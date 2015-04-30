‘Helix’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at Syfy

Syfy has cancelled thriller “Helix,” Variety has confirmed.

The Season 2 finale, which aired on April 10, served as the series ending.

The drama, which starred Billy Campbell, Kyra Zagorsky, Mark Ghanimé, Jordan Hayes and Neil Napier, followed a team of scientists investigating a life-threatening disease outbreak in the Arctic. The Sony Pictures TV series was exec produced by Steven Maeda and Ron Moore.

“Helix’s” first season, which premiered in January 2014, brought in 2.8 million viewers in live-plus-three ratings. The final episode marked a series low, dipping to 440,000 total viewers. The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the cancellation.

Syfy’s “12 Monkeys” has already been renewed for a second season, and 10-episode space drama “The Expanse,” plus miniseries “Childhood’s End,” are set to debut this year.