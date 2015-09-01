The “Coach” revival series is, well, not being revived at NBC. Variety has confirmed the comedy is not moving forward at the network with insiders citing creative issues for the network’s change in heart.
The project, which landed a straight-to-series 13-episode order this past March, was set to pick up 18 years after the sitcom went off the air. Original star Craig T. Nelson was cast to reprise his role as Coach Hayden Fox in the sequel series, which was slated for a midseason debut.
Though the mid-production cancellation seems sudden, the series was only garnering mixed reviews internally.
From the time the reboot was announced, critics were quick to question the new “Coach.” At the Television Critics’ Assn. press tour this summer, reporters asked NBC prez Bob Greenblatt about the show’s progress to which he responded, “One man’s practical joke is another man’s hit show.”
Greenblatt defended the show, saying, “It’s a way to do another variation on a family show with, I think, a truly talented star and a great showrunner and a presold title.”
The modern-day “Coach” was going to follow Nelson’s Hayden Fox getting back into the game, after he had retired from coaching when he is called back home to become assistant coach to his grown son, who is the new head coach for a new team at the Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology.
The creator of “Coach,” Berry Kemp, was going to write the Universal Television series and serve as an exec producer, along with Nelson, who’s fresh off of NBC’s “Parenthood.”
Debuting in 1989, the original series ran nine seasons on ABC for 198 episodes. The laffer earned Nelson the Emmy for best comedy actor in 1992.
“Coach” was one of many revival series set to make way back to television, alongside NBC’s “Heroes Reborn,” premiering this fall; Fox’s “The X-Files,” which bows in January 2016; and Netflix’s upcoming “Full House” sequel, “Fuller House.”
I watch two or three episodes before I go to bed you can’t help being in a good mood afterwards. Great show. What a way to end the day.
Good! It was a terrible idea.
“A presold title”……that perfectly sums up the lazy, unoriginal mentality of the networks and studios these days. They’d rather just churn out recycled stuff with name recognition than try for anything new and fresh and original.
I can’t believe they ditched it already. I was a fan of the original and would have watched the re-boot especially if they brought back Shelley Fabares and Jerry Van Dyke too.
They weren’t bringing back shelly and were planning on her character having passed away
Certainly would like to check it out
Stunning to see a series axed in mid-production. I’d love to see those canned episodes.
Don’t know why it being revived in the first place. It wasn’t that popular to begin with.
Really? Did YOU ever watch the show? EVER? It was one of the BEST shows on tv. Do us all a favor and go play with your video games. Moron!
LOL, Coach was far from one of the “best” shows on TV. It wasn’t even that great to begin with.
Yes it was. Top 10 show for several years
Yes, clearly it “wasn’t that popular” . . that’s why the network only kept it running for nine seasons .. . idiot . .
A show that should have never ran for that many seasons. And if it was so popular, then how come nobody talks about it anymore and where are the reruns on cable? Yeah, that’s what thought dumbass.
“Coach” never opened an hour-long sitcom block in its heyday, but succeeded because of its “Roseanne” and “Home Improvement” lead-ins.
Compared to the numbers shows like the Mindy Kailing Project put up, Coach was a ratings juggernaut.
Loved the show< Luther and Dauber were priceless!! Great theme song, wonderful story line!!!