Daytime Emmys Announce Drama Performer Pre-Nominations

The Drama Performer pre-nominations for the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in cooperation with The Television Academy. “The Young and the Restless,” starring Eric Braeden (above right), led with 21 pre-nominations. Also noteworthy is the pre-nomination for “Days of our Lives” star Alison Sweeney (left), who has left the series.

Registered and eligible peer judges selected their top 10 performers in each of four categories – lead actor and actress and supporting actor and actress – after viewing clips of each performer in each category. Due to exact ties in voting, there are 11 pre-nominations in the Lead Actor and Supporting Actress category.

Pre-nominees with the highest numbers of votes will move onto the blue ribbon screening round, scheduled to begin on Feb. 24, which will determine final nominees and winners. All pre-nominees for younger actor and younger actress automatically move into the blue screening round. Nominees will be announced Mar. 26.

The full list of Daytime Emmy Pre-Nominees can be found below:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

TRACEY E. BREGMAN, as Lauren Fenmore Baldwin

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

JESSICA COLLINS, as Avery Bailey Clark

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

MELISSA CLAIRE EGAN, as Chelsea Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

KATHERINE KELLY LANG, as Brooke Logan

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

PEGGY MCCAY, as Caroline Brady

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

ALISON SWEENEY, as Sami Brady DiMera

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

GINA TOGNONI, as Phyllis Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

HEATHER TOM, as Katie Logan

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

MAURA WEST, as Ava Jerome

“General Hospital,” ABC

LAURA WRIGHT, as Carly Corinthos

“General Hospital,” ABC

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

PETER BERGMAN, as Jack Abbott

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

ERIC BRAEDEN, as Victor Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

TYLER CHRISTOPHER, as Nikolas Cassadine

“General Hospital,” ABC

DANIEL COSGROVE, as Aiden Jennings

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

DOUG DAVIDSON, as Paul Williams

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

ANTHONY GEARY, as Luke Spencer

“General Hospital,” ABC

JUSTIN HARTLEY, as Adam Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

CHRISTIAN LEBLANC, as Michael Baldwin

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

JOHN MCCOOK, as Eric Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

BILLY MILLER, as Billy Abbott

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

JASON THOMPSON, as Dr Patrick Drake

“General Hospital,” ABC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

LINSEY GODFREY, as Caroline Spencer Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

NANCY LEE GRAHN, as Alexis Davis

“General Hospital,” ABC

AMELIA HEINLE, as Victoria Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

ELIZABETH HENDRICKSON, as Chloe Fisher

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

FINOLA HUGHES, as Anna Devane

“General Hospital,” ABC

LISA LOCICERO, as Olivia Falconeri

“General Hospital,” ABC

KIM MATULA, as Hope Logan

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

CADY MCCLAIN, as Kelly Andrews

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

MICHELLE STAFFORD, as Nina Clay

“General Hospital,” ABC

CHRISHELL STAUSE, as Jordan Ridgeway

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

KELLY SULLIVAN, as Sage Warner

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BLAKE BERRIS, as Nick Fallon

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

DARIN BROOKS, as Wyatt Spencer

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

STEVE BURTON, as Dylan McAvoy

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

SEAN CARRIGAN, as Ben “Stitch” Rayburn

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

SCOTT CLIFTON, as Liam Spencer

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

CHAD DUELL, as Michael Corinthos

“General Hospital,” ABC

BRYTON JAMES, as Devon Hamilton

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

ERIC MARTSOLF, as Brady Black

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

KRISTOFF ST. JOHN, as Neil Winters

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

JACOB YOUNG, as Rick Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

KRISTEN ALDERSON, as Kiki Jerome

“General Hospital,” ABC

CAMILA BANUS, as Gabi Hernandez

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

LAUREN BOLES, as Ciara Brady

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

ASHLEIGH BREWER, as Ivy Forrester

“The Bold and The Beautiful,” CBS

CAMRYN GRIMES, as Mariah Copeland

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

HUNTER KING, as Summer Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

TRUE O’BRIEN, as Paige Larson

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

ASHLYN PEARCE, as Aly Forrester,

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

HALEY PULLOS, as Molly Lansing Davis

“General Hospital,” ABC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BRYAN CRAIG, as Morgan Corinthos

“General Hospital,” ABC

MAX EHRICH, as Fenmore Baldwin

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

CONNOR KALOPSIS, as Chase Jennings

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

CASEY MOSS, as JJ Devereaux

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

MAX PAGE, as Reed Hellstrom

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

TERRELL RANSOM JR., as Theo Carver

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

TEQUAN RICHMOND, as TJ Ashford

“General Hospital,” ABC

FREDDIE SMITH, as Sonny Kiriakis

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC