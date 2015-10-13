Syfy has cancelled fantasy drama “Dominion” after two seasons, Variety has learned. The supernatural series, inspired by the 2010 film “Legion,” just wrapped its sophomore season early this month.

Airing on Thursdays this summer, “Dominion” averaged a mere 0.25 rating in adults 18-49 and 880,000 total viewers in same-night viewing — down about 40% from its rookie season in 2014. Its second-season finale on Sept. 24 averaged 520,000 adults 18-49 (0.41 rating) and 1.19 million total viewers in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates.

“Led by Vaun Wilmott, the talented cast, producers, writers and crew of ‘Dominion’ have done a tremendous job bringing this ambitious, cinematic series to the screen over the past two seasons. We thank them, as well as our producing partners Universal Cable Productions, Bold Films and Film Afrika,” Syfy said in a statement.

Christopher Egan, Tom Wisdom, Roxanne McKee, Alan Dale, Anthony Stewart Head and Luke Allen-Gale starred in the ensemble series from Wilmott. “Legion” director and co-writer Scott Stewart directed “Dominion’s” pilot in 2013, and served as an exec producer on the series.

Syfy has a slew of high-priority projects coming up, including “The Expanse,” starring Thomas Jane, and “Childhood’s End,” which both debut on Dec. 14. “Childhood’s End,” the first-ever adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s novel, is a six-hour event series, starring Charles Dance, Mike Vogel, Daisy Betts, Yael Stone, Julian McMahon, Osy Ikhile and Colm Meaney. Hotly anticipated series “The Magicians,” based on Lev Grossman’s novels, is set to bow in 2016, along with the thriller “Hunters” from “The Walking Dead’s” Gale Anne Hurd.

The NBCUniversal cable network also has renewed returning series “12 Monkeys,” “Killjoys,” “Dark Matter” and “Face Off.”

Among projects in the works at Syfy is Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s futuristic espionage pilot “Incorporated,” David Goyer’s Superman prequel “Krypton” and a “Brave New World” miniseries from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV.