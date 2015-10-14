Donald Trump may have been the driving factor in record ratings numbers for the first two Republican primary debates of this election cycle, but he appears to have had a halo effect on the Democrats’ first gathering as well.
In preliminary estimates from Nielsen, Tuesday’s debate on CNN drew a big 15.3 million viewers — the largest-ever crowd for a Democratic debate and the sixth largest non-sports cable audience on record. Prior to last night, the highest-rated Democratic presidential primary debate on cable was CNN’s January 2008 Los Angeles debate, which averaged 8.3 million viewers. And overall, the highest-rated was ABC’s 2008 Philadelphia debate, which drew 10.7 million viewers in April of that year.
In the key news demo of adults 25-54, Tuesday night’s debate averaged 4.8 million viewers — also a record for a Democratic debate.
On the record ratings for the debate, Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders told Variety: “Millions of Americans understand that aside from calling each other names & throwing tantrums the Republicans really don’t have anything significant to say about the real crises facing the American middle class.”
See More: Democratic Debate: 5 Most Memorable Moments as Clinton and Sanders Face Off
CNN live-streamed the debate to CNN.com, its mobile apps and Apple TV, setting an all-time record for peak concurrent streams of a live news event. At 10:20 p.m. ET, usage peaked at 980,000 concurrent streams, topping the 921,000 peak concurrent streams CNN saw of its GOP debate at Reagan Library last month. By comparison, it’s estimates that NBC pulled in 1.3 million peak concurrent streams at the Super Bowl earlier this year.
The first two Republican primary debates of this cycle drew record ratings, as 24 million tuned in to Fox News for its coverage of the Cleveland debate on Aug. 6, followed by 23.06 million for CNN’s debate from Simi Valley on Sept. 16. These debates averaged about 7.5 million adults 25-54.
The Democratic debate was easily Tuesday night’s most popular series or special on Twitter, according to Nielsen Social. Roughly 8.9 million people in the U.S. saw one or more of 2.8 million tweets sent about the debate, with the biggest moment coming at 9:50 p.m. ET, when 33,500 tweets were sent following Bernie Sanders’ comment about Hilary Clinton’s emails.
Hey, yoou used to write wonderful, but the last few posts
have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings.
Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Rick,
Is it Divine Inspiration or Demonic Possession that caused you to say that Trump had a “Halo Effect” on the Democrats’Debate numbers?
Your speculation is gross and irresponsible.
To give that rich, well-educated carnival clown credit for the exercise of political civility witnessed by viewers on Tuesday night is to misread and misunderstand the desire of many voters to hear civil discourse about the future of our Nation.
Please stop contributing to our long political nightmare. We can and must do better than Trump & Carson, unless you’d prefer to write about “America The Tragic Circus.”
Onwards & Upwards.
NPS
Why give the credit to Trump for the ratings? Perhaps it was interest in Bernie or Clinton or just the idea that the Democrats would surely be more sane than the Republicans.
Clinton could mop the floor with all the Republican candidates combined. Kind of sad that all the Republican candidates look and sound like clown college flunkies.
You should write for sitcoms.
As a true independent, looking at all three debates thus far, the democrats are in serious trouble. I think Clinton, Christie and Paul are all terrible choices. The repubs have better candidates when you weed out the garbage. I mean seriously, who would vote for Jeb Bush or Martin O’Malley? Clinton was a good candidate, but really, she’s just too dishonest to get my vote, and she is polling terribly. She seems like a complete suck-up that can be bought or sold at the right price. The republicans are going to win this election.
I think you may have confused the candidates, debates and parties.
No I have not confused anything. Perhaps you refuse to believe the truth that’s staring you right in the face.
It was a solid, professional, respectful debate about issues as opposed to the other two we’ve seen this year.
Yes, the other two were far more enlightening and entertaining, and dealt with real issues.
Republican primary debates always get better ratings but then again they are comedies.
This democratic debate was root canal. I’d much rather watch a comedy.
I imagine an awful lot of Americans were turned off by the GOP wannabes and turned in to see what the Democrats had to offer. HRC will no doubt to the Dems candidate and unless someone level-headed enters the field for the GOP she should coast to the presidency.
Sorry to burst your little fantasy bubble, but the republican debate on CNN drew at least 8 million MORE viewers than the democratic debate, and Hillary Clinton is debating against soft dems. IF she gets the nomination, the republican debater will have plenty of fodder to eat her alive. She has no shot whatsoever at becoming the next president, especially since she is a liar and a thief and everyone knows that.
I don’t watch Fox News, but if we are saying the same thing, it must be true.
Cinefan, if you don’t think Hillary Clinton is a liar and thief, and anyone using those terms is from “Fox News, ” you are a first-class nut-job.
Oh Lord, can’t you recite anything but Fox “News” talking points? “Liar and a thief”? It’s going to be to darn easy to beat the GOP this time around.
Both GOP debates drew MILLIONS more viewers, including on CNN, so what are you talking about? If anyone was turned off, it was the liberals who apparently had better things to do.