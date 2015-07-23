“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd is expected to return to MSNBC to host a one-hour program, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to Variety.

Todd, who used to host a late-morning program on the network, would continue to anchor the NBC Sunday public-affairs program he took over from David Gregory in the fall of 2014. An announcement about the new program could come as soon as today, this person said, with its time to be determined. Reports published Thursday suggested the new Todd program could air in the late afternoon or early evening.

News of the program was reported previously by Mediaite and Politico.

Announcement of the new program comes as MSNBC executives have been working to stem a ratings slide at the network. Over several months, shows based on hosts who offer a progressive or liberal view on issues have lost traction. In daytime, MSNBC has focused more heavily on breaking-news reportage, placing host Thomas Roberts in a two-hour block covering stories of the day. That show replaced two one-hour programs anchored by Joy Reid and Ronan Farrow, respectively, that hinged more on the views of the hosts.

Brian Williams, the former anchor of “NBC Nightly News,” is expected to join MSNBC as a breaking-news anchor in August, a move executives hope will bolster the programming strategy. Whether viewers respond to Williams remains to be seen. He left NBC over a disclosure that he falsified accounts of past reporting and has been serving a six-month suspension.