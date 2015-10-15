‘Descendants’ Sequel in the Works at Disney Channel

@loislane79
Descendants 2
Courtesy of Disney Channel

After the spellbinding success of the first iteration, Disney Channel has announced it is planning to make a second “Descendants” movie.

“By almost every measure — domestically and globally — ‘Descendants’ has already become one of the biggest entertainment properties of the year and we’re eager to delve deeper into the unfolding mythology of Auradon and Isle of the Lost,” said Gary Marsh, president and CCO of Disney Channels Worldwide. “This kind of compelling, innovative storytelling, alongside our animated ‘Descendants: Wicked World’ shorts and unique transmedia campaign, continues to lay the groundwork for multiple franchise opportunities across virtually every line of business at the Walt Disney Company.”

See More:Kenny Ortega on ‘Descendants’ Auditions, Modernizing Classic Disney

The first “Descendants” movie starred Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Cameron Boyce and Sofia Carson and was directed by TV musical wiz Kenny Ortega. Premiering on July 31, the movie about the scions of famous fairy tale villains was a ratings hit and became cable television’s fifth highest-rated movie of all time. Disney had released the film a few days early via the WATCH Disney Channel app — a move that paid off, as “Descendants” has since posted 3.3 million video views there, breaking viewing records for the app.

The sequel is currently titled “Descendants 2” and a premiere date has not been set.

Disney has again partnered with author Melissa de la Cruz, who wrote a prequel novel for the film, on another book in the series. “Return to the Isle of the Lost” will be released in May 2016.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 37

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

37 Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. silicone Wristbands in Uk says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    You got a very excellent website, Gladiolus I discovered it through yahoo.

    Reply
  2. the dive shop says:
    October 28, 2016 at 12:08 am

    Very nice article. I definiutely appreciate this website. Continue the
    good work! http://mocarny.eu/dive1

    Reply
  3. Carli watson says:
    July 21, 2016 at 8:18 am

    Hi my name is Carli Watson and I was going to audition for the movie but my mom and I don’t know we’re the adutions are so if u could let us know where u get aficionados done would help a lot thank you!

    Reply
  4. Alexis Hartline says:
    July 16, 2016 at 6:50 am

    I love descendance so much I can’t wait to see the next one my mom watched the first one with me and she loved it I cant wait to tell her that the second one is comeing and she will be so happy my fav person is mal love you so much mal 😘😘😘😘💖💖

    Reply
  5. Donovan says:
    July 15, 2016 at 8:01 pm

    Hi I’m Donovan I’m twelve andI sing I dance and I can act so please contact me if you want to talk to me about descendants 2 plusI play a good Queen of Hearts son his name would be Hanley and his twin Hollie so please let me know if there’s any auditions open please I’m not jokingjoking !:(

    Reply
  6. Amiya says:
    June 26, 2016 at 5:03 pm

    My daughter loves descendants so much I swear watched it a thousands times and she could not be more happy to be in the second movie

    Reply
  7. Ivy Russell says:
    June 25, 2016 at 5:28 am

    How do you get in the movie?

    Reply
  8. Jason says:
    June 1, 2016 at 2:59 am

    Waay cοol! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writingg this write-up and the rest of the website
    is extremely goօd.

    Reply
  9. Jordoncarlson says:
    May 29, 2016 at 8:50 am

    Hi mal its jordon what be on you show call me

    Reply
  10. adrieanna says:
    February 21, 2016 at 7:37 am

    It would be cool if Ben and Mal were a couple

    Reply
  11. Lyne Maheu says:
    February 11, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    It would be cool if Evie and Snow white meet each other . Ans thé daughter/son of Elsa had powers too .

    Reply
  12. Jessica Limon says:
    January 20, 2016 at 5:26 pm

    Does anybody know when the auditions are for this. It would be an honor and privilege to work for disney and i would love to be part of such an awesome film.

    Reply
  13. Savannah Bell says:
    January 17, 2016 at 4:06 am

    What if the story ws set a couple years later and every year 4 new villains are brought over. This years group includes Ursula’s daughter who has the power to control people with her voice, Gaston’s Twins (Boy and Girl) who are both strong (Obviously) and The Queen of Hearts daughter, she can bring out a persons deepest desires. they try to to be good to destroy anything connecting them to their parents. Shortly after these villain’s arrive people begin to go missing and some are acting strange.

    Reply
  14. Raine Lovett says:
    January 2, 2016 at 8:19 am

    I can’t wait. I’m so excited.

    Reply
  15. Ashley Lynn Congram* says:
    December 26, 2015 at 7:18 am

    I would love to see the Shadow Man from the Princess and the Frog movie and he is a very good villain and I want to see him in Decemdents 2!!

