Syfy has opted not to go forth with a fourth season of “Defiance,” Variety has learned.
The show’s cancellation comes just days after the cable network axed fantasy drama “Dominion.”
“Defiance” was Syfy’s big experiment with transmedia storytelling as the series’ storylines were specifically designed to mesh with the narrative of the video game of the same name, produced by Trion Worlds. The TV series revolved around the battles of seven alien races existing on a much-changed planet Earth.
Drama vet Kevin Murphy served as exec producer and showrunner of of “Defiance,” which wrapped its 13-episode third season late this summer.
“I got to collaborate with a group of stunning artists operating at the top of their game, and together we built a world. Because of that, there is no room for anything other than joy in my heart,” Murphy said.
In a statement, Syfy commented: “‘Defiance’ was a truly groundbreaking series, delivering an immersive, cross-platform experience that transcended the television screen in a way that viewers had never seen before. We are incredibly proud of the work of the extraordinary cast, writers, artists and designers — and especially showrunner Kevin Murphy — who together brought the rich world of ‘Defiance’ to life over its three season arc.”
After delivering good ratings on Mondays during its first season in 2013, “Defiance” fell off sharply in its move to Thursdays in 2014 and then again when it shifted to Fridays this summer. Its Aug. 28 finale averaged a 0.51 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.925 million viewers overall in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates.
Despite “Defiance” and “Dominion” being pulled off Syfy’s slate, the NBCUniversal cable network has a slew of high-priority projects coming up, including “The Expanse” and “Childhood’s End,” which are both set to bow on Dec. 14. Hotly anticipated series “The Magicians,” based on Lev Grossman’s novels, is set for a 2016 premiere, along with “Hunters, a thriller from “The Walking Dead’s” Gale Anne Hurd. Current series “12 Monkeys,” “Killjoys,” “Dark Matter” and “Face Off” have all been renewed, and in the works at the net is the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck produced pilot “Incorporated,” David Goyer’s Superman prequel “Krypton” and miniseries “Brave New World” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV.
Rick Kissell contributed to this report.
but is the season 4 arriving anyway? like I beg you! :(
I can’t believe they canceled this series. I recently began watching it on Amazon and got addicted by the end of the first season. I don’t even like science fiction and found myself drawn to this show. It is truly a shame they canceled.
Gone the way of Firefly. So upset!!
This show was such PC PAUSED crap, good riddance.
Seems like all the Good shows get cancelled on SyFy. This show should have been prime time, that is how good it is.
WHAT A BUMMER I LOVED THIS SHOW
Another show I really enjoyed and got hooked on is cancelled!!!! Please, please bring it back!!!!!
Defiance was a great show; one of my favorites on Syfy. It had such a terrific and varied cast of actors who played characters that I could appreciate. Probably my favorite chauvinist bad-guy was Datak Tarr, played by Tony Curran. The many on-going plots were intriguing and the visuals were well-done and fun to watch. It reminded me of the original Star Trek when it came out in the mid 60’s, which unfortunately, lasted for only three years on tv, just like this show. It was a short-sighted decision back then and is a short-sighted decision now with Defiance.
This show is more important than xfiles. This needs an ending
You bunch of political idiots. You can’t say the show is so great, yet cancelled, all in the same paragraph without smart people realizing how dumb, and what a lie, your statements really are! Not to mention your excuses for the going “down” in ratings is entirely YOUR fault (as in you deciced to change the days). Get your acttogether!
Man I wish there was a season 4
Suck us in with no true wnding? Y’all suck!
I want to know what happens that really suck taking off the good show for bs shows
What a joke at least end it with a 2 hour finale. How many spider man and superman do we need and same with crime shows. Defiance was something different and exciting. BRING IT BACK!!!!
Well said
Just one more screw up like ending Firefly.
Read the viewer’s comments and respond, Syfi.
I am sorely disappointed that this program was canceled. Put it back to its original time slot and continue the story. Or sell it to someone who will will. This is very disappointing.
I honestly don’t know what is wrong with people…. Syfy yes, has some good new shows, and some suck shows, and they cancel their likely BEST show of them all???
God I hate these company’s….. Always canceling good shows, and giving us crap or less than.
the show was great bummer it will be missed
Syfy needs to clean house. The people making decisions have no idea what they are doing and have no idea what a sci-fi program really is! I get the fact that it’s all about the $$$, but you gotta have more sense to understand what you have. Defiance was an outstanding series that had marketable potential to be around for a long time. Plus, you had the game that went along with it too. Defiance created a world which could be expanded upon. Did it cost a lot to produce? I’m sure it did. Wake up Syfy… that’s just how it is when you have a top rated series. You need to support it. Take a look at Game of Thrones or The Walking Dead, do you think they’re going to axe these shows because they are expensive to produce? Defiance was just as good as either of those shows and deserved a lot better.
