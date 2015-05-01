HBO has ordered “Brothers in Atlanta,” a comedy from Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Lorne Michaels, Variety has learned.

The series follows struggling entertainers and best friends Langston and Moose (played by writer-exec producers Riddle and Salahuddin), as they try to navigate relationships and life in the black mecca of Atlanta.

Langston, an Atlanta native, is an aspiring DJ whose career has stalled due to his lack of focus and get-rich schemes, and Moose, who’s new to Atlanta, is a perennial backup singer with dreams of the spotlight.

Maya Rudolph and Jaden Smith are set to guest star in the series.

Rudolph will play Shirle, Moose’s demanding diva boss, and Smith will play Curtis, Langston’s rowdy teenage neighbor with unpredictable interests and a suspicious income.

The starring duo, Riddle and Salahuddin, who served as writers and performers on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” will exec produce with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer for Broadway Video, plus the Story Co.’s Tim Story. Field Entertainment’s Jeff Field, Doug Griffin of the Story Co. and Anna Dokoza will also produce.

Story (“Think Like a Man,” “Ride Along,” “Fantastic Four”), who directed the pilot, will helm more episodes throughout the series. He is repped by UTA and Matt Johnson at Ziffren, Brittenham, Branca, Fischer, Gilbert-Lurie, Stiffelman & Cook.