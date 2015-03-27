‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Title Revealed: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Fear not — more zombies are coming soon.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is the official title for “The Walking Dead” companion series, AMC announced Friday.

Executive producer Robert Kirkman took to his Twitter to let his fans in on the news, also teasing more details soon to come:

IT’S OFFICIAL! The walking dead companion show on AMC is called FEAR THE WALKING DEAD! Expect more news very soon! #FearTheWalkingDead — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) March 27, 2015

The spinoff will be set in Los Angeles, and will feature new characters and storylines.

“We’re thrilled to bring audiences worldwide ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ within 24 hours of the U.S. premiere so that fans can experience the excitement of one of the year’s most anticipated new dramas together exclusively on AMC Global,” said Bruce Tuchman, president of AMC and Sundance Channel Global. “AMC has created some of the most compelling programming on television in recent years, and this new show will perfectly complement the popular films and exclusive original series showcased on the network.”

Cliff Curtis, Kim Dickens (pictured), Frank Dillane and Alycia Debnam Carey will star in “Fear the Walking Dead,” which is exec produced by Kirkman and his “Walking Dead” team, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Dave Erickson will exec produce and serve as showrunner. Erickson and Kirkman co-created and co-wrote the pilot.

“Fear” was handed a straight-to-series two season order. Season one is set to premiere this summer with six episodes. Season two is slated for 2016.