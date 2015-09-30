In a flare-up of retransmission consent wrangling, more than 130 local TV stations could go dark in the next 48 hours on DirecTV, Dish Network and U-verse as contract talks go down to the wire.
Dish Network and Tegna (formerly Gannett Broadcasting) set a 24-hour extension Wednesday morning on a contract that was to have expired at 7 p.m. ET tonight. The sides are in negotiations for a new deal to cover 46 stations in such sizable markets as Phoenix (NBC’s KPNX), Denver (NBC’s KUSA), Washington, D.C. (CBS’ WUSA) and Atlanta (NBC’s WXIA, My Network’s WATL).
DirecTV is facing a midnight ET deadline for a new deal with Media General that would cover 62 stations in more than 40 markets. The big markets affected include San Francisco (My Network affiliate KRON), Tampa, Fl. (NBC affil WFLA) and Nashville (ABC affil WKRN).
AT&T’s U-verse is negotiating against a midnight ET deadline with Tribune Media for carriage of 24 stations serving 19 markets, including Los Angeles (CW’s KTLA), Chicago (CW’s WGN), Dallas (CW’s KDAF) and Houston (KIAH), as well as the cable channel WGN America.
The contract battles over the carriage fees paid for the right to retransmit local stations come at a time of disruption for the players on both sides of the negotiating table. MVPDs are worried about cord cutting and increased competition from subscription streaming services. Broadcasters are dealing with the impact of declining live ratings and heightened competition for local advertising dollars.
“This is about the pressures on these businesses,” said David Bank, analyst with RBC Capital Markets. Station owners of network affiliates are also feeling the squeeze as networks are demanding higher payments in exchange for receiving network programming.
The increase in the number of station blackouts due to retrans battles in markets large and small has prompted the FCC to launch a review of the retransmission consent rule, which mandates private negotiations between station operators and MVPDs.
MVPDs have lobbied for the FCC to take steps to reduce the threat of station blackouts during negotiations. FCC chairman Tom Wheeler was vocal on the issue in August when 129 stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group went dark on Dish Network. Wheeler ordered FCC staffers to bring the sides together to bring a quick end to the largest station blackout in history, which wound up lasting less than 24 hours.
On Wednesday, each of the three broadcast groups said negotiations were continuing in the hopes of avoiding a shutdown.
“We continue to work hard to reach a deal with DirecTV before our agreement expires today at 11:59p ET,” Media General said in a statement. “Our stations are important assets to the local community. We only want what is fair, so we can continue to serve our viewers.”
DirecTV also said negotiations were continuing. U-verse and DirecTV have become corporate cousins through AT&T’s recent acquisition of the satcaster, although U-verse and DirecTV remain separate entities.
“We are working with Tribune to reach a fair deal for our customers and keep Tribune on the air,” AT&T said in a statement. “Tribune is demanding an increase in rates that we believe is unreasonable and unfair for our customers. We intend to resolve this matter quickly for our customers.”
Daytona Beach, FL = We just lost our local channels ABC and NBC – channels 2 and 9. If they aren’t back on soon, we will go to another provider. We have been with Direct TV since 2003.
R. Harris, Edgewater, FL
We just took the time to go over all the pro’s and con’s with Directv….now after reading the contracts and dispute…we are worried!!!! We really want to get rid of time-warner!!! Help!!!
What about the the no contracts? I guess it’s to hxxl with people on low income that just wants local channels. Yes I enjoy sports but at&t,Dish and God knows who ever else that is trying to buy everything to force people to pay more. When is enough,enough. It’s BS what is taking place.
Please leave Chicago’s WGN Channel 9 on. It is my reason for getting up in the morning. The broadcasters are both smart and entertaining. Those executives that already have enough money should listen to the happy viewers and have a heart!
to bad all the businesses are only interest in the dollar instead of their devoted customers, so have it your way today because there will be a day you will regrate this move
We already lost INSP,might as well screw people again.That’s okay DISH,we’ll just go back to Micom!
One more reason to give up network television. Their all about their needs and not the needs of the consumer.
AT&T-Direct TV like other “cable outfits” in the field are horrid manipulators of those who pay for
TV delivery services and give the positively MOST AWFUL, confused, UNRESPONSIVE, useless
service for outrageous prices. They deserve the “most disorganized, greedy and uncaring service
in the TV-internet transmission “industry.” NEVER BUY their “service” You WILL regret it.
–Messed-with, ignored, ‘manhandled,” falsely promised over and over customer.
Where are my Hispanic channels? I signed up especially for them. The ones missing are my favorites. If you want my business I would advise you to satisfy what I signed up for.
