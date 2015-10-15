‘Descendants’ Sequel in the Works at Disney Channel

After the spellbinding success of the first iteration, Disney Channel has announced it is planning to make a second “Descendants” movie.
“By almost every measure — domestically and globally — ‘Descendants’ has already become one of the biggest entertainment properties of the year and we’re eager to delve deeper into the unfolding mythology of Auradon and Isle of the Lost,” said Gary Marsh, president and CCO of Disney Channels Worldwide. “This kind of compelling, innovative storytelling, alongside our animated ‘Descendants: Wicked World’ shorts and unique transmedia campaign, continues to lay the groundwork for multiple franchise opportunities across virtually every line of business at the Walt Disney Company.”
The first “Descendants” movie starred Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Cameron Boyce and Sofia Carson and was directed by TV musical wiz Kenny Ortega. Premiering on July 31, the movie about the scions of famous fairy tale villains was a ratings hit and became cable television’s fifth highest-rated movie of all time. Disney had released the film a few days early via the WATCH Disney Channel app — a move that paid off, as “Descendants” has since posted 3.3 million video views there, breaking viewing records for the app.
The sequel is currently titled “Descendants 2” and a premiere date has not been set.
Disney has again partnered with author Melissa de la Cruz, who wrote a prequel novel for the film, on another book in the series. “Return to the Isle of the Lost” will be released in May 2016.
