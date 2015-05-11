“Stalker” won’t live to see a second season. CBS has decided not to renew the freshman thriller, starring Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q, Variety has learned.

“CSI” still awaits a decision for its season 16 series ender, but it has not been axed. The long-running procedural, which wrapped up its 15th round earlier this year, could get a short order, followed by a TV movie for its grand finale.

New spinoff “CSI: Cyber” will be returning for a second season. The Patricia Arquette starrer debuted this past March and airs its first season finale this week.

The network also handed renewals to “NCIS” and spinoff “NCIS: Los Angeles.” (The latest installment, “NCIS: New Orleans,” was previously picked up.) “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Elementary,” “Person of Interest,” “The Good Wife” — which just wrapped its sixth season to a four-month ratings high — and “Criminal Minds” will also be back.

Last week, CBS ordered a “Criminal Minds” spinoff, which centers around the FBI unit that helps troubled Americans overseas, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.” “CSI: NY” alum Gary Sinise toplines the new drama, which premiered as a planted episode during the flagship’s past season.

As for comedy, Matthew Perry’s “The Odd Couple” was picked up for a second season.

CBS previously renewed sitcoms “Mike & Molly,” “Mom,” “2 Broke Girls” and “The Big Bang Theory,” which is ordered through the 2016-17 season, plus dramas “Madam Secretary” and “Scorpion.”

On the unscripted side, “Survivor,” “Undercover Boss” and “The Amazing Race” will all be returning for new seasons; “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours” were also renewed today.

In its first season, airing mostly on Wednesdays and then late on Mondays, “Stalker” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.4 million viewers overall, according to Nielsen’s “most current” estimates. CBS had hoped the drama would mesh well with “Criminal Minds,” but the newcomer consistently lost a sizable chunk of its “Criminal” lead-in when they were paired in the fall and winter.

“CSI,” which wrapped its season in February, averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.2 million viewers overall, according to Live+7 estimates from Nielsen. It didn’t have the best lead-in (airing behind “The Good Wife”) and a handful of its fall episodes started more than half an hour late due to football.

Other than “Stalker,” the network also canned “Battle Creek,” the buddy-cop dramedy from David Shore and Vince Gilligan, and freshman family comedy “The McCarthys.”

Aside from the “Criminal Minds” spinoff, CBS’ new drama slate includes Greg Berlanti’s “Supergirl,” medical drama “Code Black” and movie-to-TV adaptations “Limitless” and “Rush Hour.” New comedies are Jane Lynch’s “Angel From Hell” and the ensembler “Life in Pieces,” starring Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, James Brolin and Dianne Wiest.

Rick Kissell contributed to this report.