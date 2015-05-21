Fluffy has gone to Fuse.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias — known as Fluffy to his fans — has signed a multiyear partnership with Fuse and NUVOtv networks. The deal includes the just-ordered half-hour, stand-alone, field-based comedy “Fluffy Breaks Even!” (working title), which began production Thursday.

“Gabriel is the perfect example of the type of talent that is part of Fuse’s new goal of representing New Young America — the young millennial tastemakers and trendsetters who are revolutionizing today’s culture and whose influence is evident on and offline,” said Fuse president Bill Hilary. “Like our other partners, including the iconic Jennifer Lopez, Iglesias is one of the biggest and most important entertainers in America today.”

The six-episode series, set to premiere in October on Fuse, will feature Iglesias and tour mates Martin Moreno and Rick Gutierrez as they travel to new cities, meet fans and attempt the impossible — balancing big meals with big workouts. The series is a comedy of consequences: If members of Fluffy’s crew want to eat a high-calorie meal, they’re going to have to work to “break even” the next day by burning those calories.

“I’m really excited about this new series with my longtime comedy friends Martin and Rick,” said Iglesias. “It incorporates all of my favorite things — standup, food and my fans — with one of my least favorite things: exercise. Fuse is the perfect place for my series.”

The series is exec produced by Gabriel Iglesias and is a co-production with B-17 Entertainment and Arsonhouse Entertainment. In addition to this project, Iglesias is exec producing three one-hour comedy specials for the network, and at least one additional series, currently in development. CAA brokered the deal with Fuse Media on behalf of its clients Gabriel Iglesias and B-17.

“We are excited to be partnering with one of the most unique voices in comedy, and an individual who has such a strong connection with a loyal fan base that follows him across social media and across the country,” said Fuse Media senior VP of content Lynnette Ramirez.