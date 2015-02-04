Daytime Emmys Announce Drama Performer Pre-Nominations

The Drama Performer pre-nominations for the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in cooperation with The Television Academy. “The Young and the Restless,” starring Eric Braeden (above right), led with 21 pre-nominations. Also noteworthy is the pre-nomination for “Days of our Lives” star Alison Sweeney (left), who has left the series.
Registered and eligible peer judges selected their top 10 performers in each of four categories – lead actor and actress and supporting actor and actress – after viewing clips of each performer in each category. Due to exact ties in voting, there are 11 pre-nominations in the Lead Actor and Supporting Actress category.
Pre-nominees with the highest numbers of votes will move onto the blue ribbon screening round, scheduled to begin on Feb. 24, which will determine final nominees and winners. All pre-nominees for younger actor and younger actress automatically move into the blue screening round. Nominees will be announced Mar. 26.
The full list of Daytime Emmy Pre-Nominees can be found below:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
TRACEY E. BREGMAN, as Lauren Fenmore Baldwin
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
JESSICA COLLINS, as Avery Bailey Clark
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
MELISSA CLAIRE EGAN, as Chelsea Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
KATHERINE KELLY LANG, as Brooke Logan
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
PEGGY MCCAY, as Caroline Brady
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
ALISON SWEENEY, as Sami Brady DiMera
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
GINA TOGNONI, as Phyllis Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
HEATHER TOM, as Katie Logan
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
MAURA WEST, as Ava Jerome
“General Hospital,” ABC
LAURA WRIGHT, as Carly Corinthos
“General Hospital,” ABC
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
PETER BERGMAN, as Jack Abbott
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
ERIC BRAEDEN, as Victor Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
TYLER CHRISTOPHER, as Nikolas Cassadine
“General Hospital,” ABC
DANIEL COSGROVE, as Aiden Jennings
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
DOUG DAVIDSON, as Paul Williams
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
ANTHONY GEARY, as Luke Spencer
“General Hospital,” ABC
JUSTIN HARTLEY, as Adam Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
CHRISTIAN LEBLANC, as Michael Baldwin
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
JOHN MCCOOK, as Eric Forrester
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
BILLY MILLER, as Billy Abbott
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
JASON THOMPSON, as Dr Patrick Drake
“General Hospital,” ABC
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
LINSEY GODFREY, as Caroline Spencer Forrester
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
NANCY LEE GRAHN, as Alexis Davis
“General Hospital,” ABC
AMELIA HEINLE, as Victoria Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
ELIZABETH HENDRICKSON, as Chloe Fisher
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
FINOLA HUGHES, as Anna Devane
“General Hospital,” ABC
LISA LOCICERO, as Olivia Falconeri
“General Hospital,” ABC
KIM MATULA, as Hope Logan
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
CADY MCCLAIN, as Kelly Andrews
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
MICHELLE STAFFORD, as Nina Clay
“General Hospital,” ABC
CHRISHELL STAUSE, as Jordan Ridgeway
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
KELLY SULLIVAN, as Sage Warner
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
BLAKE BERRIS, as Nick Fallon
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
DARIN BROOKS, as Wyatt Spencer
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
STEVE BURTON, as Dylan McAvoy
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
SEAN CARRIGAN, as Ben “Stitch” Rayburn
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
SCOTT CLIFTON, as Liam Spencer
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
CHAD DUELL, as Michael Corinthos
“General Hospital,” ABC
BRYTON JAMES, as Devon Hamilton
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
ERIC MARTSOLF, as Brady Black
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
KRISTOFF ST. JOHN, as Neil Winters
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
JACOB YOUNG, as Rick Forrester
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
KRISTEN ALDERSON, as Kiki Jerome
“General Hospital,” ABC
CAMILA BANUS, as Gabi Hernandez
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
LAUREN BOLES, as Ciara Brady
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
ASHLEIGH BREWER, as Ivy Forrester
“The Bold and The Beautiful,” CBS
CAMRYN GRIMES, as Mariah Copeland
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
HUNTER KING, as Summer Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
TRUE O’BRIEN, as Paige Larson
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
ASHLYN PEARCE, as Aly Forrester,
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
HALEY PULLOS, as Molly Lansing Davis
“General Hospital,” ABC
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
BRYAN CRAIG, as Morgan Corinthos
“General Hospital,” ABC
MAX EHRICH, as Fenmore Baldwin
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
CONNOR KALOPSIS, as Chase Jennings
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
CASEY MOSS, as JJ Devereaux
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
MAX PAGE, as Reed Hellstrom
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
TERRELL RANSOM JR., as Theo Carver
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
TEQUAN RICHMOND, as TJ Ashford
“General Hospital,” ABC
FREDDIE SMITH, as Sonny Kiriakis
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