All local channels should be free. Customers don’t get to negotiate what we for subscription. They can take off all those home shopping channels and leave ABC on that’s the channel I watch the local news on. I left another cable company for this same thing.
Got home yesterday and found that we had lost our ABC channels. All local channels should be free through Direct-TV. I will be researching other choices for our TV needs. I hope that something can be worked out soon and you bring ABC back to our area. I guess I could go back to using an antenna and save that 100 some dollars I send to you each month. I think the cost is shameful that people are charged anyway.
I have dish and we lost ABC. If it doesn;t come back asap, Dish lost another $100 plus a month customer. With netflix and watch ABC, I am not going to pay for channels I don’t get.
You guys want your provider to pay more to keep your local channels? Then get ready to pay more,cause as they drive up the price so will the providers
I do not understand why we get cut out of television why we pay a lot of money for what we can view with tons of advertisements that take up most of the programming space. It seems like it is 15 minutes of advertisements for every 10 minutes of programming. Here we are paying over $100 per month to view advertisements.
.
It’s very simple AT&T Uverse…drop Channel 11 and we drop you. Not only will we give up our tv subscription, but we’ll also give up our home land line and internet. Our AT&T cell phone is billed separately…we’re not opposed to saving money and switching to another services. Economically, it would make sense for us to make serious changes in our household expenses. We pay more to have AT&T services because we enjoy what you have to offer. But the costs are high and we refuse to tolerate anything less for the money we pay you.
We have been a customer for many years and have been happy until now. We have seen that Direct/TV is dropping ABC. This is our favorite channel and we will take our business else where if ABC is dropped. Local channels should be free anyway. Direct/TV or AT&T which ever should take a look at this and make some adjustments.
I do not get the right to negotiate with Direct TV. I have to pay what they require. Local tv always has been and always should be free. Almost everything I watch is on local tv. I am VERY unhappy!!!😁
Please keep Ktla channel 5 please
I paid to see NBC am I going to get my money back for something I paid for and can not watch? Why are the viewers being punished for something they had nothing to do with?
It is just NBC for goodness sakes, who is going to miss it?
Not happy, at all, that I’ve lost my favorite channel, Channel 11. Get things worked out ASAP! This is ridiculous!
Very disappointing to lose my Channel 11. It is the main channel I watch! Get you contract figured out so we don’t have to go to alternatives. One of you companies have to give alittle. Please MAKE A DEAL!!!!!!
It is not good news for media
Its bad enough we were forced to comply with a dtv box just to watch reg programming or to make the choice to pay cable companies that play lil of nuthin all day or repeated programs, plz leave our reg stations alone, fix the problem and stop digging in our pockets. There was nuthin wrong with our stations back in the day, everyone should not be subject to these issues.
Just lost pbs, cbs, nbc, and cw in so cal. wtf yo?! I have it over the air too. bullshit. Please fix this quickly. If this extends to the Grimm premiere I’m going to be pissed. figure your shit out already people!!
I do not want to lose channel 17;please negotiate a contract with directv
Sloppy writing. What is a MVPD? You never defined it!
If they continue to fight we will just go with Netflix and Hulu Plus and get an HDMI remote connection and atenna for locals
Nope I have an antenna, I just lost cbs, nbc, cw and pbs
Channel 6 can go most people watch Internet services these days
CBS will loose in the end there rating on there tv shows are low and people just don’t really care about tv
So goodbye CBS
These stations should be paying us to watch their programming and especially the commercials. If the stations don’t have the viewers they will lose advertising revenue and might just come to their sense. I doubt it but maybe.
If I lose my local channels such as wmaz I will be losing dish too.
We want to keep WNCN on the air on Directv
the cost of satellite and cable tv is already astronomical if they cant get the rates down we don’t need them. then maybe we can get the rates lower with smaller packages. we already have to pay for channelswe don’t want just to get the ones we do want.
CBS is already charging for air their shows and other stations will follow. If I could pick the stations I want to watch it would be so much cheaper than me paying for Directv. I am like most people looking for ways to cut the cord but my problem is living way out in the country. I will eventually figure it out for myself.
Just another reason I’m ecstatic that I don’t pay for television and never will. Everything you want to watch is online for free. End of story.
Wonder how much DirecTV will refund customers when they remove the NBC station? Will customers be allowed to break their contracts if their provider no longer provides the service that was part of the original sign-up? The answer to first question is NO REFUNDS – the second question is NO – Read your agreement and you’ll see that you signed up for SERVICE and not for specific channels (unless they are premiums).
You are correct…for sure it will be a war once we open our que. And calls waiting for sure it will around 1000calls until the end of our shift and again stressful day for us because of irate people
please do not take channel WUSA 9 off it is out local news station and the main station we watch. i have been dish customer for almost 9 years