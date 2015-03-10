In its quest to get younger and hipper, GSN has ordered two new primetime series, one revolving around the Steampunk aesthetic, and three pilots.
GSN programming chief Amy Introcaso-Davis talked up the cabler’s growth spurt in original programming during an upfront presentation to advertisers and media buyers on Tuesday morning in Manhattan. She said the focus of development has been to “game-ify cutting edge genres” such as horror — which lead to a deal with producer Jason Blum for a pilot for gameshow “Hellevator,” which aims to blend horror tropes with a competition element.
New series “Steampunk’d” challenges contestants to create artworks that fuse Victorian design with modern technology. Series is exec produced by Kimberly Belcher Ehrhard, John Ehrhard and Lauren Stevens for Pink Sneaker Prods.
The other new series is “Lie Detectors,” hosted by Aussie comic Rove McManus. It features a panel of comedians delivering facts on various topics, with contestants tasked with figuring out which ones are telling the truth. Jim Biederman, Marla Ratner and Tim Fornara.
The “Hellevator” pilot comes from Blum’s Blumhouse Prods., Matador and Lionsgate TV. The show involves a “haunted” elevator ride for three friends into the depths of an abandoned warehouse, with creepy challenges at various stops along the way.
The other two pilots are a spinoff of its body-painting competition series “Skin Wars” and the quiz show “Winsanity.” Among the development prospects that Introcaso-Davis showed off was “Window Warriors,” a competition series for window-dressing experts.
Kurz gesagt: Wir sind Ihr Bilder-Hoster.
victorian skin care retreat prescott
私は楽しむ 読ん ポストの記事 男性と女性をと思います。また、コメントに私をはを可能にすることが可能 に感謝！
一部予約販売 品质保障があります http://diggsdeeper.com
*on my knees* Buzzr TV please get picked up in the Louisville area
On a serious note in my view…
The main modern shows that are trying to cause GSN to jump the shark are The Pyramid(2012 version), Chain Reaction(2006-07 edition)*, Skin Wars, IdiotTest, It Takes a Church, Steampunk**, Lie Detector**, Family Trade, Dancing with the Stars, Mind of a Man, Baggage & Love Triangle
*=in repeats
**=upcoming
GSN should also take the blame for overplaying 21st Century incarnation of Family Feud(Karn, O’Hurley & Harvey) in recent years
I hope that the Show w/ Jason Blum not get greenlit
Hopefully Amy Introcaso Davis & David Goldhill will get resigned from their own GSN positions soon
GSN should just need to get back their old roots by dedicate their entire daytime schedule to the color classic game shows with the help from BuzzrTV and advice from Retroplex, MeTV & Antenna TV