I am so sick of Syfy cancelling good, no great shows. Eureka, Warehouse 13, Defiance, Dominion….etc….etc…. Most tv shows are ridiculous fake reality bullshit. Some people do not enjoy reality tv and extremely enjoy fantasy shows. Real life is reality enough for me and I don’t need to watch it on tv. This is so disappointing.
This is so stupid to base a show’s success on regular tv airings. So stupid. This show has the makings of a Dr. Who. These people should be fired.
well I guess that explains why it never aired over the summer. I didn’t think it was even close to being cancelled so never thought to look it up. I’m to the point now where I almost don’t wanna put my time into watching anymore shows on syfy because they keep canceling them. they move good shows into horrible time slots and then can’t figure out why the ratings went down. it’s so frustrating and super annoying…they need a lesson on following things through.
Well from my 17 year old and me a 47 year old gee thanks a whole lot for taking a show away that we really loved watching. You people really need to get your act together stop changing the time slots and jacking with our shows your the ones that cause shows to fail.. Now put our shows back on.
I cant never understand Why this show was cancelled I hate when you are so into a miniseries with out good explanation a show cancelled CAN YOU BRING THE SHOW BACK YOU WONT REGRET it
I admit I am totally disappointed to learn that Defiance was canceled after season 3. I just finished watching season 3 on Amazon and quite frankly, thought it was one of the BEST seasons of scifi television I have EVER seen.
There was not one single scene that did not move the series forward in a significant manner that build this magnificent world into something unique that the genre of science fiction could be proud of.
There have been a few series throughout the past generation that had that creative spark that Defiance had.
1. Firefly – canceled by FOX who never really gave the series a chance nor promoted it properly. I cannot express how very, very stupidly FOX handled this series which was essentially Startrek in the wild west.
2. Babylon 5 – At least there was closure with this series. It is my opinion that Babylon 5 was likely too cerebral for many viewers and I consider it one of the most classy examples of science fiction that has ever graced the screens of American television.
3. Revolution – Fantastic series that again was likely too cerebral for the average viewer, using technology that is not that far off in terms of future years.
I guess I expect more out of humanity but then again I live on a world where over 25% of the sentient species still insist the world is flat and the sun revolves around us rather than the other way around. I live on a planet where it is predicted that 90% of the inhabitants if offered immortality technology would decline for a variety of irrational reasons. Perhaps it is not hard to understand why such series as the ones listed above as well as Defiance do not attract a economically viable viewership.
I would leave SyFy with one suggestion. Don’t put anything on Friday or Saturday night that you want to thrive. Those are PARTY nights. Those are get out of the house and do stuff nights. I can’t remember a Friday or Saturday night where I stayed home to watch TV no matter WHAT was one. Its just plain stupid to move a show to one of those nights expecting it to thrive.
Defiance was doing well on Monday night….and it starting going down hill when you moved it. If the common viewer can see this theme happening over and over again and again..,.why do the people working in the industry not see it…
As I said at the beginning of this comment, Defiance was one of the best science fiction series and had the BEST world building, character building seasons of any series I have ever seen. And season 3 was likely the best series of scifi television EVER. Every episode stunned me with its quality and plot twists. Seriously it was like watching a theatrical movie each and every episode.
I won’t quit supporting SyFy because of this, but I am disappointed. I will say that the time is ripe for an alternative network to compete against SyFy in this genre because they obviously cannot see the forest for the dollar bills.
Media consumption and brand building is getting harder and harder to do because of how people live now-a-days. And I just don’t think the old networks understand the new economy.
Luke, I believe the reason it was moved to the “dead zone” time slot was because Syfy wanted it to fail so they would have an excuse to cancel it. Syfy is too cheap and they didn’t want to cover the production costs. They even admitted to this by saying the cancellation was due to financial considerations. It’s a shame. Defiance could have been one of the best sci-fi series ever (and imo already is), but the people at Syfy could not see this.
It is just so sad to see that NETWORKS are cancelling shows that viewers are consistently watching and anxiously awaiting their return….first 24, then The Borgias, now Defiance. I mean what is next …It would have been bittersweet, if they were replacing these shows with ones equally exciting but that…clearly is not happening.
