“Hart of Dixie” has been cancelled, Variety has learned. The CW has decided not to go forward with a fifth season.

The dramedy, which starred “The O.C.” alum Rachel Bilson, followed New York City doctor Zoe Hart (Bilson), who moved to small town Bluebell, Alabama, to take over a medical practice. Jaime King, Cress Williams, Wilson Bethel, Scott Porter, Tim Matheson and Kaitlyn Black also starred.

Show creator Leila Gerstein tweeted weeks before the news was official, thanking the show’s fans for their support.

#hartofdixie fans are the best!! Not a day goes by when I don’t feel the love. Thanks everyone. #longlivethehart — leila gerstein (@leilargerstein) April 25, 2015

Back in March, before the season-four finale, Gerstein also tweeted about the “final three episodes.”

The final three episodes of #HartofDixie begin tonight. Buckle up, I think you will enjoy the ride. Xo — leila gerstein (@leilargerstein) March 6, 2015

This season, “Hart of Dixie” averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49, a 0.9 in women 18-34 and nearly 1.5 million viewers overall. Its peak season was its first in 2011-12, when it averaged a little over 1.8 million viewers.