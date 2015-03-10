In its quest to get younger and hipper, GSN has ordered two new primetime series, one revolving around the Steampunk aesthetic, and three pilots.

GSN programming chief Amy Introcaso-Davis talked up the cabler’s growth spurt in original programming during an upfront presentation to advertisers and media buyers on Tuesday morning in Manhattan. She said the focus of development has been to “game-ify cutting edge genres” such as horror — which lead to a deal with producer Jason Blum for a pilot for gameshow “Hellevator,” which aims to blend horror tropes with a competition element.

New series “Steampunk’d” challenges contestants to create artworks that fuse Victorian design with modern technology. Series is exec produced by Kimberly Belcher Ehrhard, John Ehrhard and Lauren Stevens for Pink Sneaker Prods.

The other new series is “Lie Detectors,” hosted by Aussie comic Rove McManus. It features a panel of comedians delivering facts on various topics, with contestants tasked with figuring out which ones are telling the truth. Jim Biederman, Marla Ratner and Tim Fornara.

The “Hellevator” pilot comes from Blum’s Blumhouse Prods., Matador and Lionsgate TV. The show involves a “haunted” elevator ride for three friends into the depths of an abandoned warehouse, with creepy challenges at various stops along the way.

The other two pilots are a spinoff of its body-painting competition series “Skin Wars” and the quiz show “Winsanity.” Among the development prospects that Introcaso-Davis showed off was “Window Warriors,” a competition series for window-dressing experts.