This trend seriously needs to STOP!!!!
All TV shows run strictly by the ratings — the number of viewers. For me, Defiance is right up there with SGU, Firefly, Babylon 5, Farscape and a slew of others. I always hope that they would at least tie up loose ends before ending any show — but it seldom happens.
“After delivering good ratings on Mondays during its first season in 2013, “Defiance” fell off sharply in its move to Thursdays in 2014 and then again when it shifted to Fridays this summer. Its Aug. 28 finale averaged a 0.51 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.925 million viewers overall in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates.”
Why did they move it to Thursdays? Ratings fell off — so they moved it to Fridays — and the ratings fell off. Why did they move it at all? Syfy seems to be especially blind and callous toward their viewers. However, they really are the same as any other TV network. If you think they would ever have any kind of loyalty toward their viewers, you’ve not been paying attention. It’s all about the numbers.
I, too am a fan of Defiance and lament that they are cancelled just when I have fallen in love with them!!
SYFY is an acronym, it stands for “Screw You, F___ You”.
That is how they feel about their viewers. That is all the energy they will “waste” on you. They do not care about their viewing audience. Public outcry, signature campaigns and the rest are a complete waste of time. If they cared about Science Fiction or Fantasy (other than wrestling, that is) then more than 11 episodes of Firefly would exist today, they would have captured and saved “Defying Gravity”, “Stargate Universe” would have lived on, Defiance would not be canceled… and the list goes on.
Smart money says not to waste your time with series on S.Y.F.Y.
You have started watching that new series, it’s starting to get deep into the story arc? It even looks like it is possible one or more of the main characters might have just died or been lost forever? Kiss it goodbye – you will never see that show again.
That IS what S.Y.F.Y. does.
S.Y.F.Y thinks that a time traveling, trans-dimensional, swamp dwelling, ghost like, carnivorous woolly Monmouth makes GOOD science fiction. Think about it, compare it to what you are watching. If what you are watching is better than that then a big S.Y. is headed your way.
My wife and I really liked the show and was and couldn’t wait for the next season.
IMO Syfy is putting themselves out of business. To cancel a series as exceptional as Defiance shows me they have no concern for their viewers and really don’t know what they are doing. Mostly everything they put out is made on the cheap and it shows. On occaision they will air something good like Defiance or SGU only to cancel them because they are too cheap to sink the money into them. It’s like having a pizza business and serving frozen pizza to your customers. Terrible way to run things. Anyway, Dumping Defiance was the final straw for me. I will not watch another series on that sad network again. Unless, of course, they bring Defiance back. Which I know they won’t.
Lets face it Syfy… you screwed up on this one!!!! there has been a lot of upset fans on your decision to cancel what I believe was your best series. Actually, it was the best scifi series on tv!! Just own up to it and bring back Defiance! Pretty much 90% of the comments on this page say they are done with your network ( I haven’t tuned in since the final episode of Defiance). So think of the viewers that will come back if Defiance comes back. Otherwise what are we suppose to think? That you could care less about us as watchers of your network? That’s the message you’re giving us!!
I have stopped watching anything on the syfy channel. They have canceled so many fantastic shows while keeping the crap such as wrestling and other stupid programs (Sharknado 4 anyone?) for instance. Now I hear Ghost Hunters last season is coming up. I will not watch the channel any longer. It is kind of sad when I first got Directv the channel was great now all they show is crap and repeats of the same movies shown week after week.
I am here to say good by. through the years and the cancellation of many good shows and putting garbage on. I cant figure why companys want to run commericals on syfy. Who is watching the crap you are putting? Defiance was a hit you geeks. bye
First Warehouse 13, at least got closure on that one, second Defiance? Does SyFy NOT want viewers or success? I am done with sillyfi…
The show had the potential of being the next Star Trek and for some reason or other the writers just seem to lost their seal and creativity you got to start making some shows that stay on to have steady following all the new shoes you have on right now are awesome dark Matter’s great lot of a lot of subjects addressed that are awesome
Too bad was a good show I do not what as much on syfy as I used to because of this
Defiance was a good TV show its sad that they’re not making another season
YOU DONT WANT TO HEAR MY COMMENT NETWORK BOOZOS
Defiance, Dark Angel, Stargate Universe & the list goes on of shows cancelled before their time. Sad:(
I am very disappointed over the cancellation of Defiance, as if waiting a year between seasons wasn’t bad enough. Syfy did this same crap years ago to Farscape fans, just end a show abruptly with no care in the least for the fans, if it wasn’t for Farscape’s fans and our outcry the network would not have tied up any loose ends with a mini-series. It was bittersweet, but at least we had some closure, thanks for nothing Syfy.