    Reply
  16. Jacarrah Beaver says:
    December 23, 2015 at 10:37 pm

    I think that Descendants 2 will have princess tiana’s daughter. Also Alex from alex and the wonderland. Mr. Federic’s daughter of him. The jeanie’s daughter. From Alladin the movie. I found some of this stuff out from the cartoon of descendants. But the whole Tiana’s daughter/son thing well… I came up with that because she’s a disney character. Maybe Ariel with a son/daughter. All villians and all not villians but maybe not all. They might make a Descendants 3 afyer they make a Descendants 2. That’s my thoughts. What are yours.

    Reply
  17. Jasmin says:
    December 16, 2015 at 6:19 pm

    I hope it’s about the big bad wolf having a daughter

    Reply
  18. N'dia says:
    December 6, 2015 at 5:58 am

    Hello , if at all possible I’d like to get my idea for Descendants 2 out to Melissa De La Cruz. So what I was wondering and I’m pretty sure I wasn’t the only one wondering “Who are there Father’s?” And for Boo Boo Stewart Mother. I think that if she includes there Fathers (& Mother) it would make the story more interesting and better than the first and it will keep whoever’s watching want to watch more. And like I always say the Climax of the story should always leave you surprised!☺

    Reply
  19. sarai says:
    December 5, 2015 at 11:26 am

    hi my name is sarai garcia i like to play soccer and i like to run and i like the color blue can

    Reply
  20. Brayden Hines says:
    December 4, 2015 at 6:26 pm

    Hey I am a 13 year old boy and I would love to play the child of a Disney villain especially captain hook or hades. I am perfectly suited to be an actor I can sing dance and am incredibly smart an lean things fast

    Reply
  21. Bulza says:
    December 4, 2015 at 10:19 am

    Hello I’m 13 and I’ve been dreamming to be a Disney Channel actor i love to play at the “Descendants 2” I cam sing,denc and aktroje si help me pleas

    Reply
  22. Dante Taylor says:
    November 29, 2015 at 4:34 pm

    I am dying for a role in the desendants sequel because I am talented I can sing and dance and I’m always up for a challenge

    Reply
  23. Meldha Janse says:
    November 21, 2015 at 3:11 am

    I can sing dance i am clever i love decendants i have wayched it like 20 times everage i even know the words i would be the greatest to star in this next decedants and i will not just try my best i will do my best and iam a great fan of dove cameron so please i’ll be waiting for your email don’t make a mistake and not email me iam the best of the best ……☆

    Reply
  24. yinaris mendez says:
    November 15, 2015 at 8:56 pm

    Please give me a chance to act or dancing in descendents2 i have a lot inspiration pleas im the puerto rico language Spanish/English. I live with my mom an we are disney channel fans and ple giveme a chance im good dancing and actress thank you im responsible

    Reply
  25. yinaris says:
    November 15, 2015 at 8:43 pm

    Im good dancing i love sing talent show and more actress

    Reply
  26. Mackenzie Scott says:
    November 13, 2015 at 9:04 pm

    My name is Mackenzie and I love acting and singing since I was six. I would say I haven’t saw descendents but that would be a lie. But I’m not a liar so I would tell you I watched it over 3 times. Pick me and I will try my best not to dissapoint you please email. I PROMISE you NO MISTAKE is MADE!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  27. Vincentia Snow says:
    November 11, 2015 at 2:20 pm

    Man, I would love to be in the second Descendants. I have always wanted to be an actress. I live in Washington state, but would be willin to move and I have never gotten in trouble.

    Reply
  28. Naiome Campos says:
    November 1, 2015 at 11:51 pm

    I would love to be in the next descendants. I love to sing, act and I can memorize lines really well. I am 11 years old and have straight brown hair. I am hispanic and I live in East Chicago. I would do anything to be in disney descendents 2 I loved the first one so much.

    Reply
  29. Emilee says:
    October 25, 2015 at 4:48 pm

    I would love to be in the 2nd Descendants movie… I Love the first one. This would be an amazing opportunity for me…. Please email me!!!

    Reply
  30. Phionix says:
    October 24, 2015 at 9:29 am

    Shawn Mendes as Captain Hook’s son, Shawn Mendes as Captain Hook’s son, Shawn Mendes as Captain Hook’s son,,,,

    Reply
  31. Jordoncarlson says:
    October 19, 2015 at 11:42 am

    I wood love to be on show it s cool I. Like your cd but what that for tv if can do that for me plase and think you

    Reply
  32. Tyler Weekly says:
    October 15, 2015 at 11:59 am

    I would love to get know the hollywood stars someday I am connected to a broadway actress who knows Selena Gomez personally and she is best friends to all disney channel stars

    Reply
    • Jordoncarlson says:
      October 27, 2015 at 9:20 am

      Can you guy put me on your show i what be good Disney stars

      Reply
      • Pixie Star says:
        January 31, 2016 at 5:25 am

        Hi, my name is Pixie and I am 16. I would love to be in Descendants 2 because I have a big crush on Mitchell Hope who plays Prince Ben and I would love to meet my favorite actress, Dove Cameron. I love to dance, act and sing different songs. Please contact me soon!! I look forward to meeting the cast of Descendants and being a Disney Villain’s daughter.

See All 37 Comments

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad