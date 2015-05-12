ABC may have cancelled “Cristela,” but the titular actress is determined to have the last word.
Cristela Alonzo posted a lengthy, heartfelt blog post on Monday — almost exactly one year after the show got picked up — reflecting on the lifespan of her semi-autobiographical sitcom.
When she heard her show was cancelled, she wrote that she felt “kinda sad, angry and other things” and that she blamed herself for not doing more to promote the show.
“Since the show was named after me,” she wrote, “the first thing I thought about was how I let the cast and crew down.”
The actress wrote about her feelings on the creative process, noting, “There are so many different hands involved that sometimes it gets exhausting and frustrating. And that’s understandable because the show was based out of a real person’s life. My life.”
Following the show’s cancellation on Thursday, the actress also took to Twitter and expressed her disappointment by writing, “You can’t make people get something they haven’t lived.”
LOVE LOVE LOVE this show I hope Netflix picks it up! I seriously binged the season in 2 days time.
This show is so hilarious. Every actor on the show is so funny and talented. The writing is funny and relatable. I feel good letting my family watch the episodes. Great life lessons. Guess that doesn’t sell on tv today. What a shame! I hope cable picks it up or better yet, Netflix.
We are disappointed in abc for canceling Cristelia. It was a good funny family show. It did not have the nasty humor and the murder shows that most of tv viewing has to offer. There is not many shows that my family can watch due to this problem. Cristelia your writing is great and acting is even better! Thank you for the laughs! Please don’t give up on writing decent family shows. Godly families need clean funny shows. There is nothing better than watching a clean funny show with you family! And u nailed it!
My whole family watched this show every week! What in hell was ABC thinking? This show was one of the funnest shows on.
I have been watching for the 2nd season of the “Cristela” show to start, & was very disappointed to find that it was cancelled. It was such a great comedy with something for everyone in the family to relate to. I think ABC has made a huge mistake in cancelling this program & will not be watching it’s replacement. “Cristela” was a very refreshing change of pace from shows that fail to entertain and have no substance or real story to tell! You have done a great dis-service to the very talented actors in this show, especially to Cristela herself, & to the viewers! Hopefully, you will take another look & make the right decision!!!!
I can’t believe ABC cancelled Cristina! I loved this show. I was waiting for it to come back this fall to watch the new episode and I saw it had been cancelled. Shame on you ABC! There are other shows you should have cancelled which are BORING and put me to sleep. It was great seeing a hispanic woman who studied hard to make a better life for herself. I could relate to her. I wish Cristina Alonzo the best in whatever she decides to do!
Very upset that show was canceled. I enjoyed the laughs that I got from the show. Think it’s wrong that it was cancelled
I think it’s a shame me and my husband thought the show was hilarious! ABC you made a mistake.
my family enjoyed watching the show. it came on right after Last Man Standing. That was our Friday evening shows. Now will only get to watch Last Man Standing. Cristela was a funny show we thought. I wont pick up another show. Every time we start to watch something new someone cancels it. That sucks
I’m so mad 😠 they cancelled christela she was I thought she was hilarious I watched her show every Friday. ABC you suck! You wouldn’t. Know funny if it bit you!
Im very dissappointed in Abcs decision to cancell Cristela. Very funny show and had just developwd the characters.
I am so upset that they cancelled Cristela! This was my favorite comedy show to watch then my next was “Last Man Standing”. They always cancel the really good shows. I also liked the Taste too.
I can’t tell you how sad I’am to hear the show is cancelled. I did write to the T.V. Station and ask them not to cancel. I would always look forward to the program each week. I hope it will come back in the future. I love that the show was family friendly. I look forward to seeing you tonight in Portland. Love you Cristela!
Loved the show. It was great and funny.
Cristela was hilarious. And great for the whole family. It was a throwback to the classic days of TGIF.
the show and the actors were a joke..
I loved your show, Cristella. It is not your fault it was cancelled. Look at the trash they are putting on next season. The powers at ABC didn’t give you a chance to develop an audience, and here’s betting
the comedies they are adding don’t Last one season!
Oh my where to begin. This show was absolutely dreadful. Horrid. I must say I’m not fond of this sort of fare but against my instincts I attempted to give the creators an opportunity to earn my continued viewership.
I don’t know anyone who could sit through more than a few minutes of the ridiculously pedestrian drivel offered up as so called entertainment.
I’m quite sure Cristela and her team made the best effort to produce something people would enjoy but the work came up quite short.
I loved this show and was sad to learn it was cancelled. I’m not Hispanic and I don’t have any Hispanic friends so I enjoyed watching a show from their perspective. The network made a massive mistake by cancelling Cristela. I would sign a petition. Maybe another station will pick it up…please.
The show was Rocky when it first jumped off. However, really evolved once it found a firm footing. I really enjoyed the show and looked forward to new episodes as I didn’t miss one. Enjoyed the Hispanic tradition shared via the mentioning of the Spanish cuisine, and the family environment. Her struggles as an intern was much appreciated as I personally can relate. I enjoyed the show and the chemistry and hate seeing it go. Trust we share your disappointment Cristela, for we were all rooting for you. A petition should get started for this show. I will gladly sign it. Hope the show gets picked up elsewhere. Any who, if you happen to read this ,Cristela-when one door closes another one opens. As for me, I’m not watching ABC anymore. Like seriously, Galavant over this show..?!! Buena Suerte Cristela And to the rest of the cast.
I loved the show as it was suitable for all ages. It showed what some Latino households are/were like. The tamale making episode was one that I could directly relate to as my mother has an old pot to make tamales where we bought her a new pot but she insists that her old pot can only cook the tamales the proper way. We are very disappointed that ABC cancelled it. It is so sad that reality shows as The Kardiashians, Katie plus 8 and other shows are still on the air. Well good thing for Redbox and Netflix to rent movies on Friday nights now.
Terribly unfunny show with an irritating laugh track. Cristela says people who aren’t Latinos “just don’t get it.” Well, apparently, neither did her target audience since the ratings were in the cellar all year. Instead of complaining, she should be grateful to ABC for having given her a chance when nobody else would. Sounds like sour grapes from a woman with an ego.
I thought she was referring to the Latinos who were asking her to put in a cholo/gangster or other stereotypes that she did not experience.
Actually she didn’t say that. She said that people who haven’t lived it don’t get it. She was referring to other Latinos who wanted to see a family that was middle class or professional instead of blue collar/poor.
We enjoyed her show. It would be great to see it land on TBS like cougar Town did.
The show was terrible. What I got was that she wasn’t very funny nor was the writing very good.
It was refreshing to see a realistic portrayal of an American Hispanic/Latino household. The Christmas episode was definitely on point and unlike anything seen on network TV in regards to Hispanic traditions. The writing was not great but not worse than any other sitcom airing today. It should have lasted at least one or two more seasons given a better timeslot and better promotion. Pick up by Univision?? …. Adios Cristela.
Pick up by Univision? That would be interesting, an English show on a Spanish channel. They should try it, maybe El Rey network can pick it up.