Yeah, Defiance got screwed because it was on a crappy network. Maybe we can get a tv movie or mini-series for Defiance too.
This is starting to get old. STOP CANCELLING AMAZING SHOWS! It ends up wasting the time we had invested in them.
one of the very best syfy tv shows on cable… shame on you syfy channel
This sucks so much I really loved this show.it was real good.and yea syfy have been slacking they always playing same stuff over and over.like come on syfy u guys have so many movies to play and u guys play same movies over and over back in the day syfy was the best always playing different classic and as well newer ones.also creating movies.syfy u fell off u guys need to step your game up.
Not thrilled! One of the best shows on
The Business of Television: The T.V. Viewer is Not Really the Customer and Why Traditional Networks Should Go Out to Pasture
First, N.B.C. and its later spinoff networks have had a fifty plus year history of canceling programs people love.
Second, the basic business/ consumer model is that consumers want consistency, reliability, and the business to have their back whether it is buying a refrigerator, car, or detergent, etc. An ordinary good business will try to deliver those three golden rules to their consumers.
With television, T.V. viewers would like consistency such as keeping some program in the same time slot, reliability meaning it will be on for several years so they feel they invested their time in something worthwhile, and having their back by wrapping up a program with a well thought out ending that ties up the loose ends of the various story arcs.
Third, this is the rub. As far as the networks are concerned, the viewers are not their customers, the advertisers are. Thus, the networks appease the advertisers for their own selfish interests of making a profit from advertising dollars. We the viewers are merely the bait to attract the advertisers so the networks have a lucrative payoff.
Therefore, that is why television networks could care less about not delivering consistency, reliability, and having the viewers back. We are just chum in the water.
Fifth, this is why if you feel as a television viewer you should get consistency, reliability and a business having your back, you’ll have to dump free network television and buy subscriptions. Do I think having to pay for another service on top of all the others people have to pay for in life is right? No, but if you want a business that gives a damn about what you would like as a consumer, sadly it seems you’ll have to pay for it or put up with the traditional networks who don’t give a rat’s ass about you. And then if you do pay for a subscription and they don’t deliver, at least you’ll have the power to dump them by canceling your subscription.
Lastly, maybe if viewers forgo the traditional networks this will finally put an end to the sad old school network television paradigm that has been dying a slow death for decades. Network television is cliche and boring and maybe it’s time for them to go the way of the dinosaur and exit stage left never to return.
The Defiance game was not interesting if not to say quite bad enough there was too much assumed knowledge and shortcuts if the game would have been more along the line of a fallout it would probably still be around
We have been waiting for Defiance to return and are very disappointed to read it’s mnot coming back. Bummer,
WELL THIS JUST STINKS. Why leave people in limbo.least they could have done was finish the stories
That’s right Joy when they decide to cancel a show at least do an ending its not so much fun for the viewers especially when we want it to stay on. This is not the first show that I watch that’s getting cancelled and I’m really getting sick of it!!! Some of these other just stupid shows they leave on and let the good ones go drive me crazy!! Come on networks wake up!!
Not happy about cancelling shoe
Stargate Universe scenario all over again. I will never watch another original syfy series. Shame on you syfy execs!
I am going to start a petition to put syfy out of business for dropping defiance as it was highly rated until they moved the time period and day. feel free to sign the petition at change.org!! Sorry syfy but you need to go and your channel needs to be cancelled. You have not a clue about how to run a network, and never have or you wouldn’t keep making the same mistake over and over again!! Production costs too hard? BULL!! This is called laziness, and I hope this petition bankruptcies your network!!! Everyone of the syfy execs needs to be fired over this continuing atrocity, and I’m going to be the one to start the boycott! BRING BACK DEFIANCE OR LOSE ALL SUPPORT AND INVESTORS DUE TO NEGATIVE RATINGS!! This is your last chance to save your network!!
They’ve been remiss in keeping good shows for years, re: Farscape and Babylon 5 for example!
Babylon 5 was always going to be a five year arc.
I will sign it!
I will sign it!!!
you guys always cancel the good shows, and for that someone needs to put syfy out of business. it’s wrong and degrading to end the most popular shows. and you guys always do this. if it were up to me your network would’ve been liquidated long ago.