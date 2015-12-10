It’s a good morning for the “Grace and Frankie” team.
Following Lily Tomlin’s Golden Globe nomination for the Netflix show, the streaming service renewed the comedy for a third season.
The renewal comes even ahead of the second season, which launches in 2016, though no specific premiere date has been set. The early pickup is a pattern for “Grace and Frankie,” which was renewed for its yet-to-be-released sophomore run, just weeks after the series first debuted.
Netflix announced the pickup Thursday morning on Twitter:
Time for celebratory shots. Season 3 of #GraceandFrankie is on its way! pic.twitter.com/0XaBg0oJjF
— GraceandFrankie (@GraceandFrankie) December 10, 2015
Created by “Friends” vet Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, “Grace and Frankie” stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as sworn enemies who find common ground when their husbands leave them for each other. Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston co-star.
The critically-acclaimed series hails from Skydance Television, and exec producers Kauffman, by way of her through Okay Goodnight production company, Morris, Paula Weinstein, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, plus Fonda and Tomlin.
Will there be a season 3 of Grace and Frankie
