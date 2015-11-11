Disney Channel Orders Pilot from ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Creator

Disney Channel has greenlit a pilot from “Lizzie McGuire” creator Terri Minsky, Variety has learned.

Newcomer Peyton Elizabeth Lee (pictured), who’s had small parts in “Shameless” and “Scandal,” has been cast in the lead role.

The story introduces Andi Marcus as she’s about to celebrate her 13th birthday. She’s eager to have just a little teenage fun and adventure, but that may never happen because her strict mother is doing everything in her power to keep her from turning out like her older sister, Bex, who dropped out of school as a teenager and left home and now, in her late 20s, still doesn’t know what she wants out of life — but when Bex returns home andpromises she is ready to get her life together, Andi’s life is turned upside down and leaves her questioning everything she’s ever known.

The pilot marks Minsky’s return to Disney Channel. Since “Lizzie McGuire” — the show that brought Hilary Duff to fame — Minsky created “The Geena Davis Show,” ABC’s “Less Than Perfect” and developed MTV’s family drama “Finding Carter,” which is currently in its second season.

Minsky will exec produce the single-camera project, along with Michelle Manning, who’s an exec producer on the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie “Adventures in Babysitting,” plus worked on “Teen Beach 2.”

The untitled pilot joins more new projects in the works at Disney, including “Bizaardvark,” a tween music comedy that was recently ordered to series, plus a Latino family series, titled “Stuck In the Middle,” starring “Jane the Virgin’s” Jenna Ortega.

The pilot will begin production in early 2016.