.! I need to find out what happens next.
No, they must make the 3rd relay
Amazing show what a shame
this is my favorite show plz do NOT shop it PLZ
:( plz
I was really looking forward to this show ! =(
Can’t say I’m surprised, saddened, but no surprised. The first season was fantastic and set up for some really great stories. Then the second season was about as jarring as waking up in someone else’s bed. You kind of knew what was going on, but it bared no resemblance to the first season, characters aside. Too many loose ends, or answers hurriedly given which then really made no sense. Too bad, they should have just stuck to following the first season’s plot line.
Adding to the many comments..sad they are turned away. we all loved the creative writing and acting. if there’s a way to reconsider a season 3 please do.
More season please!
I have to be honest I have watched both seasons on Netflix and absolutely loved it. I am saddened to just find out it was cancelled. I have to admit I would not even know of this show if it was not for Netflix. I wonder if anyone at any of the networks ever considers the huge following there shows get on streaming services. The article ended with a low number of viewer but do they take into consideration those that do not want or need cable.
Admittedly I watch very few shows on the actual channel they are on for one simple reason commercial breaks. Now I understand that the commercials are what pays for many of these networks to run but lets be honest this is a system that has ran the same way for many many years surely we can find a better way to get our advertising out there with out breaking a show apart.
I just can’t stand watching a show for 5 minutes then watching 8 minutes of commercials.
sy fy fans burned again
one of the best shows in a long time .. shame
Season 3!
they need one more seasons to give ALL of the characters a go ending!! i love that show i watched the WHOLE thing 5 times i need ONE MORE season.
i need a third it would be great if it ended well, i LOVE BOTH SEASONS!!
I need season 3 plzzzz omg
PLZ i need another season it is the best show EVER plz !!!!!!!!!!!
Very sad to hear that helix is not coming back. Season 1 was better than 2 but if they just left off from the first one they would have so much more material to work with. This was my favorite show to watch with the boyfriend.
I thought season 1 was great and once I started season 2 I was confused by what was going on but after a few episodes I caught up with the idea and enjoyed it just as much as the first season if not more. This show was something different and it was sooooo good Im sad to see that it has been cancelled, sadly just like many good shows nowadays.
wow a show that I finally like. smh I just dont like alot of shows. I really wish it was different and thier is an audience from the comments
Pleasem, there must be a third season, his can not end just like that way, We want some more to watch.
season 3 please…even season 2 is not good like 1 but i want to finish the story.
Yes, it did. Sorry to see it’s being cancelled! I tried both Expanse and Childhood Ends and won’t be watching either of them.Yuck to both. Pat
Too bad, this did have a lot of potential. Season 1 was somewhat interesting, although the physical transformation as a result of a virus stretched credulity a bit thin. (Especially if you are an actual scientist and get the technical end of it).
What sank it for me was Season 2 and the 30 years ahead vs. present day – but Jules of the future was wearing the same outfits. WTF? I found the switches more confusing than anything else. Wait, Jules went to the island in the future? When? When did she have this encounter with her father? Huh? In the future? In the present? How did it connect with the cult at the abbey? Too jumbled.
I rewatched episodes to attempt to get a timeline that made sense. Far too confusing. The worst part was – why did IIaria decide to take such drastic action like Narvic C? Scarce resources? Huh? For this they want to commit whole scale genocide.
Yes, yes, I heard the board meeting but it made no sense. And how was such a drastic reduction in population going to help preserve the immortals? Too darned many plot holes.
The 2nd season was stuoid fir the most part to much timeline back And forth. But they ened with an awesome posibility for season 3..come on…get better writer’s
that is true,they can 1 more seasons easy !
Most viewers watch series such as this on Netflix. This is where you should take your true ratings. Times have changed from last year to this year, fewer and fewer are using DirectTV and Dish Network to watch their shows on a weekly basis. People simply wait until it is on Netflix and watch the entire thing. Bring this show back! It is by far one of Syfy’s best!
that is SO true!!!! plz look at it on Netflix, that i watch both seasons on!
I cant believe they would cancle one of the only good shows on syfy for what? More reality tv…this stinks! Bring back Helix!!!
I just finished watching season 2 on Netflix and its a great show. I would definitely want to watch season 3…. SYFY …. Bring Helix back!
Whoever does the deciding on if a show gets cancelled, should be cancelled himself or herself. 1st of all, you can’t trust ratings anymore. They don’t take into account all the viewers who watch later because they have recorded it. Or the ones who binge watch on Netflix. Or even the ones who download from ‘other’ sites. The fact is that people want to watch shows on THEIR terms. It doesn’t mean a show is bad just because it doesn’t have the viewership the 1st run. Like I said, the ones who make the decisions have lost all ability to decide if a show is good or not. Idiots. This happened to be a GREAT show! And should never have been cancelled!!!!
Part of problem was nobody knew when it was on ,bad on syfy behave.Don’t know what day or what time of course no one is going to watch.Same thing with a few other shows.If it was zombie crap they would be all over it.Spread out some variety.
The second season was horrible. The first season was great. Why such a drastic change with the second season. Really, really, really bad. I understand it getting canceled I just don’t understand what they were thinking with the second season. They should get a do over on the second season and get all the viewers back.
Please don’t cancel helix my husband and I just found it and we think it’s Fantastic!!! Maybe if you had advertised the show better more people would have known about it.
Agree. I’m watching the last epis of the 2nd Season. It’s horrible. The 1st season was pretty good. The 2nd season – too many psychopaths. I ended up caring about just about none of the characters. Far too dark and confusing.
Wow this really sucks. I just watched the two seasons and loved them. I just went online to see when its coming back and its cancelled. Really? wow this sucks
NO WHYYY PLZ DONT DO THSI
I just finishe watching season 2 on netflix. I loved this show. I really hate it when they cancel a show that is mid story. At least they could do is one final show to wrap up the story. I hate getting into a show because they do this. Great show that made a person think.
I love this show, I can’t believe there won’t be
season 3.
Sad to see it go, I was really into the show.
That’s really stupid since season 2 just aired on Netflix recently. I loved that show.
through like practacly all of season 1 and 2 i was like “omfg sahrah why? alan wtf?, PLEZ LIVE!!! i swear to god if u die on me ! i need a season 3. SPOILER since at the very end of episode 13 season 2 it shows that sarah works at ILLARI….. now that i need to see.
Helix was an awesome show. It always kept the viewer in suspense and had great character development. There was room for many more seasons. I hope someone changes their mind and brings it back.
Why Syfy are you really that stupid who gives two shits about 12 monkeys or child something bring back helix if someone of Syfy is reading this renewed helix.
I have never been a Syfy channel fan as it is typically inundated with old B movie quality broadcasting. This being said I just finished season 2 of Helix and was disappointed to learn that season 3 and a continuation of a very interesting story will not occur. It was a bit bizarre but clearly edge of your seat entertaining. I guess it is back to the tired zombie apocalypse. Ho hum.
How very disappointing. I was really drawn in by the series and now I’m left wanting. It was very well done and I was all set to watch season 3. Well, perhaps they will reconsider, but I won’t get my hopes up any time soon. Perhaps the viewership dropped off because people were hoping to see a continuation of the events in the Arctic facility instead of jumping ahead to the island. It left too many unanswered questions which made it a little difficult to follow the main characters in season 2 since we don’t know what happened to them in between. Perhaps they had intended to flash back so we could piece the puzzle together in future seasons that are now not to be. And yes, it is a shame that there are so many garbage series out there that somehow manage to return season after season, while ones with real potential are pushed to the wayside.
#Syfail
How will we ever find out how the world turns out with immortality and controlled viruses!
God this sucks!! How it is that shows such as “love and hip hop” or “housewives” stays on for seasons but this show which is amazing gets cancelled? What about us 440,000 viewers ? Helix is my go to in the cold winter days of Maryland!! Bring it back!! I hated 12 monkeys so much I’d choose helix of it anyday . Everything that is good is never realized for its true potential .
This show was fantastic.Why they would cancel this show and keep Ghost hunters on is a joke.Syfy now lost another viewer.
Yet another stupid move by “So Called” critics
Another good show flushed down the toilet.